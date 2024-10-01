 Mesa Cannon Beach and Revel Surf are opening soon | Phoenix New Times
Mesa’s Cannon Beach and Revel Surf Park are opening soon. What to know

The 37-acre entertainment complex will include a surf park, cliff-diving platform and other attractions.
October 1, 2024
City of Mesa
Valley residents are about to get a new destination for fun in the sun. Cannon Beach, a 37-acre entertainment complex boasting a surfing lagoon and other attractions, is set to open near Power and Warner roads in Mesa by year’s end.

The $310 million mixed-use development, which broke ground in 2021, is slated to open by the end of the year.

Cannon Beach, touted on its website as “the intersection of lifestyle and adrenaline,” will also include cliff-diving platforms, a KTR Action Sports Playground, a skate park, volleyball and smashball courts, a beach-themed splash pad, two hotels and a variety of restaurants and retailers.

The centerpiece of Cannon Beach will be Revel Surf Park, which promises to deliver a "daily dose of stoke."

Surf’s Up

Revel Surf Park, a 3.3-acre attraction inside Cannon Beach, will offer surfers of all ages and skill levels an authentic ocean-like experience of riding the waves.

The park will be feature two different wave pools the public can use. A 2.2-acre surfing lagoon that will produce a variety of waves, according to Revel’s website, gives surfers “the ability to surf ‘Rights’ and ‘Lefts’ in the same session in variety of sizes and shapes.” A smaller pool that will generate a stationary surfing wave will also be available.

When it opens, Revel will be Arizona’s first surf park.

Cannon Beach and Revel Surf are the brainchild of Cole Cannon, an Arizona attorney, real estate developer and longtime surfer who owns. According to the Revel Surf website, he worked with champion surfer Shane Beschen to design the park’s facilities.

When are Cannon Beach and Revel Surf opening?

No opening has been set for either Cannon Beach and Revel Surf. Earlier this month, Revel held a two-day job fair attended by more the 125 people.

Cannon also recently told the Phoenix Business Journal he anticipates that Cannon Beach and Revel Surf will debut sometime this fall, while retailers in the complex will hold soft openings in the coming weeks.

He also stated they’re testing of Revel’s facilities to “work out the kinks.”

"When you build the surf park, there's no blueprint for it,” Cannon said. “And there's no contractor who knows how to do it, and so we just end up doing a lot of stuff ourselves.”

Cannon Beach attractions and amenities

Here’s the complete list of rides and attractions planned at Cannon Beach in Mesa:
Revel Surf Park
  • Multi-story cliff-diving platforms ranging from 6 to 25 feet
  • KTR Action Sports Playground
  • Athlete training area
  • Skate and pump track
  • Beach pavilion with white sand from Florida
  • Beach-themed splash pad
  • Smashball court
  • Volleyball court
  • Cabanas

Cannon Beach retailers and restaurants

The Cannon Beach complex will feature an array of eateries, bars, and retailers. Here is the full list of confirmed businesses:
  • Russo’s Italian Kitchen
  • Peach Cobbler Factory
  • Hooligan’s Coffee Shop
  • 4Ever Young Anti-Aging Solutions
  • High5 Nails
  • Moku Hawaiian Grill
  • It’s Boba Time.
  • JL Hot Pot Korean BBQ
  • Ananda/Aveda Salon
  • Live IV Hydration
  • Two Hands Corn Dogs
  • Guru Palace Indian Cuisine.
  • La Taqueria Factory y Fruitlandia
  • Fresh Monkee Smoothies
  • Perspire Sauna Studios
  • Schlotzky’s/Cinnabon
