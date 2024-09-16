 Supermoon and lunar eclipse: When to see in Arizona on Tuesday | Phoenix New Times
Here's when to see the supermoon and lunar eclipse over Arizona on Tuesday

Skywatchers can see a pair of spectacular astronomical phenomena coinciding this week.
September 16, 2024
A supermoon and partial lunar eclipse is set to happen on Sept. 17.
A supermoon and partial lunar eclipse is set to happen on Sept. 17. Nick Bramhall/CC BY-SA 2.0/Flickr
Skywatchers in Arizona can witness a pair of spectacular astronomical events occurring simultaneously this week. September’s supermoon is happening on Tuesday evening and will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse.

This is the year’s second supermoon, a phenomenon where the moon appears larger and brighter than usual.

A partial lunar eclipse, which occurs when the Earth moves between the sun and the moon with only a portion of the moon passing through our planet's shadow (also known as the umbra), will also take place on Tuesday evening.

Here are all the details about when to see both phenomena occur in the skies over Arizona on Sept. 17.

What day is the supermoon?

The supermoon will occur on Tuesday evening, Sept. 17.

What time is the supermoon on Tuesday?

According to the Time and Date website, the moon will rise in Arizona at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It will reach its highest point early on Wednesday at 12:34 a.m.

Where should you look?

Moonrise will occur in the eastern sky.

What is a supermoon?

A supermoon occurs when the moon is both full and at perigee, which is its closest point to Earth in orbit. The phenomenon makes the moon appear larger and brighter than usual, it's about 14% bigger and 30% more luminous. This celestial event creates a stunning display as the moon dominates the night sky with its brilliance.
click to enlarge A photograph of the moon's surface at night.
A photo of the moon taken at Skyline Regional Park in Buckeye on Saturday.
Jim Palmer

What time is the partial lunar eclipse on Tuesday?

According to NASA, the lunar eclipse will start at 7:13 p.m. and will reach its maximum point at 7:44 p.m. Only 14% of the moon will be obscured.

How bright will the supermoon appear?

The moon will be at 99.9% illumination, according to Time and Date. In other words, it will be extremely hard to miss.

What will viewing conditions be like?

The forecast for Tuesday night calls for clear skies, so there should be little (if any) clouds obscuring your view of the moon.

Do you need a telescope or binoculars?

Not really. You won't have any trouble spotting the supermoon. A telescope or binoculars could come in handy if you’d like to get a closer view of its features.

Why does the moon seem larger on the horizon?

That’s the so-called “moon illusion” at work and involves your brain playing tricks on you.
