May the 4th Be With You: Where to Celebrate Star Wars Day 2022 in Phoenix

May 3, 2022 3:32PM

The Force is strong with this one.
You don’t need to be as wise as Master Yoda to know that “May the Fourth” is a big day for Star Wars fans worldwide every year. Also known as Star Wars Day, it takes place on May 4 (as in “May the Fourth be with you”) and is an annual celebration of the geeky franchise.

While not an actual holiday (like, say, Life Day), it’s a major occasion for Star Wars fanatics and is an excuse to put on themed events, parties, and gatherings.

Businesses around metro Phoenix have decided to Ewok on the wild side and gotten into the fun in recent years, whether it's local bars hosting costume contests and trivia nights or eateries serving special menu items inspired by the saga.

Here’s a look at how local nerf-herders can celebrate Star Wars Day 2022 around the Valley. It definitely beats sitting around wondering if the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ will be any good.

Thunderbird Lounge

710 West Montecito Avenue
602-283-4621
If you're packing more brainpower than Grand Admiral Thrawn and know everything there is to know about Star Wars, set course for Thunderbird Lounge on Tuesday, May 3. Your knowledge could win you some serious prizes during the retro bar’s annual Star Wars trivia contest. Participants can form teams (which can range in size from six people or more to just one person) and compete for prizes. Prizes include two tickets to Disneyland (home of the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge attraction), for first place and Star Wars Lego sets for second place. It’s free to participate. Signup is at 6 p.m. and the questions begin at 8 p.m. (space will be limited, so you’re encouraged to show up early).

Bookmans Entertainment Exchange

8034 North 19th Avenue
602-433-0255
1056 South Country Club Drive, Mesa
480-835-0505
Both Bookmans’ locations in the Valley will have Star Wars-related activities on Wednesday. The west Phoenix store will have a "children's lightsaber craft" session from 10 to 11 a.m. where kids can use pool noodles to create safe versions of the fictional laser swords. That evening, the Mesa store will host a Star Wars edition of the Drag Story Hour with Felica Minor from 6:15 to 7 p.m. More details on each event are available here.

The Casual Pint

4626 North 16th Street
623-398-3636
The central Phoenix location of local "beerstro" The Casual Pint will have Star Wars activities over a few days. A trivia night for prizes will take place on Tuesday night from 7 to 9 p.m. Come back on Wednesday starting at noon to watch episodes of The Book of Boba Fett and partake in pints of Red Leader IPA, which will be served with a mini-lightsaber. Patrons wearing anything Star Wars-related will get $2 off their first pour.

click to enlarge Pair Cupworks, the coffee shop inside the Cider Corps Taproom, will be brewing Star Wars-themed drinks. - PAIR CUPWORKS
Pair Cupworks

Cider Corps Taproom

31 South Robson, #103, Mesa
480-687-8526
The Mesa space that houses Cider Corps, Myke's Pizza, and the Pair Cupworks coffeehouse will have plenty of Star Wars-themed selections and host an all-day costume contest for various prizes on Wednesday. Myke's will serve up pies like the These Aren't the Droids You're Looking For cheese pizza, Cider Corps will be pouring Mango-lorian Cider Slushies, and Pair Cupworks will sell beverages like the Chewbaccaccino with chocolate syrup, espresso and milk.
click to enlarge Celebrate your love of Star Wars today around the Valley. - MICHELLE SASONOV
Celebrate your love of Star Wars today around the Valley.
Cobra Arcade Bar

801 North Second Street, #100
602-595-5873
Got a great Star Wars costume? Wear it out to Cobra Arcade Bar’s annual “May the 4th Be With You” party on Wednesday night and you could walk away with a cash prize. Meanwhile, DJ Darth Vader (who will be dressed up as the Sith Lord) and Aw.Dre will be dropping cuts from behind the decks. It's the kind of party where those hipster-y Tattoine bikers from The Book of Boba Fett might hang out. Feel the Force starting at 9 p.m. There’s no cover.

