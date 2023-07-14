Navigation
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Things to Do

Six cool things to do in Phoenix this weekend

July 14, 2023 1:55PM

Catch "RuPaul’s Drag Race" WERQ the World Tour this weekend in Phoenix.
Catch "RuPaul’s Drag Race" WERQ the World Tour this weekend in Phoenix. Voss Events
Just because the high temperatures are making existence miserable, that doesn't mean you can't find some fun things to do around metro Phoenix this weekend. Stay cool and entertained with a Barbie-themed rooftop pool party, the latest installment of the Maricopa County Home Show and much more.

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Werq the World Tour

Friday, July 14
Arizona Financial Theatre
Don your most devastating ensemble and prepare to slay the house boots down on Friday night when 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Werq the World Tour takes over Arizona Financial Theatre. The rotating cast of this fifth iteration of Werq the World includes Asia O'Hara, Bosco, DeJa Skye, Jujubee, Lady Camden, Laganja, Vanessa Vanjie and select finalists from Season 15. The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $38.50 to $48.50. Arizona Financial Theatre is located at 400 W. Washington St.
click to enlarge
The entrance to Valley Bar in downtown Phoenix.
Benjamin Leatherman

Holy F*lk: A Writers' Round

Friday, July 14
Valley Bar
Behind every song we love to listen to is the person (or people) who wrote it. This Friday, spend some time with some of Phoenix's best songwriters at Holy F*lk: A Writers' Round. Wheelwright, Giovanni Kiyingi, Taylor Glasheen and Kevin Mandzuk (of Harrison Fjord) will take turns sharing songs and stories during an intimate "in the round" performance. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 performance. Tickets are $12. Valley Bar is located at 130 N. Central Ave.

‘The Legend of Georgia McBride’

Friday, July 14, to Sunday, July 16
Arizona Theatre Company at Herberger Theater Center
Arizona Theatre Company’s latest production, “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” is a big-hearted, music-filled comedy. When Elvis impersonator Casey loses his job at the same time he finds out he’s about to be a father, he turns to the world of drag to make ends meet. The New York Times called the original production “stitch-in-your-side funny.” “The Legend of Georgia McBride” continues through July 16 at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe St. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $25 to $90. Call 833-282-7328 or visit the Arizona Theatre Company.

Maricopa County Home Show

Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16
State Farm Stadium
There are endless things to do in metro Phoenix, but sometimes, you just want to stay home and relax. This weekend, you'll find plenty of ways to make your humble abode the perfect hangout spot at the Maricopa County Home Show. The three-day event will feature everything from vendors of indoor and outdoor products and free food samples to kids' activities and educational seminars. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, and tickets are $10 for adults and $3.50 for kids ages 2 to 12. State Farm Stadium is located at 1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale.

click to enlarge
Warner Bros.

Barbie's Summer Beach House Pool Party

Saturday, July 15
Alibi
Long after the movie opens, Alibi, the rooftop lounge at the Canopy by Hilton Tempe Downtown hotel, will be hosting Barbie-themed events all summer long. Barbie's Summer Beach House Pool Party will happen 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Saturday now through Labor Day weekend and will include music by a DJ, Barbie-themed cocktails and a life-size Barbie box for photo ops. Cost is $15, and tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. Alibi is located at 108 E. University Drive, Tempe.

Arizona Ani-Con

Saturday, July 15 to Sunday, July 16
Arizona State University Memorial Union, 301 E. Orange St., Tempe
Anime fans of the Valley can get in on the ground floor of this new con, which will stage its inaugural edition in mid-July inside the Arizona State University Memorial Union. All of the con hallmarks are planned, including a cosplay masquerade, a gaming room, karaoke sessions, maid cafes, an artist alley, and live entertainment. Guests include voice actors like Katelyn Barr (“Knights of the Zodiac”), Derick Snow (“Dragon Ball Super”), and Anairis Quiñones (“Wonder Egg Priority”). The con starts at 11 a.m. each day. General admission is $35 and student admission is $25. Complete details are available on the Ani-Con site.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation