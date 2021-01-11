 
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Things to Do |

The Best Live and Virtual Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Lynn Trimble | January 11, 2021 | 7:00am
Sweet Basil offers both in-person and virtual cooking classes.
Sweet Basil offers both in-person and virtual cooking classes.
Sweet Basil Cooking School
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

It’s a great week to rock your creative side. You can take a cooking class, paint pottery for a good cause, up your cocktail skills, or join a new book club. Here’s a look at live and virtual happenings, along with a friendly reminder to mask up and stay safe out there.

Cooking Class

Add a tasty mix of soups and breads to your culinary repertoire with an in-person class happening from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12, at Sweet Basil Cooking School in Scottsdale. You’ll learn to make five soups, including clam chowder and chicken tortilla soup, plus five breads including focaccia and cast iron corn bread. The class costs $65.

Related Stories

New Book Club

Expand your reading horizons with the newest book club created by Changing Hands Bookstore, which gives people the chance to explore international literature in a small group setting. This week’s virtual meeting happens at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13. The featured book, Mia Couto’s Woman of the Ashes, is the first title in her trilogy about war-torn Mozambique during the late 19th century. Register online for the free event.

Recalling memories made at Metrocenter.EXPAND
Recalling memories made at Metrocenter.
Lynn Trimble

Metrocenter Memories

Take a trip down memory lane during a virtual Arizona History Happy Hour with "hip historian" Marshall Shore, who’ll be talking mall culture with Kenyatta Turner at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 14. Expect plenty of musings about Metrocenter, the iconic west Phoenix destination that closed in late June. The event is free.

Alexandra Bowers with artworks previously shown at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum.EXPAND
Alexandra Bowers with artworks previously shown at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum.
Lynn Trimble

Found Feathers

See how artist Alexandra Bowers transformed photographs of 1,000 bird feathers into an art installation meant to foster tranquility amid uncertain times. Bowers used wood burning to transform feathers found by community members into a gently moving landscape inside Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum. “A Murmuration of Found Feathers in Flight” opens on Friday, January 15, when museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Spirit Guide

Step up your home bar game with a virtual three-part series called Spirit Guide, which launches on Saturday, January 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. That’s when Jasmine Senaveratna will be focusing on mescal. It’s organized by Fly Paper, a creative team that highlights the local literary scene through workshops, pop-ups, and more. The full series costs $90, and also includes fabulous tips for making the most of tequila and rum.

Paint bowls for an upcoming Tempe Empty Bowls event.
Paint bowls for an upcoming Tempe Empty Bowls event.
Waste Not

Pottery Painting

Channel your creative side for a good cause at As You Wish in Glendale (or 5 other locations), where you can paint a ceramic bowl and donate it for an upcoming Tempe Hungry Bowls event designed to raise money for community members experiencing food insecurity and other challenges. You pay $12 for the bowl, and get to spend time unwinding with a paintbrush in hand. Register online for a time on Saturday, January 16, or Sunday, January 17.

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.