The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

In need of plans? We've got you covered. This week, you can laugh until it hurts at This Week Sucks Tonight, explore the diversity of the desert at Arizona Animal Encounters, or get creative at Design Your Own Beer Can Pint Glass. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Get Lit

There’s a fabulous first Thursdays tradition at Valley Bar inspired by 17th-century French salons devoted to philosophical discourse. It’s a Get Lit gathering presented by Four Chambers Press, with a different theme each time. Head to the Reading Room, located inside the Rose Room at Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue, if you want to join the conversation happening at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 7. The free event, for ages 21 and up, is a casual foray into local literary culture. If you wax more poetic with cocktails, you’ll have to buy your own drinks. But there’s no charge for the lively exchange of ideas. Poet and ASU faculty member Rosemarie Dombrowski will be in the house. Arrive early to assure you get a seat. Visit valleybarphx.com. Lynn Trimble



This Week Sucks Tonight

This Week Sucks Tonight, hosted by Anwar Newton and Michael Turner, has been taking place on Thursday nights for two years. Credit the local comedians for putting on a great show week after week when most of their audience still has to get up for work Friday morning. The duo are moving their weekly news roundup to its new home at Stand Up Live and bringing Tony Tripoli, Derek McFarland, Zack Lyman, Ben Anderson, Luis Alvarez, and maybe a few drop-in guests to celebrate.

Continue Reading

The laughs begin at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, at 50 West Jefferson Street. This is a free event with no drink minimum For more information, visit thisweeksuckstonight.com. Jason Keil

International Women's Day

If you are looking for a creative way to celebrate International Women’s Day, the Phoenix Art Museum is creating a special slate of events to highlight the work of female artists. Giovana Aviles, the Mexican-born visual artist known for her inspired fashion statements, will be giving a talk. There will also be a screening of the film Wadjda by Haifaa Al Mansour and a happy hour at Palette, the restaurant located inside the museum, from 3 to 6 p.m.

This event goes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 8, at 1625 North Central Avenue. Admission is $14 to $23. For more information, visit phxart.org. Jason Keil



EXPAND Just a couple's day out at ISM Raceway. Melissa Fossum

TicketGuardian 500 NASCAR Weekend

NASCAR fans of the Valley, get your motors running. The sport’s biggest drivers will cruise into the Valley starting on Friday, March 8, for three straight days of events at ISM Raceway, 7602 South Avondale Boulevard in Avondale, during this year’s TicketGuardian 500 NASCAR Weekend. Race car superstars like Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Larson will put the pedal to the metal and make left turns aplenty as they compete for their share of glory, prize money, and a better standing in the ongoing Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Things get kicks off on Friday with the Gatorade Pole Day practice session, which starts at 4:15 p.m. and will feature all of weekend’s racers participating. NASCAR’s biggest up-and-comers will take over the track during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 9. It all leads up to the TicketGuardian 500 at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, which will offer 312 laps of hard-driving action. Tickets price vary for each race and a variety of fan activities will be offered throughout the weekend. Call 866-408-7223 or visit ismraceway.com for tickets and more info. Benjmain Leatherman



EXPAND A night of thrills. Phoenix New Times

Chandler Ostrich Festival

The 31st annual Chandler Ostrich Festival is a three-day celebration of the suburb’s relationship with the flightless bird. This year, it will be all about Apple Bottom Jeans and boots with the fur, because Flo Rida is bringing his Miami flow to the east Valley on Friday, March 8. Soul legends The Commodores and singer-songwriter Andy Grammer round out the rest of the weekend’s lineup. If getting low at Tumbleweed Park isn’t your thing, bring your family for the pony rides, pig races, and the ostrich exhibit.

The fun goes from 2 p.m. to midnight on Friday, March 8, at 2250 South McQueen Road in Chandler and continues through Sunday, March 10. Tickets are $8 to $65. For more information, visit ostrichfestival.com. Jason Keil



EXPAND Somebody's watching you. Lynn Trimble

“Welcome to Night Vale: A Spy in the Desert”

Ever spotted a cactus cam while driving through Paradise Valley? Turns out, there really are spies in the desert. And storytellers for the Welcome to Night Vale podcast decided they’d make a fabulous theme for a world tour. “Welcome to Night Vale: A Spy in the Desert” comes to The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street, at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 8. The tour features a new story about a surreal desert town filled with secrets, and every performance incorporates the audience into the tale somehow. You’ll never hear it on the podcast, by the way: This particular bit of fiction is only for tour attendees (who need to be at least 13 years old). Tickets are $32.50. Visit thevanburenphx.com. Lynn Trimble



Enjoy a cold one at Wizards and Witches Beer Festival. Modern Which-Craft

Wizards and Witches Beer Festival

Initially, the Wizards and Witches Beer Festival was described as an event inspired by a certain fictional character known for his work with wands. It’s unclear if the dark lords of copyright came down to transfigure the name of this party, but the organizers decided to cast a name-changing charm just in case. There will be plenty of photo opportunities, cosplay, food, and Adult Butterbeer, of course.

Drink up from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the Monarch Theatre, 122 East Washington Street. Tickets are $35 and will only be sold to those of legal drinking age. For more information, visit rockstarbeer.com. Jason Keil



EXPAND Add some aloha to your life. Arizona Aloha Festival

Arizona Aloha Festival

Escape to the islands, as the free two-day Arizona Aloha Festival comes to Tempe Beach Park, 80 West Rio Salado Parkway. The festival opens on Saturday, March 9, with a rich lineup of music, dance, art, and cuisine. Learn to make a tiki, lei, or rattle. Watch traditional and contemporary hula dance. Try food offerings from poke to potstickers. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There’s also a 7 to 9 p.m. seminar on tattoos in Polynesian culture happening at the Phoenix Indian School Visitor Center, 300 East Indian School Road (admission is $10). Visit azalohafest.org. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Don't ruffle these feathers. Rio Salado Audubon Center

Arizona Animal Encounters

Social media seems to favor puppies and kittens, but there’s a lot more diversity in the desert, and it’s especially intriguing when you can explore it up close. You’ve got plenty of opportunities over at the Rio Salado Audubon Center, 3131 South Central Avenue. The center has a family program called Arizona Animal Encounters, which features wildlife ambassadors sharing desert creatures, and talking a bit about the animals’ habits and habitats. Liberty Habitat will be showing birds of prey from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 9. If you’re an early riser, head over at 8 a.m. for a Saturday Morning Bird Walk. Both events are free. Visit riosalado.audubon.org. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Celebrating Two Spirit people. Clayton Karas Photography

Arizona Two Spirit Powwow

The inaugural Arizona Two Spirit Powwow is happening from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the South Mountain Community College Performing Arts Center Amphitheater, 7050 South 24th Street. The free event, which is open to the public, is being presented by Native Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG). It’s a gathering of Native LGBTQ/ Two Spirit people from 22 tribes, for celebration, ceremony, and conversation. The powwow will feature traditional performances such as singing and dancing, storytelling, arts and crafts, lectures, panel discussions, and a photography exhibit — as well as a Native market and food. Organizers hope the event will help to foster diversity, inclusion, and healing. All powwow dancers and drums are welcome. Visit aztwospiritpowwow.com. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Celebrating Persian New Year. Persian New Year Festival

Persian New Year Festival

The Persian New Year Festival happens on Saturday, March 9, along the Scottsdale Waterfront, 7135 East Camelback Road. Head over between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to enjoy a free celebration of Persian culture, featuring food and drink, crafts by local artisans, children’s activities, music, and dance performance. The event is organized by the Iranian American Society of Arizona, which fosters appreciation for Iranian culture, language, history, and heritage through education, food, cultural activities, and community events. Persian New Year is celebrated not only in Iran, but also other countries in the Middle East and Central Asia. The festival is a fun way to learn more about Persian culture and traditions. Visit persiannewyearfestival.com. Lynn Trimble



Blues Blast

Springtime in the Valley means music festivals aplenty — and there’s practically one for every taste imaginable. Fans of down-home sounds of the 12-bar, Delta, or boogie-woogie variety, for instance, will flock to Margaret T. Hance Park, 1134 North Central Avenue, on Saturday, March 9, for the annual Blues Blast, a daylong celebration of the genre that’s put on by the Phoenix Blues Society.

