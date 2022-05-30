Eight Reasons Why Patrick Warburton Is More Than Hollywood's Favorite Lunkhead

Actor Patrick Warburton tends to play the same character. Whether it's Kronk from The Emperor's New Groove, Brock Samson from The Venture Brothers, or Joe Swanson from Family Guy, Warburton is often recognized as a "silly guy with that really deep voice." (His run as The Tick from the '90s TV series is a minor exception, but mostly 'cause of the giant blue suit he wore.) Heck, it's a fact that he's both aware of and more than willing to own up to entirely.



"I’m not a chameleon," he said during his Phoenix Fan Fusion panel on May 28. "Billy West can do all these amazing things. But people know it’s me. I’m limited by the range. I can, however, do a little John Wayne and a Brad Garrett."



Still, Warburton's not some one-note talent — as he's proven in sitcoms like Less Than Perfect; video games like Tales from the Borderlands; and perhaps his other most notable role, Puddy from Seinfeld. Warburton used the bulk of his hourlong panel to demonstrate his true depth, talking about his various roles, his personal life, and how to make it in the business. Equal parts charming and funny, the whole talk proved that Warburton's not just another Joe or David.



But he’ll happily accept any typecasting if an offer is on the table.

Kronk Taught Him a Valuable Career/Life Lesson



Another Valuable Lesson, However, Came Years Before

"The first two films I did, I was 22 and they were unwatchable," Warburton said. "I filmed them out in South Africa ... I asked the director, 'Should I work on a dialogue?' And he said no, so I knew it was bad from the beginning. But I didn’t care because I was getting to work."

click to enlarge Actor Patrick Warburton (right) during his panel at Phoenix Fan Fusion on Saturday, May 28. Benjamin Leatherman

Good Voice Acting Is About Vulnerability

It's those same lessons that Warburton gives any time he's asked by young voice actors how they can break into the industry. The key, he said, is a sense of openness and spontaneity.



"Always remember it’s a creative thing," he said. "There's always rules for this and to do that, and it's always a process. Directors often don’t tell you how to act, and they just might do fine-tuning. They want to see what you bring. Be creative. Do it some way no one else would. They want someone to take the character and bring it to life. To see something they haven’t thought of yet. Take that bull by the horns. You walk out of that room and you know you were true to yourself and original."



Warburton Doesn't Mind Playing Second Fiddle, Either

"They asked me to play Buzz Lightyear in [the animated show] Buzz Lightyear of Star Command," Warburton says of the space hero made famous by Tim Allen in the Toy Story films. "I knew dang well what that meant. I grew up watching Saturday morning cartoons. I knew it was going to be a cheap TV version and I didn’t care."



And speaking of Allen, Buzz Lightyear isn't the only time their careers have crossed paths.



"I did a movie with Tim Allen where I smacked the crud out of him in front of his 10-year-old [child]," Warburton said. "I told him, 'This must be your worst nightmare. I follow you to [the] set and smack the crud out of you.' Tim, I didn't mean it to be this way."

Showbiz Is a Fickle Mistress

Warburton's attitudes are informed by a keen understanding of the business. While he's played some truly beloved characters, he knows nothing lasts forever.



"There will be many different Batmen and Supermen," he said. "And even The Tick."



If anything, he's banked on that impermanence to help his career. Like when he was hired for the second season of Dave's World, the early '90s CBS sitcom based on the life of humor columnist Dave Barry.



"Sitcoms on Friday nights don’t typically do well," Warburton said. "And that was keeping me from going back to Seinfeld. Fortunately, it got canceled and I was able to do Seinfeld."



You Can Never Have Too Much Fun in Life Warburton clearly doesn't take himself too seriously as an actor. Because, despite his extensive CV, he's happy to poke a little fun at himself in the name of continued entertainment.



There's something about Kronk, the slightly oafish henchmen with a heart of gold from the Disney animated film, that has continually resonated with fans young and old. And the way Warburton talks about the character, it's clear that he's had a huge effect on his life and approach as an actor."I love what I do, and I’m very blessed," Warburton said. "I grew up with very strict parents; I could only watch. So it’s great to do this, and I want to do things the right way. Doing Kronk, I learned there is no right way to do this. You have to make it up. People don’t know what it is until you do it. He was a henchman and he liked to cook, so I made him kind of sweet."