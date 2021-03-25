Tempe Nears Artspace Deal — and More Metro Phoenix Art News

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Here’s a look at art news happening around metro Phoenix to help you stay connected with the city’s creative side.

Tempe Artspace Plans

The city of Tempe is moving closer to inking a deal with Artspace Projects, a Minnesota-based nonprofit that develops creative spaces, including artist live/work housing. A final public hearing is scheduled to take place during a virtual Tempe City Council meeting at 6 p.m. on March 25.

Trinity Miracle is one of three creatives in the first [nueBOX] Black Artist Cohort. [nueBOX]

Black Artist Cohort

Phoenix-based [nueBOX] has launched its first Black Artist Cohort, a three-month residency program that provides space, funding, and other benefits designed to further creative and leadership skills. Participating artists are Shaniece Brazwell, Trinity Miracle (a.k.a. Afroetic), and Alexander Patrick.

EXPAND Scene from Childsplay's Dreamers. Jordan Gilliam

Childsplay Auditions

Childsplay is conducting video auditions for its 2021-22 season, which will include a national tour of Schoolhouse Rock Live!, school performances of Dreamers, a world premiere titled Selena Maria Sings, and several additional productions at Herberger Theater Center. Auditions are open through April 9.

Art Print Project

Twelve artists have been selected for the Trajectory Print Project, which was created by the Phoenix Institute of Contemporary Art in order to “showcase the richness and diversity of art” in metro Phoenix and Maricopa County. A 12-print portfolio of their work created by Brent Bond of Santo Press is scheduled for December 2021 release. Featured artists include Rigo Flores, Mary Meyer, Christy Puetz, Chris Vena, and Vera Vo.

Juror award winner Becky McDonah created pandemic-related art. Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum

Crafts Exhibit Award Winner

Metalsmith Becky McDonah, the juror’s choice winner for the 41st annual “Contemporary Crafts” exhibit at Mesa Contemporary Art Museum, currently has a solo exhibit titled “Preserving Precious Elements” at the museum, where she uses a reliquary approach to address the relic-like status of pandemic-related objects including toilet paper, face masks, and hand sanitizer. The free exhibit runs through April 25.

Shuttered Venue Operators Grants

The U.S. Small Business Association will open applications for its Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program on April 8. Business types included in the program include live venue operators or promoters, theatrical producers, live performing arts operators, motion picture theatre operators, museum operators, and talent representatives. Find eligibility requirements and additional details on the U.S. SBA website.

EXPAND Rosemarie Dombrowski is doing readings at several Poetry Month events in Phoenix. Ofelia Montelongo

Poetry Month Celebrations

Several literary organizations will be holding live and virtual events during National Poetry Month in April. The lineup includes an ASU Zine Fest (April 2-3), a festival of micro-readings and micro-collection launches (April 5-26), a public poetry art installation titled Poetry Illuminated (April 10), and more. Find additional events through the ASU Piper Center, Palabras Bilingual Bookstore, Wasted Ink Zine Distro, and other metro Phoenix creative spaces.

EXPAND Part of the new First Use = First Rights mural by Jeremie Bacpac Franco. Jeremie Bacpac Franco

New Murals

A new mural was unveiled during a March 20 ceremony at Barrios Unitas Park located near I-17 and 16th Street. The collaborative artwork was created as a monument honoring Indigenous knowledge and culture. Other murals completed recently include First Use = First Rights by Jeremie Bacpac Franco, which addresses Indigenous water rights and history. Her mural is located near the Third Avenue bridge for the Grand Canalscape.