Phoenix Zoo lion cubs officially have names after public votes tallied

The cubs, both males, are named Jasiri and Azizi. Jasiri is the darker of the two cubs, while Azizi is the lighter blonde.
The zoo reports that Jasiri is bolder in his personality, while Azizi is a bit more timid.
Jasiri means "brave" in Swahili. Azizi means "precious" in Arabic/Swahili.
The names were voted on by the public from a list of eight options. The options were:
- Azizi, "precious" (Arabic/Swahili)
- Baahir, "dazzling" or "brilliant" (Arabic)
- Babatunde, "the father returns" (Yoruba)
- Hasani, "handsome" (Swahili)
- Jasiri, "brave" (Swahili)
- Moyo, "heart" (Ndebele)
- Sibasa, "king of the wild" (Zimbabwe); name of a village in the Transvaal region of South Africa
- Tau, "lion" (Tswana/Sotho)
The zoo says that the pair are expected to make their debut in their habitat, Predator Passage, in early October.