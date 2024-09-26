 Phoenix Zoo lion cubs officially have names after public votes tallied | Phoenix New Times
Phoenix Zoo lion cubs officially have names after public votes tallied

Phoenix Zoo allowed the public to choose the names of the two male lion cubs born on June 3, and now the votes are in.
September 26, 2024
The cubs weigh about 25 to 30 pounds now, the Zoo reported.
Courtesy of Phoenix Zoo
The two lion cubs born at the Phoenix Zoo on June 3 officially have names.

The cubs, both males, are named Jasiri and Azizi. Jasiri is the darker of the two cubs, while Azizi is the lighter blonde.

The zoo reports that Jasiri is bolder in his personality, while Azizi is a bit more timid.

Jasiri means "brave" in Swahili. Azizi means "precious" in Arabic/Swahili.

click to enlarge A lion cub.
Azizi the lion cub.
Courtesy of Phoenix Zoo

The names were voted on by the public from a list of eight options. The options were:

  • Azizi, "precious" (Arabic/Swahili)
  • Baahir, "dazzling" or "brilliant" (Arabic)
  • Babatunde, "the father returns" (Yoruba)
  • Hasani, "handsome" (Swahili)
  • Jasiri, "brave" (Swahili)
  • Moyo, "heart" (Ndebele)
  • Sibasa, "king of the wild" (Zimbabwe); name of a village in the Transvaal region of South Africa
  • Tau, "lion" (Tswana/Sotho)
click to enlarge A lion cub.
Jasiri the lion cub.
Courtesy of Phoenix Zoo
More than 10,000 votes were cast during the voting contest, which ran from Sept. 10 to 22.

The zoo says that the pair are expected to make their debut in their habitat, Predator Passage, in early October.
