  MVN

The Royal Rumble returns to the Valley in January and we've got the lowdown on how to get tickets early.EXPAND
Benjamin Leatherman

Royal Rumble 2019 Tickets Go On Sale Friday – Here's How to Get Them Early

Benjamin Leatherman | October 10, 2018 | 8:00am
Better start getting ready for a rumble, y’all. The wrestlers of the WWE will be taking over downtown Phoenix in January when the company brings one of its most popular pay-per-view events of the year to the Valley – and tickets are about to go on sale.

The WWE’s annual Royal Rumble extravaganza will take place on Sunday, January 27, at Chase Field. It's one of the biggest events the company puts on each year and is likely to fill the 48,519-person stadium to capacity.

If you’d like to be one of them, tickets for the Royal Rumble are scheduled to officially go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 12, via Ticketmaster. They’ll range in price from $26.50 to $306.50 (plus applicable fees and service charges).

This will be the eighth time the WWE has held a pay-per-view event in the Valley over the past 15 years. They've previously brought big events like SummerSlam, Elimination Chamber, and Money in the Bank to our city, as well as the biggest event in the WWE, WrestleMania.

Phoenix also hosted a Royal Rumble back in 2013, and it took place at what was then known as U.S. Airways Center and featured The Rock winning his most recent WWE championship.

For those who’d like to get a jump on Royal Rumble tickets, however, and get their seats before the rest of the masses, we’ve got the info on an exclusive pre-sale.

Wrestling fans can hit up Ticketmaster starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 10, via this link and use the code ROYAL1 to purchase admission. The code can be used up until Thursday, October 11, at 10 p.m.

The seating map for the Royal Rumble at Chase Field.
Ticketmaster

The WWE will also put on several other televised events in downtown Phoenix in the days before and after the Royal Rumble.

They’re also planning to stage an NXT Takeover event, featuring many up-and-coming wrestlers from the company’s NXT division, at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Saturday, January 28.

Additionally, episodes of the WWE’s weekly Raw and SmackDown television programs at the same venue on Monday, January 30, and Tuesday, January 31, respectively.

Currently, there’s been no word regarding on-sale dates for any of these events. Stay tuned for further details.

WWE Royal Rumble 2019. 4 p.m. Sunday, January 27, at Chase Field, 401 East Jefferson Street, 602-514-8400, azchasefield.com. Tickets are $26.50-$206.50 via ticketmaster.com.

 
Benjamin Leatherman is the clubs editor at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

