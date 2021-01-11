The Best Live and Virtual Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

It’s a great week to rock your creative side. You can take a cooking class, paint pottery for a good cause, up your cocktail skills, or join a new book club. Here’s a look at live and virtual happenings, along with a friendly reminder to mask up and stay safe out there.

Cooking Class

Add a tasty mix of soups and breads to your culinary repertoire with an in-person class happening from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12, at Sweet Basil Cooking School in Scottsdale. You’ll learn to make five soups, including clam chowder and chicken tortilla soup, plus five breads including focaccia and cast iron corn bread. The class costs $65.

New Book Club

Expand your reading horizons with the newest book club created by Changing Hands Bookstore, which gives people the chance to explore international literature in a small group setting. This week’s virtual meeting happens at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13. The featured book, Mia Couto’s Woman of the Ashes, is the first title in her trilogy about war-torn Mozambique during the late 19th century. Register online for the free event.

EXPAND Recalling memories made at Metrocenter. Lynn Trimble

Metrocenter Memories

Take a trip down memory lane during a virtual Arizona History Happy Hour with "hip historian" Marshall Shore, who’ll be talking mall culture with Kenyatta Turner at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 14. Expect plenty of musings about Metrocenter, the iconic west Phoenix destination that closed in late June. The event is free.

EXPAND Alexandra Bowers with artworks previously shown at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum. Lynn Trimble

Found Feathers

See how artist Alexandra Bowers transformed photographs of 1,000 bird feathers into an art installation meant to foster tranquility amid uncertain times. Bowers used wood burning to transform feathers found by community members into a gently moving landscape inside Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum. “A Murmuration of Found Feathers in Flight” opens on Friday, January 15, when museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Spirit Guide

Step up your home bar game with a virtual three-part series called Spirit Guide, which launches on Saturday, January 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. That’s when Jasmine Senaveratna will be focusing on mescal. It’s organized by Fly Paper, a creative team that highlights the local literary scene through workshops, pop-ups, and more. The full series costs $90, and also includes fabulous tips for making the most of tequila and rum.

Paint bowls for an upcoming Tempe Empty Bowls event. Waste Not

Pottery Painting



Channel your creative side for a good cause at As You Wish in Glendale (or 5 other locations), where you can paint a ceramic bowl and donate it for an upcoming Tempe Hungry Bowls event designed to raise money for community members experiencing food insecurity and other challenges. You pay $12 for the bowl, and get to spend time unwinding with a paintbrush in hand. Register online for a time on Saturday, January 16, or Sunday, January 17.