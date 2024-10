Mesa’s Cannon Beach and Revel Surf Park are opening soon. What to know

Surf’s Up



Valley residents are about to get a new destination for fun in the sun. Cannon Beach, a 37-acre entertainment complex boasting a surfing lagoon and other attractions, is set to open near Power and Warner roads in Mesa by year’s end.The $310 million mixed-use development, which broke ground in 2021, is slated to open by the end of the year.Cannon Beach, touted on its website as “the intersection of lifestyle and adrenaline,” will also include cliff-diving platforms, a KTR Action Sports Playground, a skate park, volleyball and smashball courts, a beach-themed splash pad, two hotels and a variety of restaurants and retailers.The centerpiece of Cannon Beach will be Revel Surf Park, which promises to deliver a "daily dose of stoke."Revel Surf Park, a 3.3-acre attraction inside Cannon Beach, will offer surfers of all ages and skill levels an authentic ocean-like experience of riding the waves.The park will be feature two different wave pools the public can use. A 2.2-acre surfing lagoon that will produce a variety of waves, according to Revel’s website , gives surfers “the ability to surf ‘Rights’ and ‘Lefts’ in the same session in variety of sizes and shapes.” A smaller pool that will generate a stationary surfing wave will also be available.When it opens, Revel will be Arizona’s first surf park.Cannon Beach and Revel Surf are the brainchild of Cole Cannon, an Arizona attorney, real estate developer and longtime surfer who owns. According to the Revel Surf website, he worked with champion surfer Shane Beschen to design the park’s facilities.No opening has been set for either Cannon Beach and Revel Surf. Earlier this month, Revel held a two-day job fair attended by more the 125 people.Cannon also recently told the Phoenix Business Journal he anticipates that Cannon Beach and Revel Surf will debut sometime this fall, while retailers in the complex will hold soft openings in the coming weeks.He also stated they’re testing of Revel’s facilities to “work out the kinks.”"When you build the surf park, there's no blueprint for it,” Cannon said. “And there's no contractor who knows how to do it, and so we just end up doing a lot of stuff ourselves.”Here’s the complete list of rides and attractions planned at Cannon Beach in Mesa:Revel Surf ParkThe Cannon Beach complex will feature an array of eateries, bars, and retailers. Here is the full list of confirmed businesses: