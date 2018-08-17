Phoenix's Zombie Walk Cancels Its 2018 Edition

Zombies of the Valley will have to find another source for their brains this Halloween.

Phoenix's Zombie Walk has been killed off again – and it’s going to take a community effort to bring it back from the dead.

Organizers of the annual Halloween event have canceled the walk’s 2018 edition, originally set to take place in late October in downtown Phoenix, because of poor attendance and other factors. The Arizona Hemophilia Society, which has run the event since 2016, announced the cancellation of this year’s zombie walk on Thursday via Facebook. The statement also mentioned a possibility of bringing the event back to life in 2019, however, but only with enough community support.

“After looking at last year’s event, we are sad to announce that we must bury the Zombie Walk for 2018. This was a very difficult decision, but due to low attendance, and increasing costs we must take the time to reevaluate for 2019,” the statement said. “We know this ghastly news is hard to take in, but we look forward to finding collaborative solutions so that we can bring the event back in the future better than ever.”