The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

EXPAND Co-producer Jessica Cvetic interviews nurse and social activist Jason Odhner. Courtesy of Salud Sin Papeles: Health Undocumented

Salud Sin Papeles: Health Undocumented

In the aftermath of a neo-Nazi rally, community members created a free health clinic in Phoenix for undocumented immigrants. Their journey is recounted in a film called Salud Sin Papeles: Health Undocumented, which is being shown at Harkins Theatres Christown 14, 1620 West Montebello Avenue, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 16. The film features nurse and activist Jason Odhner, whose work highlights challenges faced by marginalized communities, even as it elevates community capacity for resilience and problem-solving in the midst of social injustice. It’s directed by Juan Freitez, who immigrated to the U.S. in 2000 to realize his dream of becoming a filmmaker. He hopes the film will inspire others to work toward ending intolerance in their own communities. Tickets are $15. Lynn Trimble

Arizona Diamondbacks

The next chapter of the rivalry between the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks won’t be nearly as bloody as the battle for the Iron Throne, but everyone’s favorite TV show’s influence will be felt at Chase Field’s Game of Thrones night. For the promotion, ticket packages include an exclusive Zack Godley bobblehead doll and a chance to sit on the sought-after chair. If medieval battles aren’t your thing, you can purchase a Paint at the Park package instead. It includes a painting session, wine tasting, and all-you-can-eat ballpark food.

The starting pitch goes out at 6:40 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at Chase Field, 401 East Jefferson Street. Tickets for Game of Thrones Night range from $50 to $65 and Paint at the Park tickets are $51. Jason Keil



EXPAND Part of the cover art for Phoenix Television. Courtesy of John Craft and LIsa Honebrink

Phoenix Television

Once upon a time, TV channeled most of the nation’s news and entertainment. People sat in front of big boxes, adjusting “rabbit ears” antennas trying to get the best black-and-white image possible. For a fascinating look at the early TV landscape in Phoenix, head to Changing Hands Bookstore, 300 West Camelback Road, at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17. You’ll find authors John Craft and Lisa Honebrink discussing their book titled Phoenix Television, which includes stories and archival photos from early TV days in the Valley. Craft teaches at ASU’s journalism school, and Honebrink is a former TV producer. Buy a copy while you’re there if you want them to sign it for you. The event is free. Lynn Trimble



The best kind of party. @ektorlouise on Instagram

Pajama Jam Dance Party

For a while, it seemed that every cool thing from the ’90s had come back around again. Then someone dug up their VHS copy of House Party 2 and decided to put on the Pajama Jam Dance Party for real. If you’re wearing the most creative pair of jammies, you could walk away with $200. Even if you don’t snag any dough, groove to some music by local collective Brunch Collect and performances by Vibe Lane, Lizzy Page and Mahogany 4. Stacy’s Off Da Hook BBQ and Soul Food will be providing food.

The party starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 17 at Last Exit Live, 717 South Central Avenue. Tickets are $10 to 15. Jason Keil

Joel McHale Cliff Lipson/CBS

Joel McHale

Joel McHale has starred in a number of beloved shows from Community to Santa Clarita Diet. But for one reason or another, these programs don’t seem to last very long. Luckily, his fans never have to wait long to see one of the busiest men in comedy on screen in a commercial or movie role. Now that McHale is hitting the road with some new material, his Phoenix supporters can see him in person behind the mic.

The laughs begin at 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, May 17, at StandUp Live, 50 West Jefferson Street with additional shows through May 18. Tickets are $35 with a two-drink minimum. Jason Keil

EXPAND Checking out a Hohokam canals exhibit at Pueblo Grande Museum. Lynn Trimble

International Museum Day

Art nerds, take note. International Museum Day will soon be upon us, which means free or discounted admission to select museums. It’s happening on Saturday, May 18. And several Phoenix-area museums are celebrating in ways that might save you some money. Admission to Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, 7374 East Second Street, is normally $10 for adults. But you’ll get free admission on May 18, which is also your first chance to see a new exhibit exploring under-represented communities of color. Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 North Central Avenue, is offering free admission that day for youth ages 17 and under. Typically tickets are $14 for visitors ages 6 to 17. Some museums around town are always free. Others may announce last-minute International Museum Day savings. So check with your favorite museum for details. Lynn Trimble