K1 Speed

2425 South 21st Street
602-275-5278
The go-karts of K1 Speed may not look like much, but they've got it where it counts, kid. The gas-powered vehicles are plenty speedy, even if they can’t make point five past lightspeed. See for yourself on Wednesday when K1 Speed’s Phoenix location offers a deal where anyone dressed in costume can get a single race for $15. You have to be wearing an actual Star Wars costume (and not just a t-shirt or a Yoda backpack) and additional races will be at the regular rate of $23.95. Hours are noon to 10 p.m.

click to enlarge It's kind of always Star Wars Day at ComicX. - BENJAMIN LEATHERMAN
It's kind of always Star Wars Day at ComicX.
ComicX

21001 North Tatum Boulevard, #95
480-306-6780
Pop culture eatery and bar ComicX celebrates Star Wars pretty much every day, but they've got some special things planned for May 4. Besides Star Wars-themed menu items like the "Hen Solo" chicken sandwich, on Wednesday, guests who post a photo on Instagram with their favorite Star Wars character displayed at ComicX and tag @comicxusa will be eligible to win a $50 gift card to the restaurant.

Peacock Wine Bar

1525 North Gilbert Road, Gilbert
480-590-1586
Wookies will meet cookies during the festivities at this wine bar on Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. Patrons can learn how to decorate a half-dozen sugar cookies shaped like such characters as R2-D2 and Chewbacca. Glasses of wine will also be available for $4 each. It's $40 per person to participate.

West Wind Glendale 9 Drive-In

5650 North 55th Avenue, Glendale
623-939-9715
In 2013, the Navajo Nation Museum in northwestern Arizona worked with Lucasfilm to dub the original Star Wars (a.k.a. Episode IV – A New Hope) into the Navajo language. The project was done to allow members of the Navajo Nation to enjoy the film in their native language. On Wednesday night, the dubbed version of the 1977 blockbuster will be screened at the West Wind Glendale 9 in honor of Star Wars Day. The voice actors who were involved with the project will participate in a meet-and-greet session at 6:30 p.m. with the screening following at 7:30 p.m. A film crew will also shoot footage of the event for an upcoming PBS documentary series highlighting the accomplishments of Native communities across the country. Admission is free.

The Westin Tempe

11 East Seventh Street, Tempe
480-968-8885
The hotel's Skysill Rooftop Lounge will celebrate Star Wars Day from 3 to 10 p.m. with a costume competition and trivia contest, both of which will have $50 gift cards as prizes. Cocktails with May the Fourth-themed garnishes will be available for purchase and anyone in costume can get free popcorn. It's free to attend.

click to enlarge ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale will be serving its Star Wars-themed Showstopper Shake all month long. - ZUZU
ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale will be serving its Star Wars-themed Showstopper Shake all month long.
ZuZu

6850 East Main Street, Scottsdale
480-421-7997
The monthly Showstopper Shake at ZuZu, the restaurant inside Hotel Valley Ho, is always an elaborate affair, but this month, it's out of this world. The May the 4th Shake is blue raspberry milkshake base topped with a chocolate Millennium Falcon and X-Wing Starfighter, watermelon and blue raspberry lightsaber sugar sticks, Darth Vader black watermelon panna cotta, "story" sugar cookie, white chocolate milk crumb, whipped cream, R2-D2 blue raspberry panna cotta, and galaxy sprinkles. The shake is $20, $1 of which goes to Make-A-Wish Arizona, and it'll be available all month.

SanTan Spirit House

8 South San Marcos Place, Chandler
480-917-8700
Stop by SanTan Spirit House on Star Wars Day and you’ll quickly discover its staff and owners are just as into the franchise as you are, if not more so. There are subtle references to the films throughout the place, including a few Lego creations above each of its bars. And on Wednesday night, Star Wars fans of legal drinking age can paint their own stormtrooper helmet for $25. Custom cocktails riffing on Star Wars — including such creations as “Drop It Like It’s Hoth,” “Yoda’s Swamp Water,” and “Rye-Lo Ren” — will also be served daily through May 7. May the puns be with them. Hours are from
Trending Arts

Latest Stories

