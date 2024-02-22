 Taliesin West offers first public tour of Frank Lloyd Wright student homes | Phoenix New Times
Taliesin West offers first public tour of Frank Lloyd Wright student homes

For the first time — and only for a short time — visitors to Frank Lloyd Wright's winter home have access to an exclusive look at the living spaces his students built for themselves.
February 22, 2024
Taliesin West was Frank Lloyd Wright's summer home and studio. Jill Richards/Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation
Taliesin West was the winter home of iconic architect Frank Lloyd Wright where he lived, designed and taught for decades.

But Wright's apprentices lived elsewhere on the property, in a series of individually designed spaces. And for the first time — and only for a short time — the public can see inside some of these desert shelters.

Previously exclusive to Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation members, Taliesin West’s Shelters in the Desert guided tour is now open to the public through April 8.

The 90-minute walking tour, which begins at 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Sundays and Mondays, takes visitors on beautiful desert trails to encounter 13 apprentice shelters and find out about Wright’s "learning by doing" philosophy.

click to enlarge
Visitors to Taliesin West examine one of the apprentice shelters on the property.
Katherine Hernandez/Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

As the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation explains, "In 1938, Wright and his Taliesin Fellowship came to Scottsdale from Taliesin in Wisconsin to build Taliesin West as a winter camp. Apprentices resided in sheepherder tents, and the shelters grew to become an integral part of the Fellowship, providing experiential learning opportunities and valuable, hands-on interactions with nature. The apprentices were encouraged to live in several shelters within the first year to capture the essence of the site before designing their own more elaborate dwelling or customizing one from a previous student.

"Visitors on the tour have the opportunity to experience a selection of the shelters, ... imagining what life for the apprentices was like at Taliesin West.  As they immerse themselves within these structures, guests gain a deeper understanding of Wright’s approach to architecture and design, as well as walk away with a more profound connection to the natural world."

The Shelters in the Desert guided tour does not include a look inside the main buildings of the UNESCO World Heritage site; for that, visitors can opt for a 60-minute highlights audio tour or a 90-minute in-depth guided tour. The Shelters in the Desert tour costs $49 to $54 for adults, with discounts for students and children. Visit the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation website for tickets and additional information.
