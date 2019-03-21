Paul Reubens (A.K.A. Pee-wee Herman) Is Coming to Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019

Paul Reubens, better known as Pee-wee Herman, will be a special guest at this year's Fan Fusion.

Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019 just added another iconic name to its star-studded roster of celebrity guests – and it's one that children of the ‘80s will instantly recognize. Paul Reubens, the actor and comedian behind Pee-wee Herman and Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, has been announced as a special guest of the popular geek event.

And it's big news for anyone who’s a fan of Pee-wee Herman and his cinematic and television escapades.

Fan Fusion organizers announced news of Reubens’ appearance on Thursday via social media. He’s one of many big names that are scheduled to be at PFF 2019, which will take place from Thursday, May 23, to Sunday, May 26, at the Phoenix Convention Center.