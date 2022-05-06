Support Us

Six Places to Watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby in Metro Phoenix

May 6, 2022 8:30AM

It's going to be a full day of racing and partying at the Derby DayClub in west Phoenix.
It's going to be a full day of racing and partying at the Derby DayClub in west Phoenix.

The 148th annual Kentucky Derby horse race will be held on Saturday, May 7. Three-year-old colt Zandon is the favorite to win (his current odds are 3-1), but really, it's anyone's race. The Derby, which will be held around 4 p.m. Arizona time, is the culmination of a day full of races and revelry.

If you can't make the pilgrimage to Churchill Downs to witness the Run for the Roses in person, you can dress up (and drink) like you're right there on the field. Here are a few places around metro Phoenix that are hosting Derby Day parties. Don't forget to order a mint julep.

Wear your best Derby attire to the Bulleit Bourbon Derby DayClub event. - ROSE+ALLYN PUBLIC & ONLINE RELATIONS
Wear your best Derby attire to the Bulleit Bourbon Derby DayClub event.
Bulleit Bourbon Derby DayClub

Bulleit Bourbon Derby DayClub

Turf Paradise
1501 West Bell Road
Maybe you can't make it to Churchill Downs this year for the 148th annual Kentucky Derby. But you can still have a good time (and see some horse racing in person) at the Bulleit Bourbon Derby DayClub. Presented by Sanderson Lincoln, the party will feature live races plus a televised viewing of the Derby, all of which guests can bet on.

The event will also offer DJs, no-host bars, and food trucks. Wear your best hat and head out to Turf Paradise on Saturday, May 7. Gates open at 7:15 a.m. and the party starts at 10:45 a.m. Cost is $40 in advance and $45 at the door. For tickets and information, visit The Polo Party website. Jennifer Goldberg

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess

7575 East Princess Drive, Scottsdale
480-585-4848
For a decidedly upscale Derby experience, head to the Bourbon Steak Kentucky Derby Lawn Party on the grounds of the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort. Indoor and outdoor activities include a DJ, lawn games, raffle prizes, and more. The menu features Derby Day favorites like shrimp and grits and Derby pie. There will also be prizes for men and women for best hats and best outfits. Tickets are $169 per person, and the fun starts at 1 p.m. Jennifer Goldberg

FOUND:RE Hotel

1100 North Central Avenue
602-875-8000
FOUND:RE's Match Market & Bar will host a Kentucky Derby party starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Guests are encouraged to dress in their Derby best for a themed brunch buffet with signature cocktails served in souvenir glassware, continual Derby coverage, contests all day long in categories like Best Jacket and Best Hat, and more. Cost is $65 plus tax and gratuity, which includes the buffet and one signature cocktail. Find tickets and more info here. Jennifer Goldberg


click to enlarge Scottsdale bar The Montauk is taking its Derby party outside. - THE MONTAUK
Scottsdale bar The Montauk is taking its Derby party outside.
The Montauk

The Montauk

4360 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
480-994-1888
Enjoy the full Kentucky Derby experience at The Montauk. The restaurant will extend the party out into the parking lot so you can watch the iconic horse race while enjoying live entertainment from local DJs, brunch, and more. Dress in your best derby hat and outfit, as photographers will be there to capture all the fun. There will also be classic Derby cocktails like mint juleps and a Chandon spritz. Julie Levin

Phoenix 2030 Club

Wasted Grain
7295 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale
480-970-0500
You can celebrate Derby Day (and give to charity) at the Phoenix 2030 Club's first annual Kentucky Derby party. Held at Wasted Grain in Scottsdale, the party gets going at noon and has something for everyone, including live music all day (featured performers are Austin Burke and Georgia Chrome), live racing coverage, a hat contest, mint juleps and other specialty cocktails, and a photo booth.

Tickets are $89 plus fees for general admission, which includes all the entertainment and light bites, or $245 for VIP access, which includes a Southern-style VIP buffet, 10 drinks, and admission to the afterparty. The Phoenix 2030 Club, the oldest philanthropic organization in the Valley dedicated to serving underprivileged children, will donate some of the proceeds to the Children in Need Foundation. Jennifer Goldberg

click to enlarge The mint juleps will flowing freely at all metro Phoenix Thirsty Lion locations. - THIRSTY LION GASTROPUB
The mint juleps will flowing freely at all metro Phoenix Thirsty Lion locations.
Thirsty Lion Gastropub

Thirsty Lion Gastropub

Four Valley locations
Thirsty Lion's outposts in Chandler, Gilbert, Phoenix, and Tempe will have Derby Day races on their many televisions all day long. In addition to the regular menu, Thirsty Lion will also be serving the traditional mint julep made with Jim Beam bourbon all day for $8. Jennifer Goldberg
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Phoenix New Times 5.5.22

