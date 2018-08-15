The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

It's time for plans and this week in Phoenix you can go see comedian David Cross of Arrested Development fame, enjoy the Phoenix brews at The Van Beer’n , or watch the Phoenix Mercury take on the New York Liberty. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' calendar.

David Cross

Everyone’s favorite Arrested Development cast member turned mega-famous comedian is coming to downtown Phoenix, and fans of wearing jean shorts in the shower couldn’t be happier. It’s stand-up comedian and easily recognizable voices actor David Cross, a.k.a Todd Margaret, Russ Snyder, and Dr. Tobias Fünke. Cross is on a solo tour titled "Oh Come On," a title that sounds like it’ll sum up Cross’ outlook on the current state of things.

David Cross brings “Oh Come On” to the Orpheum Theatre, 203 West Adams Street, at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 16. Tickets are $33 a pill. See the Phoenix Ticket Force website or call 877-840-0457 for tickets or more information. Lauren Cusimano

EXPAND Snipes v. Stallone. Courtesy of Warner Brothers

Demolition Man

According to the 1993 sci-fi flick Demolition Man, you could get cryogenically frozen in 1996 and thawed out in 2032. In this movie, it’s two enemies — villain Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes) and cop John Spartan (Sylvester Stallone) — that get defrosted. They emerge from a deep freeze to find themselves in the dystopian San Angeles, a new crime-free region made of the merged California cities. The adversaries may have had time to cool off, but their decades-old beef is still raw, propelling them back into battle. ASU’s Center for Science and Imagination hosts the History of the Future series that examines how the future is portrayed in films from the 1970s through the 1990s. The icy action starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 16, at FilmBar, 815 North Second Street. Tickets are $7. Call 602-595-9187 or visit the FilmBar website. Amy Young

Any Man

Activist Amber Tamblyn conceived of her debut novel, Any Man , before she became the co-founder of the Time’s Up movement. The book attempts to remove gender from the horrors of sexual assault by telling a story about the male victims of a female serial rapist named Maude. As a result, the actress, who exposed James Woods’ deplorable sexual behavior in a New York Times op-ed last year, has been accused of detracting from the movement she helped build when her actual intention is to spur more discussion about this controversial topic.

The book signing begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, August 16, at Changing Hands Tempe, 6428 South McClintock Drive. This is a free event, but the book costs $15.99. For more information, visit the Changing Hands website. Jason Keil

EXPAND See work by Kari Wehrs at Tilt Gallery. Kari Wehrs

“Shot”

With her darkroom tent and tintype gear, Tempe-based artist Kari Wehrs took to the Arizona desert in search of places used for target practice. Then she invited recreational shooters to pose for tintype portraits before giving them the chance to shoot at their own photographic image. She chose tintype photography in part because it was the main photographic medium available during the Civil War. Now you can see a selection of these works during her free “Shot” exhibition at Tilt Gallery, 7707 East Main Street, #14. The artist reception happens from 7 to 9 p.m. during Scottsdale’s Thursday ArtWalk on August 15. The show runs through September 29. Visit the Tilt Gallery website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Lite it up. Courtesy of The Van Buren

Conciertos Originales

It’s finally Miller Time in Phoenix on Thursday, August 16, as Miller Lite brings its free concert series, Conciertos Originales, here for the first time in the five-year history of the event, part of a nine-city summer tour. The concert at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street, will feature La Adictiva Banda de San Jose de Mesillas from Sinaloa, a group that’s been touring and recording together from almost three decades, producing more than a dozen albums with several top hits in Mexico.

There is no cover charge but entry is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Attendees must be 21 or over and a valid ID is required. The show starts at 7 p.m. See the Eventbrite website. Stuart Warner

EXPAND Jasper Johns, Flag, Committee Against the War in Vietnam, 1969. © Jasper Johns/Licensed by VAGA, New York, NY

“The Blurring of Art and Life”

It’s been more than six decades since artists Robert Rauschenberg and Jasper Johns met in New York City where they became creative collaborators and, ultimately, romantic partners. For their “The Blurring of Art and Life” exhibit, Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 North Central Avenue, is showing works on paper that reveal ways the artists influenced each other, even as they reflected the neo-Dadaist sensibilities of their time. Hit up the museum between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, August 17, to explore lithographs, silkscreens, screen prints, and collages that spotlights their mutual influence, both on each other, and their era. The exhibition is included with museum admission, which is $20 for adults, and continues through November 11. Visit the Phoenix Art Museum website. Lynn Trimble

Trees Matter Workshop

To experience our urban heat island problem, just step outside after the sun has set, when heat is still radiating off the blacktop and the temperature refuses to dip below 100 degrees. Planting trees can help alleviate the urban heat island effect, and public utility Salt River Project (SRP) is offering two free trees to any customer who completes a two-hour training on desert tree planting and maintenance. The latest workshops, hosted by local organization Trees Matter, will be held on Saturday, August 18, at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at Marcos de Niza High School, 6000 South Lakeshore Drive, Tempe. Budding arborists can pick up their free trees from SRP in September, once the temperature finally cools. For more information, visit the Save with SRP website. Joe Flaherty

A few of Alex Ozers' creations. Alex Ozers

Jewelry Making with Gem Stones Class

Phoenix artist Alex Ozers, founder of an artisan jewelry line called The Reliquary, often makes hand-wrought pieces using mixed metals and stone accents. Now, you can see how he does it and try making some of your own jewelry inspired by Ozers’ signature style. Ozers is teaching a Jewelry Making with Gem Stones class from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 18, at Practical Art, 5070 North Central Avenue. You’ll learn how to texture, stamp, and emboss discs made of copper or brass, then embellish them with gem stones , before adding a final touch using a patina bath and steel wool. The class costs $50 and supplies are provided. Visit the Practical Art website. Lynn Trimble

Anticipate the most wonderful time of year at HeatSync Labs. Courtesy of HeatSync Labs

Demented Doll Make and Take

Never mind all those fancy effects in your favorite horror movies. There’s something therapeutic about going low-tech and making your own disturbing, horror-infused objects. Now that Halloween is nearly upon us, you can give it a try at HeatSync Labs, 108 West Main Street in Mesa. A free Demented Doll Make and Take kicks off at 10 p.m. on Saturday, August 18, and runs through 1 a.m. the next morning. They’ll have some dolls and supplies, which could run out quickly. So rummage through your junk closet or favorite thrift shop before you head over to wield all those fun tools like glue guns and fat needles. Visit HeatSync Labs on Facebook. Lynn Trimble



Love your letters the old-fashioned way. Courtesy of Hazel & Violet

Letterpress Class

Surround yourself with fellow word nerds at Hazel & Violet, 1301 Grand Avenue. That’s where Nancy Hill holds her letterpress printing workshops, where people learn to ink metal or wood type, then press it onto paper.

Participants can also choose a vintage cut or two, and make their own coasters, posters, or stationery. It’s a chance to try your hand at working a vintage press while surrounded by walls filled with creative letterpress designs. The next class runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 18. It’s $50, and reservations are required. Visit the Hazel & Violet website. Lynn Trimble

Basic Canyoneering Course

The cooler weather will be here soon, without all those pesky flash-flood warnings brought by the summer monsoon season. Once you’ve taken the Basic Canyoneering Course hosted by Arizona Hiking Shack, you’ll have the skills to squeeze more adventure out of your weekends. Canyoneering’s a risky endeavor, and this two-day class won’t be cheap. But here, you’ll learn the ropes and techniques to help you have fun safely. Cost is $295 per person. Class starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 18, located at North Mountain Visitor Center, 12950 North Seventh Street. Call 480-888-6953 or email contact@azrockandcanyon.com for more information. Ray Stern

EXPAND Beer today, gone tomorrow. Melissa Fossum

The Van Beer’n

What’s the best way to combat the Phoenix heat? Drinking lots of beer, duh. On Sunday, August 19, at 1 p.m., 20 Phoenix brewers, including Four Peaks, Elysian, and Modern Times, will be offering tastings at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street, for The Van Beer’n indoor beer festival. Non-drinkers, don’t fret: Designated drivers will still be able to enjoy live music by Elvis By Noon and all the barbecue fare that you can eat. Admission is free, but you will need some money for beer tastings. For more information, visit The Van Buren website. Lindsay Roberts

EXPAND Free Griner WHAM Blox for the first 2,500 fans. Courtesy of Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury v. New York Liberty

The New York Times recently referred to the Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi and Brittany Griner as “the WNBA’s iconic duo,” leading the team’s charge toward another playoff appearance. You can see them in action for the final time during the 2018 regular season at Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street, on Sunday, August 19, at 3 p.m. against the New York Liberty. It’ll also be the last regular season game for Taurasi, the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, who is 36, but fans need not worry: She told the Times that she plans on returning next season. The game will also feature a free Griner WHAM Blox for the first 2,500 fans, signifying her role as the league’s most dominant shot-blocker. Tickets start at $9 via Ticketmaster. Stuart Warner

The Cool Down

Engaging in an hour of guided yoga while peeping a mountainous backdrop is one way you can relax to the max at The Cool Down, an event focused on inspiring some inner peace. Attendees can stick around after the stretch session and get involved with the pool, whether that’s a lazy lounge or diving in to get splashy. DJ Soloman provides a soundtrack of chill tunes to keep things on the mellow side. And yes, there’s booze. Craft cocktails, including the Blue Lagoon signature option, enhance the serenity. Organic juice samples quench non-alcohol thirsts. Healthy snacks available for purchase.