Yoga and meditation teacher Emily Blanche. Courtesy of Phoenix Art Museum

Sound Bath

Surround yourself with sound as yoga and meditation teacher Emily Blanche creates a sound bath using crystal bowls, chimes, and other instruments designed to promote healing and relaxation. It’s happening at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, at Phoenix Art Museum, inside an exhibition space featuring the “Desert Transcendentalist’ exhibit. The exhibit features dozens of works by Agnes Pelton, a 20th-century artist heavily influenced by spiritualism and desert landscapes. Pelton explores both personal and philosophical issues in her work, making it a perfect backdrop for sharing the tradition of promoting well-being through sound, and embracing art as a means of self-discovery. The sound bath is free with museum admission, which is $23 for adults, but you need to RSVP online to attend. Lynn Trimble

Adult Prom

Some people who did the whole prom thing years ago don’t know whether to laugh or cry when old photos surface, reminding them of fashion fails or hairstyle disasters. Others never went to prom, by choice or necessity. It’s time for a big do-over, as the Children’s Museum of Phoenix, 215 North Seventh Street, presents its most popular playdate-inspired event for grown-ups. Adult Prom returns on Saturday, May 18, from 7 to 11 p.m. It’s a chance to explore the museum with the age 21-and-over set, and enjoy offerings including henna tattoos, a mixology class, pop culture trivia, a corsage craft, inflatable ax-throwing, trike-riding, and more. Tickets are $20 at the door, and you’ll need a photo ID to get in. The evening also includes DJ and dancing, food trucks, and crowning prom royalty. Lynn Trimble

Cosplay is coming to Changing Hands Bookstore. Deegan Marie Photography

Cosplay Happy Hour

Four May dates have big red circles around them, assuming you’re giddy with anticipation over this year’s Phoenix Fan Fusion. But maybe you’d like to test run your cosplay gear, or meet fellow pop culture geeks before it opens on May 23. Or you couldn’t swing the tickets for some reason this year. Either way, you’ll be welcome at Changing Hands Bookstore, 300 West Camelback Road, where they’re having a Cosplay Happy Hour starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. They’ve lined up a geek-inspired playlist and free Thursday passes for people who come in cosplay mode. And they’ll be awarding prizes for crowd cosplay favorites. The event is free, and First Draft Book Bar will have happy hour specials. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Checking out Mesa Artspace Lofts. Lynn Trimble

Beach Party

Artists have great imaginations. So you might as well go with it when they tell you they’re throwing a fabulous beach party in the desert. Mesa Artspace Lofts, 155 South Hibbert, is having a Beach Party from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. It’s open to community members, plus the artists who live and work there. Expect artisans showcasing their work, live music with a beach vibe, and open mic performances starting at 6:50 and 8:30 p.m. The event is free, but bring cash if you want to buy food or do a little shopping to support local artists. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Exploring art in the Sunnyslope neighborhood. Lynn Trimble

Sunnyslope Plein Air Fest

If you’ve ever been curious about art enclaves beyond the beaten path in downtown Phoenix, spend some time in Sunnyslope, a neighborhood several of the city’s best-known artists call home. They held a great studio tour late last year, and now Sunnyslope artist Larry Ortega’s Obliq Art is presenting a plein air festival, where visitors can watch artists live painting outdoors. The three-day Sunnyslope Plein Air Fest culminates on Sunday, May 19, when you can explore an art show from noon to 3 p.m. at the North Mountain Visitor Center, 12500 North Seventh Street. It’s a great excuse to check out local small businesses in the area, too. Lynn Trimble

Throwback to Four Chambers' third literary journal. Four Chambers Press

Our Hearts Go Out to You: Four Chambers Final Farewell

For five years, literary locals poured their hearts into a literary journal and small press called Four Chambers. They’ve been on hiatus for a while now, and finally decided to hold an official farewell event, where fellow literature lovers can snag various books and artworks published by Four Chambers, plus hear a reading celebrating the group’s life and times. Our Hearts Go Out to You: Four Chambers Final Farewell runs from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, at Changing Hands Bookstore, 300 West Camelback Road. It’s a free event, and the reading happens at 5:30 p.m. Happy hour at First Draft Book Bar, located inside Changing Hands, runs from 3 to 6 p.m. So you can buy a drink and raise your glass, or coffee mug, to make saying goodbye a bit more bearable. Lynn Trimble

