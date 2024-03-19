The best and worst of Game On Expo 2024 in Phoenix

Issues with security at the Phoenix Convention Center during the first day of the multimedia gaming and anime event caused a three-hour wait outside in the rain for Game On Expo attendees, resulting in massive frustration. It was one of the few low points of the event, which offered three days of games, geeky fun and esports action.
There were plenty of high points, too, including entertaining wrestling matches by local grapplers, performances by gaming-inspired musicians and the chance to meet voice talents like Princess Zelda actress Patricia Summersett and Solid Snake actor David Hayter.
Here’s a recap of Game On Expo 2024’s best moments and more photos from the event.