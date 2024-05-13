Here are the biggest guests at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024

Simu Liu

Friday, May 25

Shameik Moore

Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26

click to enlarge Dick Van Dyke reacts to the size of the crowd at his Q&A panel at Phoenix Comicon (now known as Phoenix Fan Fusion) in 2017. Benjamin Leatherman

Dick Van Dyke

Friday through Sunday, May 24 to May 26

Adam Savage

Friday through Sunday, May 24 to May 26

click to enlarge Actor Giancarlo Esposito is good at being bad. Gage Skidmore/CC BY-SA 2.0/Flickr

Giancarlo Esposito

Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26

Vico Ortiz

Friday through Sunday, May 24 to May 26

click to enlarge "Firefly" and "Suits" actress Gina Torres. Genevieve/CC BY 2.0/Flickr

Gina Torres

Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26

Natasha Liu Bordizzo

Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26

click to enlarge Actor Michael Rooker from "Guardians of the Galaxy" is scheduled to appear at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024. Gage Skidmore/CC BY-SA 2.0/Flickr

Michael Rooker

Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26

Dante Basco

Friday through Sunday, May 24 to May 26

‘X-Men '97’ voice actors

Friday through Sunday, May 24 to May 26

Eman Esfandi

Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26

Geeks of the Valley, get ready to meet some famous names.This year’s edition of Phoenix Fan Fusion, which runs from Friday, May 24, to Sunday, May 26, more than 100 celebrity guests are scheduled to appear at the famed pop culture event and geek extravaganza. The list includes a slew of actors and actresses, several dozen authors and comics creators and many nerd icons.They'll meet with fans, pose for photos, sign autographs and star in Q&A sessions and panels during the three-day pop culture and comic con at the Phoenix Convention Center.Here’s a look at the event’s most high-profile guests and when they'll appear.Simu Liu went from working as an accountant crunching numbers to playing superhero crunching villains on the silver screen. After getting laid off by Deloitte in 2012, he became an actor and stuntman starring in television shows like “Kim’s Convenience,” “Fresh Off the Boat” and “The Expanse” before starring as the titular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”Actor, singer, and rapper Shameik Moore's career is a thrilling rollercoaster of talent and charisma. From his breakout role in "Dope" to swinging into the hearts of audiences as Miles Morales in both “Into the Spider-Verse” and “Across the Spider-Verse,” Moore's versatility knows no bounds. With each performance, he proves himself a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his next show-stopping act.Iconic actor Dick Van Dyke is a national treasure. He’s a part of everyone’s fond childhood memories, be it as the playful chimney sweep Bert in “Mary Poppins” or during his misadventures as eccentric genius Caractacus Potter in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang." His iconic role as the bumbling but well-meaning Rob Petrie on "The Dick Van Dyke Show" is also the stuff of television legend. It's his second appearance at Phoenix Fan Fusion and his panel on May 25 will likely be packed, so get there as early as possible.Adam Savage, the mad scientist extraordinaire, has delighted audiences with his explosive experiments and quirky creations. From debunking myths on "MythBusters" to building fantastical contraptions on "Savage Builds," he's the ultimate geek hero. During his last appearance at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2019, he dressed as Captain America and interacted with fans while roaming the exhibit hallUnless you’ve been living in a meth lab underneath an industrial laundry for more than a decade, you’re aware actor Giancarlo Esposito has become famous playing heavies in “Breaking Bad,” “The Mandalorian” and “The Boys.” Don’t let his character’s fearsome deeds dissuade you from attending his Q&A on May 25 or purchasing an autograph or selfie, since he’s personable and charming.Bummed out about Max axing “Our Flag Means Death” earlier this year? You’re not alone. Vico Ortiz, the actor who portrayed the nonbinary pirate Jim Jimenez, posted a bittersweet tribute to the popular streaming series on Instagram. The breakthrough role is one of many memorable characters from their acting resume, which also includes roles on “Transparent,” “Harley Quinn” and the Cartoon Network movie “Craig Before the Creek.”Actress Gina Torres has graced screens with her formidable presence and unparalleled talent. From traveling through the galaxy as Zoe Washburne in "Firefly" to reigning over legal dramas in "Suits," she's proven her versatility and captivated audiences worldwide. Torres' iconic performances and commanding presence have solidified her status as a trailblazer in the realm of entertainment.Natasha Liu Bordizzo's ascent in Hollywood has been as meteoric as it is mesmerizing. From her debut in "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny" to her compelling portrayal in "The Society," she's captivated audiences with her grace and depth. One of her most recent roles as Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren in Disney+ show "Star Wars: Ahsoka," is arguably her biggest yet.Michael Rooker's appearances at Phoenix Fan Fusion have been unforgettable, to say the least. Ask anyone who attended his Q&A sessions in 2013 and 2014, which saw the outspoken actor from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” series and “The Walking Dead” roam the audience and tell wild stories in an animated and over-the-top fashion. Will Rooker’s panel on May 25 be just as memorable? Probably.Your familiarity with Dante Basco depends largely on your age. Older geeks best remember the actor as Rufio, the spiky-haired leader of the Lost Boys in Steven Spielberg’s 1991 fairytale flick “Hook.” Younger folks, though, probably know him from his role voicing the titular character in Disney’s animated series “American Dragon: Jake Long” or as Prince Zuko in Nickelodeon’s “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”Have you been binge-watching “X-Men ‘97” on Disney+ lately, bub? Several voice actors who portray the heroic mutants on the revival of “X-Men: The Animated Series” are scheduled to appear at this year’s Phoenix Fan Fusion. The lineup includes Catherine Disher (Jean Grey), George Buza (Beast), Lenore Zann (Rogue), Adrian Hough (Nightcrawler) and Cal Dodd (Wolverine).Eman Esfandi may have looked like Space Jesus while starring as Jedi Ezra Bridger in "Star Wars: Ahsoka," but he’s more than just intergalactic charisma. With a background in theater and a penchant for immersive roles, Esfandi has also acted in such films as the 2021 biopic "King Richard" and the 2022 military drama "The Inspection.”