Time for some grub. Green New American Vegetarian

Vegan Beer Dinner

Green New American Vegetarian Restaurant is typically closed on Sundays, but this weekend it’s making an exception for its Vegan Beer Dinner. There will be a different brew from the San Diego-based Modern Times Brewery paired with each of the five courses prepared by Chef Damon Brasch and his staff. Food selections include Warsaw Potato Periogies, Kentucky Fried Burgers, and Espresso Stick Bunz. Proceeds from this event benefit the Community Canine Project, a charity supporting municipal shelters.

Sharpen your knives starting at 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, at 2240 North Scottsdale Road in Tempe. Tickets for this 21-and-over event are $75. Jason Keil

United together. Unity Through Community

U-Nite at the Museum

U-Nite at the Museum is one of the ways the Tempe organization Unity Through Community is fulfilling its mission of bringing neighborhoods together through the arts and education. There will be games, face-painting, make-and-take art projects, art raffles, pizza, a bake sale, and gardening demos. If local music is more your thing, you can check out an acoustic set by Sara Robinson, the funk of Dr. Delicious, and the soul stylings of The Sugar Thieves.

This family-friendly event goes from 5 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, at 809 East Southern Avenue in Tempe. This is a free event. Jason Keil

EXPAND Agave: The Spirit of a Nation is coming to FilmBar. Digital Cave

Agave: The Spirit of a Nation

You say tequila, I say mezcal, but we don’t have to call the whole thing off once you know more about what sets the two spirits apart. Head to FilmBar, 815 North Second Street, to watch a 79-minute documentary called Agave: The Spirit of a Nation, which shows how distilling the agave plant into these two drinks is a family business. Tickets are $15, which includes the screening at 7:30 p.m., plus a preshow agave tasting. The tasting runs from 6 to 7:20 p.m. at Sazerac, 821 North Second Street, where you can also try cocktail specials or preorder bottles to take home after the flick. Lynn Trimble

Jake “The Snake” Roberts Courtesy of Jake “The Snake” Roberts

Jake 'The Snake' Roberts

If you follow wrestling, then you know that fan-favorite Jake “The Snake” Roberts has been through a lot in and out of the ring. He has battled addiction, cancer, and Randy “Macho Man” Savage. The python-clad athlete is on the road again, but he isn’t stepping into the ring. On the Dirty Deeds Tour, Roberts is behind the mic to tell stories from his days in the WWE. It’s not exactly The Snake Pit, but an opportunity for the man behind the legend to introduce himself.

“The Snake” is unleashed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, at Club Red, 1306 West University Drive in Mesa. Tickets are $20-$60. Jason Keil

WalkPHX Wednesdays

Are you looking for a reason to get outside? WalkPHX Wednesdays is a great way to meet new people and see the beauty the city has to offer. Participants start a 3.2-mile walk from Margaret T. Hance Park and head south towards Historic Heritage Square and then back north through Phoenix Civic Space Park. When you finish the loop, grab dinner from one of the food trucks on site, talk with your new friends, or win one of the prizes up for grabs.

Hop on the good foot at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, at 67 West Culver Street. This is a free event. Jason Keil

EXPAND Zines spotted at Wasted Ink Zine Distro. Lynn Trimble

Free Workshop

Despite the wealth of topics tackled in zines you’ve spotted at Wasted Ink Zine Distro, 2222 North 16th Street, there are always more stories that need to be told. So Jean Munson, publisher with Plot Twist Publishing, is presenting a free workshop for teens who want to learn the fine art of making indie comics. Only teenagers can do the workshop, which runs from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22. They’ll get 15 minutes to settle in before the 90-minute workshop starts, then 15 minutes after the workshop for exploring distro zine offerings — which address everything from social justice to true love. Lynn Trimble