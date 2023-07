Six cool things to do in Phoenix this weekend

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Werq the World Tour Friday, July 14

Just because the high temperatures are making existence miserable, that doesn't mean you can't find some fun things to do around metro Phoenix this weekend. Stay cool and entertained with a Barbie-themed rooftop pool party, the latest installment of the Maricopa County Home Show and much more.Don your most devastating ensemble and prepare to slay the house boots down on Friday night when 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Werq the World Tour takes over Arizona Financial Theatre. The rotating cast of this fifth iteration of Werq the World includes Asia O'Hara, Bosco, DeJa Skye, Jujubee, Lady Camden, Laganja, Vanessa Vanjie and select finalists from Season 15. The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $38.50 to $48.50 . Arizona Financial Theatre is located at 400 W. Washington St.Behind every song we love to listen to is the person (or people) who wrote it. This Friday, spend some time with some of Phoenix's best songwriters at Holy F*lk: A Writers' Round. Wheelwright, Giovanni Kiyingi, Taylor Glasheen and Kevin Mandzuk (of Harrison Fjord) will take turns sharing songs and stories during an intimate "in the round" performance. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 performance. Tickets are $12 . Valley Bar is located at 130 N. Central Ave.Arizona Theatre Company’s latest production, “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” is a big-hearted, music-filled comedy. When Elvis impersonator Casey loses his job at the same time he finds out he’s about to be a father, he turns to the world of drag to make ends meet. The New York Times called the original production “stitch-in-your-side funny.” “The Legend of Georgia McBride” continues through July 16 at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $25 to $90 . Call 833-282-7328 or visit the Arizona Theatre Company There are endless things to do in metro Phoenix, but sometimes, you just want to stay home and relax. This weekend, you'll find plenty of ways to make your humble abode the perfect hangout spot at the Maricopa County Home Show. The three-day event will feature everything from vendors of indoor and outdoor products and free food samples to kids' activities and educational seminars. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and tickets are $10 for adults and $3.50 for kids ages 2 to 12. State Farm Stadium is located at 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale.Long after the movie opens, Alibi, the rooftop lounge at the Canopy by Hilton Tempe Downtown hotel, will be hosting Barbie-themed events all summer long. Barbie's Summer Beach House Pool Party will happen 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday now through Labor Day weekend and will include music by a DJ, Barbie-themed cocktails and a life-size Barbie box for photo ops. Cost is $15, and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite . Alibi is located at 108 E. University Drive, Tempe.Anime fans of the Valley can get in on the ground floor of this new con, which will stage its inaugural edition in mid-July inside the Arizona State University Memorial Union. All of the con hallmarks are planned, including a cosplay masquerade, a gaming room, karaoke sessions, maid cafes, an artist alley, and live entertainment. Guests include voice actors like Katelyn Barr (“Knights of the Zodiac”), Derick Snow (“Dragon Ball Super”), and Anairis Quiñones (“Wonder Egg Priority”). The con starts at 11 a.m. each day. General admission is $35 and student admission is $25. Complete details are available on the Ani-Con site