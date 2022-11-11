Metro Phoenix's Best Things to Do This Weekend: Alan Cumming, WayneFest, and More

This weekend, you can catch actor Alan Cumming taking the stage in Scottsdale, attend this year's WayneFest at Coronado Park, or spend some quality time with your pooch. More details on each of these events can be found below. For more things to do this weekend, check out Phoenix New Times
Supernatural Official Convention
It's been a year and a half since the cult favorite television series Supernatural
went off the air, but the love for the adventures of Sam and Dean Winchester hasn't abated. Convention production company Creation Entertainment announced recently that the official Supernatural
con is returning to the Valley. The event runs daily this weekend through Sunday, November 13, at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa, 9495 West Coyotes Boulevard, in Glendale. Supernatural
stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles will be on hand, as will Misha Collins, Rob Benedict, and Adam Fergus. The convention will offer the opportunity for guests to get pictures and autographs with their favorite actors (for a fee, of course). But there will also be plenty of extra activities, like a karaoke party, a cosplay contest, a trivia game, a vendor area, and more. A limited number of tickets are available at the door. Get more info here
. Jennifer Goldberg
WayneFest
While the annual WayneFest is technically considered to be a micro-music festival, the afternoon-long event on Saturday, November 12, at Coronado Park, 1717 North 12th Street, will also have a mix of art, food, and music. A lineup of local artists — including EkoE, Matt Brown, Tara Sharpe, Joe Gonzalez, Mackenzie Schneider, and muxishere — will conduct live art sessions throughout event. A roster of local musicians, such as Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra and Mega Ran, will perform, Four Peaks Brewery will be selling suds and local food vendors will serve up eats. The festival runs from 4 to 10 p.m. and admission
is $20 for adults and $5 for kids 5-12. Benjamin Leatherman
Arizona Railway Day
The general public can climb aboard the vintage trains of the Arizona Railway Museum, 330 East Ryan Road in Chandler, during this year’s Arizona Railway Day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. All of its rolling stock — from a pair of antique locomotives from the Southern Pacific Railroad to the high-style luxury cars built by the Pullman Company — can be explored. You can also blow train horns, check out the various indoor exhibits, or purchase historic ephemera and models. Admission is free. More details are available here
. Benjamin Leatherman
Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age
Alan Cumming qualifies as a quadruple threat, considering he can sing, dance, write, and act. This weekend, the British-born artist will show off many of these skills when he brings his one-man cabaret show Alan Cumming is Not Acting His Age to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 East Second Street, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, November 12. The 57-year-old actor, who has done everything from winning a Tony Award to starring on the stage and screen, will be backed by a band as he performs lively numbers and tells stories. Tickets are $65 to $95 through the venue’s website
. Benjamin Leatherman
Pet-A-Palooza
Forget giving every dog its day. Valley pups deserve a two-day party. The Pet-A-Palooza Day of the Dog festival is the pinnacle of canine celebrations. There will be a "pupachino" bar and a dog-friendly brunch, cool down stations, a superhero-themed photo booth, Chihuahua and wiener dog races, and the running of the French and English bulldogs. And there will also be dozens of pet-friendly exhibitors. The event is free (not counting the money you’ll likely drop on adopting a baker’s dozen of pups). Bark on by on Saturday, November 12, and Sunday, November 13, at 3720 North Marshall Way in Scottsdale. Festivities run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Dig up more details here
. Chris Coplan