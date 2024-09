Here's when to see the supermoon and lunar eclipse over Arizona on Tuesday

What day is the supermoon?



What time is the supermoon on Tuesday?



Where should you look?



What is a supermoon?



click to enlarge A photo of the moon taken at Skyline Regional Park in Buckeye on Saturday. Jim Palmer

What time is the partial lunar eclipse on Tuesday?



How bright will the supermoon appear?



What will viewing conditions be like?



Do you need a telescope or binoculars?



Why does the moon seem larger on the horizon?



Skywatchers in Arizona can witness a pair of spectacular astronomical events occurring simultaneously this week. September’s supermoon is happening on Tuesday evening and will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse.This is the year’s second supermoon, a phenomenon where the moon appears larger and brighter than usual.A partial lunar eclipse, which occurs when the Earth moves between the sun and the moon with only a portion of the moon passing through our planet's shadow (also known as the umbra), will also take place on Tuesday evening.Here are all the details about when to see both phenomena occur in the skies over Arizona on Sept. 17.The supermoon will occur on Tuesday evening, Sept. 17.According to the Time and Date website , the moon will rise in Arizona at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. It will reach its highest point early on Wednesday at 12:34 a.m.Moonrise will occur in the eastern sky.A supermoon occurs when the moon is both full and at perigee, which is its closest point to Earth in orbit. The phenomenon makes the moon appear larger and brighter than usual, it's about 14% bigger and 30% more luminous. This celestial event creates a stunning display as the moon dominates the night sky with its brilliance.According to NASA , the lunar eclipse will start at 7:13 p.m. and will reach its maximum point at 7:44 p.m. Only 14% of the moon will be obscured.The moon will be at 99.9% illumination, according to Time and Date. In other words, it will be extremely hard to miss.The forecast for Tuesday night calls for clear skies, so there should be little (if any) clouds obscuring your view of the moon.Not really. You won't have any trouble spotting the supermoon. A telescope or binoculars could come in handy if you’d like to get a closer view of its features.That’s the so-called “ moon illusion ” at work and involves your brain playing tricks on you.