Six Ways to Celebrate Chinese New Year in Metro Phoenix

Chinese New Year, or Lunar New Year, begins this year on January 22 and goes on for 15 days.
Around the world, people will usher in the Year of the Rabbit with festivities that include fireworks, dragon and lion dances, giving red envelopes containing money, and more.
In metro Phoenix, a number of groups will hold events to celebrate. Here are six places to experience Chinese New Year around the Valley this month.
Lunar New Year at Gila River Casinos
Saturday, January 14
To bring in Chinese New Year, The Showroom at the Gila River Resorts & Casinos — Wild Horse Pass will host an evening of live musical entertainment. Lam Nhat Tien, Hong Ngoc, Lam Thuy Van, Pham Thanh San, Thuyet Vi, Nguyen Di, Thuy Tien, and many more will perform on stage starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 14. Attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a 21-or-over ticketholder. Ticket prices start at $50. Gila River Resorts & Casinos — Wild Horse Pass is located at 5040 Wild Horse Pass Boulevard in Chandler. Click here
for more information.
Learn about Chinese New Year (and enjoy a feast) at Great Wall Cuisine this month.
Lauren Saria
Lunar New Year Cultural Food Celebration
Saturday, January 21
This Lunar New Year marks the 25th anniversary of OCA (Organization of Chinese Americans) Greater Phoenix. The organization, supporting metro Phoenix's Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders, and Native Hawaiians since 1998, is hosting a Lunar New Year Cultural Food Celebration at Great Wall Cuisine in west Phoenix from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 21. During the event on Lunar/Chinese New Year's Eve, you can sit with the group and taste authentic Chinese New Year's dishes via a 12-course meal and learn about the culture and stories behind holiday foods, the difference between traditional Chinese food and American Chinese food, how other countries celebrate Lunar New Year, and more. Tickets start at $80. Great Wall Cuisine is located at 3446 West Camelback Road, #155. Click here
for more information.
Lunar New Year Festival
Saturday, January 21
Celebrate Chinese New Year at Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix with an event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 21. In conjunction with 9 Dragons Kung Fu, Desert Ridge will host a morning filled with cultural performances, lion dances, tai chi demonstrations, art, and more. The event is free and open to the public. Desert Ridge Marketplace is located at 21001 North Tatum Boulevard. Find full details here
.
See dragon dances during the Phoenix Chinese Week Culture and Cuisine Festival.
Phoenix Chinese Week
Phoenix Chinese Week Culture and Cuisine Festival
Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22
Celebrate the Lunar New Year, the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit, at the 33rd annual Phoenix Chinese Week Culture and Cuisine Festival. Enjoy live entertainment, including folk dances, dragon and lion dances, cultural and musical performances, tai chi, and martial arts demonstrations. Sample a selection of Asian delicacies at the many food trucks and vendor booths, and grab a beer at the beer garden. Various vendors' booths and even Koi exhibits will be present. There are various hands-on activities, and kids can participate in many arts and crafts or play in the children’s play area. Folks can try on a full traditional Chinese costume and snap a selfie, learn how to use the abacus and a Chinese yo-yo, or play a mahjong game. Curious attendees can get their English names translated into Chinese characters. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, and Sunday, January 22, at Steele Indian School Park, 300 East Indian School Road. Click here
for more information.
Culture Night
Saturday, January 28
Mesa Community College will be decorated with Chinese-style lanterns for Culture Night, celebrating Lunar New Year. The organizers will set up a beer garden providing beverages to wash down the various Asian fare and street foods sold at the food trucks and booths. Entertainment will be plentiful for all ages: lion dances, live Asian-American jazz music, cultural performances, arts and crafts, children's lanterns tutorials, and kids' face painting. The free event goes from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, to welcome the Year of the Rabbit. Mesa Community College is located at 1833 West Southern Avenue, Mesa. Click here
for more information.
Asian Festival: Culture Night
Saturday, January 28
Scottsdale will be home to the Asian Festival: Culture Night celebrating Lunar New Year on Saturday, January 28. The free-for-all-ages event will have a lion dance, kids' face painting, lantern making, live jazz, street foods and food trucks, and a beer garden. The event goes from 4 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, at the International School of Arizona, 9522 East San Salvador Drive, Scottsdale. Click here
for more information.