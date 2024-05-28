The best and worst of Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024

Best: The reasonably good weather the first two days



Worst: Sunday’s sweltering heat



click to enlarge The exhibit hall during Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024. Benjamin Leatherman

Best: Deals galore in the exhibit hall



Worst: Navigating the exhibit hall



click to enlarge The new Fan Fusion sign outside of the Phoenix Convention Center. Benjamin Leatherman

Best: All the little things that added up



Low: People who lost their cool



click to enlarge Rachel Pikstein (left), science co-director for Fan Fusion's Discovery Lab hands a ball python to Zach Van Devender (far right). Benjamin Leatherman

Best: The Discovery Lab



Best: Fairytale Drag Story Hour



click to enlarge Actor Alan Tudyk during his Q&A panel at Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024. Benjamin Leatherman

Best: Alan Tudyk on the power of nerds



Best: Giancarlo Esposito transforming his Q&A into a life-coaching session



click to enlarge The children of the Watson family of Mesa play a game inside Sunset and Meteor's Carnival Room at Fan Fusion 2024. Benjamin Leatherman

Best: Sunset & Meteor’s Carnival



Worst: An iffy art situation



click to enlarge Jake McCormick (left) of El Mirage poses for a photo with another Fan Fusion attendee while dressed as Bert from "Mary Poppins." Benjamin Leatherman

Best: A nation of awesome fans



Worst: More love for Sundays



After three busy days filled with cosplay, comic book creators and celebrities, Phoenix Fan Fusion 2024 is officially in the rearview.It certainly lived up to its reputation as the largest geek extravaganza in Arizona. Thousands of people visited the Phoenix Convention Center during the three-day event, which showcased dozens of famous names, hundreds of vendors and countless hours of programming and activities.It was total nerd heaven and a lot of it was awesome. A few aspects, though, could’ve been better.Phoenix New Times attended all three days and experienced as much of the event as possible. Here’s a recap of the best and worst things we encountered at Phoenix Fan Fusion.The Valley’s late-spring or early-summer weather is always an unknown variable during Phoenix Fan Fusion. Over the years, we’ve experienced the annual event in both brutally hot and delightfully cooler conditions. This year, the first two days of Fan Fusion leaned more toward the latter. While it was warm (with temperatures in the high 80s or low 90s), a constant breeze made it fairly tolerable when traveling between the North and West buildings of the convention center.Things got a bit more uncomfortable on Sunday, however, when the mercury topped 97 degrees and breezes were absent. It seemed like Fan Fusion attendees, both costumed or otherwise, were noticeably more uncomfortable due to the heat, making waiting in line for the various food trucks parked along Third Street a more sweltering experience. Thankfully, a variety of tents and shaded seating areas were available between buildings for people to find some relief.Buying stuff at Phoenix Fan Fusion is, like, 35 percent of the fun. But this year the hunting was better than ever as it seemed more vendors were keen to offer deals, toss in bonus stuff and other goodies and even engage in a little friendly haggling. Vendors need to make money, yeah, but this is the first year it felt like everyone was considering any long-term prospects. It was a trend that proved not only friendly to the wallet, but it spoke to the community that the convention has cultivated, and we celebrate our annual gathering by trying to be fair and maybe make some dreams come true. Even if said dream is just a really expensive lightsaber or whatever.At previous Fan Fusions, staff carefully controlled the flow of traffic and the capacity of the exhibition hall to ensure people could actually walk through the space and browse the booths. That didn’t seem to be the case this year, as the unregulated masses flowed freely into the vendor spaces, clogging aisles in every direction and creating lines of craning necks sometimes several people deep at some of the more popular booths. People in oversize costumes fattened the bottlenecks with massive wings, long dress trains and tails, hulking blocks of armor and unwieldy platform shoes that they could barely walk in. If only the 502,500-square-foot exhibit space was even bigger.Fan Fusion 2024 was a (more or less) smoothly run experience from start to finish. We’re willing to bet it was due in part to Square Egg Entertainment, the company behind the event, implementing several new policies, amenities and little touches that things go easier. Security ensured attendees didn’t crowd escalators. A separate table outside of the convention center checked IDs and issued wristbands for those who wanted to drink. The annual cosplay masquerade on Saturday featured an HD screen onstage to accentuate contestants’ performances and its new emcee kept things moving. Square Egg even debuted a new Fan Fusion sign outside the convention center that gave things a big event feel. They were all small changes that added up to a great experience.Look, we get it. When you put countless thousands of people, some of whom are in costume, into a venue on the cusp of summertime in the Valley, a few folks will lose their cool. But there’s no reason to lose your shit in the middle of a crowd and either go off on other members of your group (like a cosplayer who angrily berated their child in the middle of a crowd) to couples who staged messy breakups. Fan Fusion offers a wealth of lounges or other spots where you can chill out, gather your thoughts and keep things in check. This event is all about having fun, remember?They’re gonna need a bigger room for The Discovery Lab next year. This STEAM-y space was surprisingly popular, filling up daily not long after doors opened with kids and curious cosplayers lingering over a gamut of exhibits. They included a book of anaglyph images of the moon (plus 3-D glasses to view them!), info on NASA’s Psyche mission to study a nearby asteroid, displays about steampunk and sci-fi, ASU’s Interplanetary Inititiave for humans to explore space and everything planet Pluto (or dwarf planet Pluto, whatever) at the Lowell Observatory booth. There were also showcases full of dinosaur fossils, big bugs and snakes – all of which could be seen up close. You could even hold a boa constrictor or a giant cockroach. Maybe have someone hold your beer first.When the day is getting long and all the walking, waiting and heat has gotten to us, nothing’s as energizing as Fairtytale Drag Story Hour. The room wasn’t too crowded, so there were plenty of places to sit, and plenty of room to play “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes.” Flamboyant costumed characters used an array of voices, inflections, expressions and gestures to keep audiences entertained with modern tales like Goodnight, Goblin King (based on Jim Henson’s "Labyrinth"). Between stories, audiences participated in sing-alongs and movement exercises. It was kind of like being in kindergarten/daycare again, only without the nap and with more unicorns.Having attended several cons, I've seen more than my fair share of beloved sci-fi actors. But few summed up the genre, and perhaps nerddom in general, better than Alan Tudyk. Among quips about "A Knight's Tale" and "Tucker and Dale vs. Evil," Tudyk said sci-fi spoke to him as an actor because "it's got writing that is smart in ways that other things just can't." And that's a brilliant encapsulation — there's a depth and curiosity to the genre that causes eager fans flock to books, films and shows about aliens and robots seeking something engaging them with depth and kindness. The genre's not just about silly make-believe but creating a world where humanity and curiosity are central, allowing humanity to build something bigger and bolder together. The fact Tudyk then did an impression of Clayface afterward was a bonus.If Giancarlo Esposito ever tires of playing insidious villains in every streaming show known to man, he ought to consider becoming a life coach. During his Q&A panel at Phoenix Fan Fusion on Saturday, the “Breaking Bad” and “The Boys” character actor captivated the audience with his encouraging and positive statements about pursuing what you love and making sound life choices. He shared personal stories and offered motivational advice, emphasizing the importance of passion and integrity in both personal and professional realms. His charismatic presence and heartfelt messages resonated deeply, leaving attendees inspired and uplifted. Esposito's words of wisdom and genuine encouragement made the session a highlight of the event, demonstrating his ability to inspire beyond his on-screen roles.Everyone’s child – and inner child – loved this carnival. A makeshift midway of old-school carnival games kept everyone busy, doing stuff like knocking down big-mouthed clowns (a pastime that transcends generations) and the strongman game in which kids can loudly pound mallets on a pad to ring an even louder bell. Carnival music filled the space between various acts on the stage, including magicians, jugglers and unicycle stunts. Only the smell of popcorn could have made this carnival more real.Fan Fusion isn't just about buying things like a giant Mystery Box or a sweet kitsune mask; it's about the artwork. It's the working artists that often keep the spirit of a "comics convention" very much alive and kicking as the con evolves. Yet there weren't nearly as many folks as years prior. Sure, plenty of art was up for grabs, but the ratio seemed to skew toward crafts and other goods and more folks selling "factory-ready" screens and whatnot. It certainly took away from the essence of the con, and proved that there's a market for things that don't always honor that working artist's bravery and individuality. Let's hope it was a momentary bug, and next year we can find more things to decorate our homes in sweet nerd glory.Despite a few hiccups and missed dates due circa COVID, Fan Fusion has remained mostly been on track and steady in recent years. Given that, and the con's larger history in general, it means Fan Fusion has cultivated a friendly and efficient legion of returning guests. The kind of folks who come year after year, and move about the exhibition halls and other spaces in a way that makes it easier for everyone else. Guests who bring their kids and help cultivate a new generation of warm, community-oriented dweebs. In short, the sort of attendees you want when it's hot and crowded and you're trying to ensure everyone has a good time. Sort of like a family but with way more dress up, yeah?Technically, Fan Fusion starts at about 9 a.m. on Friday and runs through 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. But you wouldn't always be able to tell given that Sundays can feel a little light — not only in the programming, but in the attendance. And, sure, people go hard on Friday and/or Saturday, and Sunday is meant for final appearances and a wrap-up of sorts. But it sure would be great if it was regarded more as a proper day, with slightly longer hours and some added programs. Especially if/when it falls on Memorial Day weekend, because what else is anyone else going to do but double down on a full weekend of nerd hijinks? Plus, it boosts the con's profile and gives us a solid edge compared to other events. Sunday? More like an extra Fun-day, right?