The best and worst of Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024

It certainly lived up to its reputation as the largest geek extravaganza in Arizona. Thousands of people visited the Phoenix Convention Center during the three-day event, which showcased dozens of famous names, hundreds of vendors and countless hours of programming and activities.
It was total nerd heaven and a lot of it was awesome. A few aspects, though, could’ve been better.
Phoenix New Times attended all three days and experienced as much of the event as possible. Here’s a recap of the best and worst things we encountered at Phoenix Fan Fusion.