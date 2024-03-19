 The best and worst of Game On Expo 2024 in Phoenix | Phoenix New Times
The best and worst of Game On Expo 2024 in Phoenix

Security problems were one of the few issues during the latest edition of Phoenix's annual multimedia gaming event.
March 19, 2024
The entrance to Game On Expo's exhibitor hall.
The entrance to Game On Expo's exhibitor hall. Benjamin Leatherman
Game On Expo took things to a new level with its 2024 edition, moving to a bigger venue and a better spot on the calendar, but encountered some growing pains along the way.

Issues with security at the Phoenix Convention Center during the first day of the multimedia gaming and anime event caused a three-hour wait outside in the rain for Game On Expo attendees, resulting in massive frustration. It was one of the few low points of the event, which offered three days of games, geeky fun and esports action.

There were plenty of high points, too, including entertaining wrestling matches by local grapplers, performances by gaming-inspired musicians and the chance to meet voice talents like Princess Zelda actress Patricia Summersett and Solid Snake actor David Hayter.

Here’s a recap of Game On Expo 2024’s best moments and more photos from the event.
click to enlarge
The security checkpoint outside of the Phoenix Convention Center during Game On Expo 2024.
Benjamin Leatherman

Best: Bigger venue

Game On Expo moved from the Phoenix Convention Center’s South Hall to the far larger North Building for this year’s edition. There was more lighting and space for vendors and games galore, as well as for the various activities and programming. It also gave Game On Expo more of a big-time atmosphere.

Worst: Security issues on Friday

The first day of Game On Expo 2024 saw prolonged wait times for get into the Phoenix Convention Center. The issue was reportedly caused by the fact there was only one entrance into the event, which was only equipped with a handful of metal detectors. The result was a line of people stretching around the convention center, wait times of up to three hours and a situation more frustrating than the Turbo Tunnel in “Battletoads.”

Best: Organizers’ response to the matter

To their credit, Game On Expo’s organizers admitted to their mistake on social media, apologized profusely and took action immediately. A second line and additional security equipment and personnel were added to the entrance for Saturday and Sunday with no further problems occurring. As one event attendee commented on Instagram, “The issues with security sucked, but you guys owned up to it and got it sorted the best you could.”
click to enlarge
The North Building at the Phoenix Convention Center offered more room for this year's Game On Expo.
Benjamin Leatherman

Best: Moving the event to March

For its first eight editions, Game On Expo was a summertime event, consistently held every August during the sweltering dog days of summer. Last year, organizers announced they were moving the event to March, which features far more tolerable weather. The cooler temperatures made for a much more enjoyable experience for attendees, except on the first day.

Worst: Friday’s rain

Springtime weather in the Valley sometimes results in rain, particularly in recent weeks. The current influx of stormy weather in the Valley caused a massive downpour on Friday in the late afternoon and early evening, which complicated an already frustrating situation with security and drenched attendees waiting in line for hours to get inside.
click to enlarge
Enjoying some arcade action at Game On Expo 2024.
Benjamin Leatherman

Best: The selection of games

There was no shortage of games to play at this year’s Expo. From tabletop titles, board games and RPGs to consoles both classic and modern, attendees had multiple options to choose from throughout the weekend. There were also dozens of arcade games and pinball machines set to “free play” mode, including a variety of Japanese import titles. If you couldn’t find something to play at Game On Expo, you were in the minority.

Worst: Rage quitters

For the most part, Expo attendees were respectful of the gaming hardware used at the event, some of which was of the vintage variety. A couple of players got emotional enough with games pound arcade cabinets, wrench joysticks or drop controllers a little too forcefully after getting pwned. Look, we get it. Everyone gets frustrated with the challenge of certain titles, but there’s no need to lose your cool or risk getting banned from the event.
click to enlarge
IZW grapplers Thugnificent and Project Wes battle in the middle of the Game On Expo exhibitor hall.
Benjamin Leatherman

Best: Pro wrestling matches

Local indie promotion Impact Zone Wrestling put on action-packed matches during all three days of Game On Expo, which were thoroughly enjoyable to watch. One of our favorite moments took place on Sunday during the "Boss Battle" match (essentially a battle royal with pinfalls) when participants Thugnificent and Project Wes left the ring and engaged in a chaotic and amusing brawl throughout the Expo’s exhibitor hall. Later in the match, local geek rapper (and longtime wrestling fan) Mega Ran stepped into the ring and competed in the “Boss Battle.” He only lasted a few minutes, but managed to unleash a few Stinger Splashes on his opponents.
click to enlarge
Members of local "Halo" cosplay group Fire Team Phoenix.
Benjamin Leatherman

Best: The cosplay

When thousands of Arizona gamers and geeks came to Game On Expo 2024, they came properly dressed for the occasion. They were wearing more than just black t-shirts adorned with Sonic the Hedgehog or Mega Man, though. Numerous cosplayers were in attendance, a majority of who were portrayed as characters from various popular video games. Attendees wore foam armor inspired by the “Halo” series, donned the spandex outfits of “Overwatch” villains, or even imitated the look of Mario and with a pair of coveralls and a red cap.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman
