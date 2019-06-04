Pride Month Phoenix 2019: 12 Ways to Celebrate in Metro Phoenix

It's great to support LGBTQ-owned businesses and creatives year-round. But if you want to show a little extra love for the LGBTQ community this month, there are plenty of ways you can join in celebrating Pride Month — from art exhibits to lectures. Here's a look at a dozen options, including several that you can enjoy for free.

"LGBTQ: Rights & Justice" Exhibit

Through Sunday, June 30

Burton Barr Central Library

1221 North Central Avenue

Head to the second floor of Burton Barr Central Library to check out an exhibition of artwork reflecting the struggles and accomplishments of the LGBTQ community. The free exhibition organized by Alwun House continues through the end of the month during regular library hours.

LGBTQ: A History in Arizona

Thursday, June 6

Peoria Main Library

8463 West Monroe Avenue, Peoria

Phoenix-based creative Marshall Shore, best known as the "hip historian," is exploring the long arc of LGBTQ culture in this part of the Southwest, using storytelling, music, video clips, and photography. The free event at the Peoria Main Library happens from 6 to 7 p.m.

"southwestNET: Shizu Saldamando"

Friday, June 7

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

7374 East Second Street, Scottsdale

See drawings, mixed media, and video works by artist Shizu Saldamando, whose works spotlight often-overlooked communities of color — including activists, artists, punks, and queers. The opening reception at SMoCA happens from 7 to 9 p.m. The exhibition continues through October 13.

Point of Pride: LGBTQ Business Summit

Tuesday, June 11

ASU Memorial Union

301 East Orange Street, Tempe

Learn about Arizona's LGBTQ community and best practices in myriad areas from creating and sustaining inclusive workplaces to marketing to a diverse consumer demographic. Topics also include religious freedom, public accommodations, and youth advocacy. Tickets to the 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. event at the ASU Memorial Union are $75.

Rocketman Brunch with Phoenix Pride

Wednesday, June 12

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema

1140 East Baseline, Tempe

See a special screening of Rocketman, the new biopic of legendary entertainer Elton John, presented by Phoenix Pride at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema. Partial ticket sales from the 1:15 p.m. event will benefit the nonprofit's community grants program. Tickets are $11.75, and you should be 18 or up to attend. Bring extra money if you want to enjoy brunch, including movie-inspired food and drinks, during the film.

Queer Me Out: Breaking Barriers in Business

Friday, June 14

W Scottsdale

7277 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale

Hear LGBTQ professionals talk about how they broke barriers while facing discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation. The gathering at the W Scottsdale hotel kicks off with cocktails at 6:30 p.m. and the panel discussion starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free with advance event reservations.

One Night Only

Friday, June 14

Phoenix Art Museum

1625 North Central Avenue

One Community Foundation is celebrating Pride Month at Phoenix Art Museum, where presenters will be sharing stories about the influence of LGBTQ friends, family, and community members on their lives. The 6:30 to 10 p.m. event includes live music by The Instant Classics, drinks, appetizers, and an auction. Tickets are $75.

Naturally Tan: A Memoir

Friday, June 14

Orpheum Theatre

203 West Adams Street





Changing Hands Bookstore presents a conversation with Tan France, an author whose claims to fame include starring in the Emmy-winning Netflix series Queer Eye. He'll be talking about his life and new memoir at the Orpheum Theatre at 7 p.m. Seating-only packages (which include a signed copy of his book) start at $36.40. Meet-and-greet tickets are sold out.

Phoenix Mercury Pride Night

Friday, June 14

Talking Stick Resort Arena

201 East Jefferson Street

Tucson Pride is presenting Pride Night as the Phoenix Mercury take on the Los Angeles Sparks at Talking Stick Resort Arena, where the tip-off time is 7 p.m. Tickets run $40 and they benefit a local pride organization.

Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Sunday, June 15

Tempe Center for the Arts

700 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

Haul out your best spandex and glitter and get ready to dance your little heart out during the upbeat musical that follows the adventures of three performers traversing the Australian outback. It's being performed by the Phoenix Metropolitan Men's Chorus at 7 p.m. at Tempe Center for the Arts. Tickets start at $30.

D-backs Pride Night

Friday, June 21

Chase Field

401 East Jefferson Street

Celebrate Pride Month as the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field. The $25 Pride Pack includes a ticket to the game and a D-backs Pride baseball shirt. The game starts at 6:40 p.m., and you can stay after to enjoy free fireworks

Pride Storytime

Saturday, June 29

Barnes & Noble at Metrocenter Mall

10235 North Metro Parkway East

Grab the kids and spend some time together enjoying readings from children's books that celebrate diversity. The free event at Barnes & Noble happens at 11 a.m.