This year’s edition will feature sets from such local and touring acts as The Paladins, The 44s, Chuck Hall, Georege Bowman, Cadillac Assembly Line, and Joe Kopicki. The Guitars4Vets Band will also provide a special performance. Art activities and displays, merchandise vendors, and local food trucks will also be a part of the event. Gates open at 10 a.m., the music starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. See phoenixblues.org for more information. Benjamin Leatherman



EXPAND Catty behavior. CatVideoFest

CatVideoFest

Disney claims the studio is releasing a “live-action” remake of The Lion King this year, but we all know Simba and his friends will be CGI. If you want to see real kitties on the big screen, head over to CatVideoFest, a family-friendly compilation of animation, music videos, and home movies from all around the world featuring furry felines being funny, mischievous, or just plain purrr - fect . Proceeds from the event will benefit Cat Cavorting, an organization that helps communities manage outdoor cat colonies.

The screenings begin at 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, at FilmBar, 815 North Second Street. Tickets are $12. For more information, visit thefilmbarphx.com. Jason Keil



EXPAND Tennis time. Arizona Tennis Classic

Arizona Tennis Classic

The ball is in your court, whether you’re a tennis novice or practically a pro. Head to Phoenix Country Club, 2901 North Seventh Street, if you want to check out the inaugural Arizona Tennis Classic that starts on Monday, March 11. Organized by the Association of Tennis Professionals, the event is designed to help find and foster emerging tennis talents who can move the sport forward. The tournament, which continues through Sunday, March 17, includes a 48-player singles draw and a 16-team doubles draw. Monday’s tournament play starts at 10 a.m. Evening matches are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Weekday tickets are $20, and the event benefits Phoenix Children’s Hospital. Visit arizonatennisclassic.com. Lynn Trimble



Design Your Own Beer Can Pint Glass

It’s been said a pint of beer can help you tap into your creative side, so why not fire up your imagination even more with the glass that holds your suds? At Design Your Own Beer Can Pint Glass, you can choose a design for your chalice that speaks to you. Are you feeling bold? Then sketch out your own drawing on a dishwasher-safe piece of can-shaped glassware. You’ll be sure to impress your friends at your next beer tasting.

Raise your glass from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, March 11, at Social Hall, 715 South McClintock Drive in Tempe. Tickets are $20, which includes all the materials to create your glass, some craft beer to put in it, and light snacks. For more information, visit modernwhichcraft.com. Jason Keil



EXPAND Quarteto Nuevo. Steve Steinhardt

Quarteto Nuevo

You might have heard Jacob Szeley playing cello for Battlestar Galactica or The Walking Dead, or seen him perform with Mary J. Blige or Avril Lavigne. Now, you can witness him in concert, as part of a group called Quarteto Nuevo. They’re performing at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at ASU Kerr Cultural Center, 6110 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale. They’ve drawn high praise from the folks who pick Kerr’s lineup: “We booked Quartet Nuevo because the group has marvelously diverse members and they pull so many wonderful influences into their sound.” Basically, they blend centuries-old rhythms with modern grooves. Tickets start at $25. Visit asuevents.asu.edu. Lynn Trimble



Easy Rider

For this month’s ASU Film School selection at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema’s Tempe location, Professor Jason Scott will discuss Easy Rider’s influence on cinema 50 years later. Starring Peter Fonda and a young Jack Nicholson and filmed throughout Arizona, the movie explored how an entire generation raised on rock and LSD went looking for freedom and never found it. Best known for its explosive soundtrack, director Dennis Hopper’s modern take on the Western ushered in an era of independent film.

Get your motor running at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at 1140 East Baseline Road in Tempe. Tickets are $7. For more information, visit drafthouse.com. Jason Keil



Eva Schloss. Chabad of the East Valley

A Historic Evening with Anne Frank's Stepsister Eva Schloss

The Diary of Anne Frank is one of the most popular books in history, depicting the life of a Jewish girl during World War II as she hid from the Nazis with her family, later to be discovered and expelled to a concentration camp. Eva Schloss, Frank’s stepsister, was with her during this harrowing experience. During A Historic Evening with Anne Frank’s Stepsister Eva Schloss, the Holocaust educator recounts her time with her friend and stepsister and how it shaped the woman she is today.

This moving presentation begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, at Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 North Arizona Avenue in Chandler. Tickets are $10 to $180. For more information, visit chabadcenter.com. Jason Keil