Phoenix Zoo lion cubs officially have names after public votes tallied

click to enlarge Azizi the lion cub. Courtesy of Phoenix Zoo

Azizi, "precious" (Arabic/Swahili)

Baahir, "dazzling" or "brilliant" (Arabic)

Babatunde, "the father returns" (Yoruba)

Hasani, "handsome" (Swahili)

Jasiri, "brave" (Swahili)

Moyo, "heart" (Ndebele)

Sibasa, "king of the wild" (Zimbabwe); name of a village in the Transvaal region of South Africa

Tau, "lion" (Tswana/Sotho)

click to enlarge Jasiri the lion cub. Courtesy of Phoenix Zoo

The two lion cubs born at the Phoenix Zoo on June 3 officially have names.The cubs, both males, are named Jasiri and Azizi. Jasiri is the darker of the two cubs, while Azizi is the lighter blonde.The zoo reports that Jasiri is bolder in his personality, while Azizi is a bit more timid.Jasiri means "brave" in Swahili. Azizi means "precious" in Arabic/Swahili.The names were voted on by the public from a list of eight options. The options were:More than 10,000 votes were cast during the voting contest, which ran from Sept. 10 to 22.The zoo says that the pair are expected to make their debut in their habitat, Predator Passage, in early October.