Get loose from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 19, at Mountain Shadows Resort, 5445 East Lincoln Drive, in Paradise Valley. Admission is $35. Call 855-485-1417 or visit the Mountain Shadows website. Amy Young

EXPAND Get that summertime vibe with Sherri Belassen's painting. Courtesy of Wilde Meyer Gallery

“Refresh and Contemplate”

Maybe it’s been a while since you’ve been to Old Town Scottsdale. There’s a lot of change taking place, even as galleries like Wilde Meyer, 4142 North Marshall Way, continue to show an intriguing assortment of fine art works . Head to Wilde Meyer between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 20, to explore a group exhibit called “Refresh and Contemplate.” Featured artists showing abstract, landscape, and figurative works with a bright, easy summertime vibe include Michael Baum, Brenda Bredvik, Timothy Chapman, Linda Carter Holman, and Lance Green. The free exhibit continues through August 31. Visit the Wilde Meyer website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND See more than 200 Laura Spalding Best paintings in "Vanity." Courtesy of Practical Art

Laura Spalding Best

Phoenix artist Laura Spalding Best doesn’t spend a lot of time looking into mirrors. She’s more concerned with desert landscapes, and our relationship to water. But she does use mirrors as canvas in her art practice sometimes. Head to Practical Art, 5070 North Central Avenue, and you’ll see dainty vintage hand mirrors, and other objects she’s painted with intriguing blends of natural and manmade objects, including the utility poles that form a common thread throughout her work. It’s her way of playing with assumptions about paradise, and mirage.

Explore her “Vanity” exhibition from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 20. Visit the Practical Art website. Lynn Trimble

John Scalzi and Mary Robinette Kowal

Fresh from WorldCon in San Jose, John Scalzi and Mary Robinette Kowal are making a rest stop in the Valley on their way to BuboniCon in Albuquerque. The pair will visit The Poisoned Pen, 4014 North Goldwater Boulevard, Scottsdale on Tuesday, August 21, at 7 p.m. Scalzi, a highlight at Phoenix Comic Fest this year, will be signing copies of his latest novel, Head-On, about a paralyzed FBI agent with a robotic body investigating the murder of a sports star. Kowal, who also moonlights as a puppeteer and voice actor, celebrates the release of her second “Lady Astronaut” novel, The Fated Sky, which expands on her award-winning story, The Lady Astronaut of Mars. For more information, call 480-947-2974 or visit The Poisoned Pen website. Michael Senft

Yuri Kobayashi, Curio, 2015. Ash, 31-by-30-by-31 inches. Courtesy of ASU Art Museum

“Indwelling”

Born and raised in Japan, artist Yuri Kobayashi earned degrees in both architecture and woodworking. Today, her sculptural pieces blend traditional woodworking practices with the artist’s own Japanese aesthetic. For her “Indwelling” exhibition at ASU Art Museum, 51 East 10th Street, the artist is showing several handcrafted works that reflect her fascination with identity, empathy, and inner experience. Museum materials reveal that Kobayashi “strives to embody the surprise and wonder found in the impalpable and often illogical world in which we live.” See for yourself between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 21. Museum admission is free. Visit the ASU Art Museum website. Lynn Trimble

Strange Stars

In today’s conspiracy-filled age, it’s sometimes easy to forget that yes, we did actually land men on the moon, and no, it was not faked by Stanley Kubrick. In fact, the space race inspired a whole slew of artists in the ’60s and ’70s, from David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust routine to Sun Ra’s Afro-futurism. It’s all contained in a new book, Strange Stars, by Hugo Award-winning author Jason Heller, which explores the links between sci-fi and this hedonistic era of art and music. Heller will be on hand at Changing Hands Bookstore, 6428 South McClintock Drive, Tempe, on Wednesday, August 22, at 7 p.m. to sign copies of his new tome. For more info, visit the Changing Hands website. Douglas Markowitz