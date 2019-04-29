The Best Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Looking to save some money? You're in luck. This week, you can listen to music performed by local artists at The Groove Theory, explore the Noodle Forest at First Friday, or geek out during Free Comic Book Day. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

The Groove Theory

ZeeDubb of the local band The Stakes once told Phoenix New Times that the duo wanted to be a hip-hop band that can play to any crowd. Now he and his bandmate Lord Kash are out to prove that they can play with any musician with their latest project, The Groove Theory. Each month, local artists work out new rhythms right before your eyes. This month’s lineup hadn’t been announced at press time, but last month’s show featured collaborations with members of Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra and Jerusafunk.

Feel the beat at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 29, at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue. This is a free event. For more information, visit crescentphx.com. Jason Keil

“All Your Favorite Gameshows”

Did the friend that you phoned fail you that one time you were on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? There is no need to fret. The Grid has an event that will keep your brain limber until your next audition. “All Your Favorite Gameshows,” hosted by local comedian Paul Goebel, isn’t your typical trivia night. You’ll have to guess the right price and make some deals so you can avoid the whammies to win it all. Hit the buzzer at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 30, at 525 South Gilbert Road in Mesa. This is a free event. For more information, visit thegridgg.com. Jason Keil

Womxn, Trans, and Femme Maker Night

About once a month, creatives converge on the maker space at Arizona State University’s Hayden Library, 300 Orange Mall, Tempe, for a Womxn, Trans, and Femme Maker Night that’s also open to allies, partners, friends, and supportive creators who want to forge “creative and critical work in an open and welcoming space.” The next gathering happens from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 2. While you’re there, you can try your hand at making buttons, magnets, 3-D prints, or other projects. You’ll be in good company, with artists, designers, engineers, and scientists of varied skill levels from within and beyond the ASU community. Visit asuevents.asu.edu. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Check out the Schuff-Perini Climber on your way to the Noodle Forest. Lynn Trimble

First Friday

Family time meets First Friday at the Children’s Museum of Phoenix, 215 North Seventh Street, where kids and their adults get free admission from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 3. Put on your comfy play clothes, and get ready to explore the Noodle Forest, an area filled with more than 1,300 brightly-colored pool noodles suspended from the ceiling. It’s one of several museum highlights, which also include an eclectic assemblage of items that form the Schuff-Perini Climber. Readers can curl up in book loft nooks, while shoppers gather pretend groceries in the market area. Museum offerings range from tricycles to building blocks, and there’s an art studio filled with hands-on activities. Visit childrensmuseumofphoenix.org. Lynn Trimble



Thumbs up for free comics. Phoenix New Times

Free Comic Book Day

May is going to be a monumental month for local geeks. Not only is Phoenix Fan Fusion a few weeks away but the biggest superhero flick ever (a.k.a. Avengers: Endgame) is playing in theaters everywhere.

Then there’s Free Comic Book Day, the annual nationwide celebration of the sequential art form that’s practically a holiday for nerds. The 2019 edition happens on Saturday, May 4, and involves comic book stores across the Valley hosting events featuring artist signings, various deals, and (you guessed it) stacks of free comics.

Monster Comic Books, 1803 East Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe, for instance, will offer more than a dozen free titles, as well as appearances by artists like Micah Garcia, Chinh Potter, and Deadpool inker Shelby Robertson. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 602-809-8746.

Meanwhile, Samurai Comics, 1120 South Country Club Drive in Mesa, will host the Arizona Comic Mini Expo from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with appearances by more than a dozen local comics creators, tons of geeky giveaways, and more. Call 480-962-1123 or visit acmeexpo.tumblr.com.

Check out freecomicbookday.com for even more participating shops around the Valley. Benjamin Leatherman