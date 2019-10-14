The Best Free Things to Do in Phoenix This Week

Are you looking to save some money? This week, you can put your knowledge to the test at Batman Movie Trivia, celebrate diversity during a National Black Poetry Day Celebration, and immerse yourself in a literary wonderland at Phx Zine Fest. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

EXPAND IndigeDesign Collab co-founders. Danny Upshaw

‘RISK: Indigenous People's Day Poster Show’

If you think art should do more than decorate walls, you’ll want to catch the “RISE: Indigenous People’s Day Poster Show” organized by indigenous designers working here in metro Phoenix. It’s a chance to see diverse works that elevate important conversations about cultural identity, place-keeping, decolonization, resilience, and missing and murdered indigenous women. The exhibit is one of several local events celebrating Indigenous People’s Day and one of many community events affiliated with Phoenix Design Week.

See the exhibit at Evolve Gallery, 918 East Second Street, located in the former Revolver Records building in Roosevelt Row. Exhibit hours are 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, October 14. The evening will include a dance performance by Lady Yazzie, live music by Randy Kemp, and a pop-up show by the H.E.R. Medicine Collective. Lynn Trimble

Batman Movie Trivia

Riddle me this: who knows their Batman movie trivia inside and out? If you think you’re the Caped Crusader of the cinematic canon, then test your skills alongside your friends and Batfamily. Did you know that Leonardo DiCaprio was almost cast as Robin over Chris O’Donnell in Batman Forever? Or, what about the poundage Christian Bale put on for Batman Begins? (An impressive 100 pounds.) If absolutely nothing else, it’s a chance to wear a fake utility belt out in public without worrying about any bystanders.

The free trivia event happens at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, at Growler USA, 5415 East High Street. Chris Coplan

EXPAND Fruit meets mural art in Roosevelt Row. Lynn Trimble

Three Keys to Ultimate Fruit

Maybe you’re feeling a bit out of the loop when it comes to getting time with nature and your inner gardener. Agritopia Farm, 3000 East Ray Road in Gilbert, can help with that. They’re presenting a session that’s all about successfully growing fruit trees in your own backyard. The free Three Keys to Ultimate Fruit class will feature practical strategies and techniques shared by Greg Peterson of The Urban Farm.

You’ll be happy to know that topics he’ll cover include “how not to kill your trees.” Check it out from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16. Then race home and get ready to try making some of your favorite fruit-based recipes, using the harvest of your own hands. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Leah Marché is one of many metro Phoenix creatives participating in Black Poetry Day. Tempe Center for the Arts

National Black Poetry Day Celebration

Black poets will take center stage in Tempe during the National Black Poetry Day Celebration happening at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 17. The free event takes place at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 West Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe, where poets and other creatives will join community members in honoring poets past and present, as well as exploring the power of poetry for individuals, families, and communities.

Expect remarks and performance by local and national literary creatives, including Black Poet Ventures co-founder Leah Marche, Phoenix Poet Laureate Rosemarie Dombrowski, and Rashaad Thomas, who was recently named best poet by Phoenix New Times. The event will also honor those who make space for black poet performance and pay homage to black poets who’ve been lost through the years. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Look for this portrait of Adora Bell at Eye Lounge on Third Friday. Samantha Lyn Aasen

‘For Her Time’

Stereotypes about sex workers prompted artist Samantha Lyn Aasen to create a series of photographs focused on their daily lives. Her exhibition titled “For Her Time” seeks to humanize sex workers through intimate portraits that reveal their “bravery and vulnerability” in the face of significant social stigma.

You can see the exhibit from 6 to 10 p.m. on Third Friday, October 18. It’s being shown at Eye Lounge, 419 East Roosevelt Street. Aasen will be on hand to talk about the exhibit, which is part of her larger body of work that also includes photographs of female anatomy embellished with sequins and other decorative materials. “I want to highlight their stories, not speak for them,” she says of the sex workers featured in her new photographic series. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Bookstore meets open mic at Palabras Bilingual Bookstore. Lynn Trimble

POC It to Me Open Mic

There’s nothing scarier than a hot mic unless it’s a terrifying tale shared during an event with friends and fellow community members. Palabras Bilingual Bookstore, located at 1738 East McDowell Road, is bringing the scare factor to its latest POC It to Me Open Mic, a free community gathering happening from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 19.

If you’re a person of color with creativity to share, reach out to Palabras by Thursday to let them know what you’d like to perform. They’re looking for comedy, poetry, live art, stories, and more — all fitting this month’s theme: scary. You decide what’s scary, but skip the fake blood and hate speech. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Exploring a Pueblo Grande Museum display on Hohokam canals. Lynn Trimble

Portal to the Past Celebration

Although the rich history of ancestral Sonoran Desert people surrounds the metro Phoenix community, people rarely make time to learn more about the history and impact of indigenous communities. That’s where the Portal to the Past Celebration comes in. It’s a free event happening from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, at Pueblo Grande Museum, 4619 East Washington Street.

The event will feature performances by local creatives, including artists, dancers, musicians, poets, and storytellers. It’s designed to “celebrate the rich history and legacy of the Hohokam.” While you’re there, you can explore the museum, which is located on a 1,500- year-old archaeological site. Lynn Trimble

Catch Phx Zine Fest at Unexpected Art Gallery. Matka Wariatka

Phx Zine Fest

More than 60 creatives who make or publish an array of micro-publications will converge on Unexpected Art Gallery, 734 West Polk Street, for this year’s Phx Zine Fest on Sunday, October 20, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free for the all-ages event, where you’ll also find indie comics, photography books, political pamphlets, and other literary offerings that reflect a robust range of creative expression.

The event also includes panels, hands-on activities, and food trucks. Look for local and national creatives, from small presses to illustrators. The lineup includes Cardboard House Press, Equality Arizona, Girls Rock! Phoenix, Orange Beanie Press, Palabras Bilingual Bookstore, Tiny Joys, Wasted Ink Zine Distro, and more. Lynn Trimble