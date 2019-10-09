The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Are you looking for some plans? This week, you can have a few laughs during the Friday the 13th Parody Musical, browse moon-inspired creations at WitchCrafted Full Moon Market, or put your knowledge to the test during Batman Movie Trivia. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Out in Arizona

Set for October 11 this year, National Coming Out Day is a time to highlight what it actually means to be an LGBTQ person in 2019 America. In honor of that journey, Equality Arizona is holding a premiere of the brand-new documentary Out in Arizona. The film follows the daily lives of six LGBTQ Arizonans, including an intersex veteran, various local activists, and a “two-spirit member of the Hualapai Nation.” There’s also a prescreening reception and a Q&A with the film’s creators.

This free event begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, at Harkins Tempe Marketplace 16, 2000 East Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe. Chris Coplan

Arizona Coyotes

How will the Arizona Coyotes fare during the 2019-20 National Hockey League season? The Desert Dogs have a good shot at making the playoffs if sports pundits are to be believed, but will definitely have their work cut out for them.

The ’Yotes will have plenty of talent on the ice this season, thanks to some big offseason moves to bolster their roster. Veteran scorer Phil Kessel was picked up by Arizona over the summer and should help bolster the team’s offensive woes.

One of the Coyotes’ first tests of the season comes on Thursday, October 10, when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at Gila River Arena, 9400 West Maryland Avenue in Glendale. In their first two years of existence, the Knights have become one of the top teams in the NHL’s Pacific Division, having made the playoffs twice and almost winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.

The puck drops at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29 to $139. Benjamin Leatherman

Author Stephen Chbosky is headed to Tempe. Changing Hands Bookstore

Stephen Chbosky

First, there was The Perks of Being a Wallflower, a coming-of-age tale about a trio of misfits. Now, author Stephen Chbosky has published his second novel, a work of literary horror titled Imaginary Friend. It imagines life for a mother and son in the aftermath of fleeing an abusive relationship. They find solace in a small town situated off the beaten path, until the son disappears for several days, then returns with a strange mission that could mean life or death for the tight-knit community at the center of a battle between evil and good.

Chbosky will be discussing his new book at 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, at Changing Hands Bookstore, 6428 South McClintock Drive in Tempe. Single admission is $32.43 plus fees; Admission for two is $36.43 plus fees. Both ticket packages include a single signed copy of Imaginary Friend. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Watch out behind you. All Puppet Players

Friday the 13th Parody Musical

Film buffs have spent plenty of time debating the inherent value of the various Friday the 13th franchise reboots. But how’s this for canon-smashing cinematic fare: a parody musical — with puppets. If that doesn’t make you want to run back to Camp Crystal Lake for an evening of bloody humor and gory song-and-dance, you might want to check your internal happiness settings.

The show begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 11, at Playhouse on the Park at The Central Arts Plaza, 1850 North Central Avenue. The All Puppet Players will hold other performances throughout October, and with tickets just $21 per person (over the age of 17, of course), there’s no reason not to bring everyone you know. Chris Coplan

Explore works by Sama Alshaibi at Northlight Gallery. Sama Alshaibi

‘Person Perception Persona’

Portraiture is all the rage in fine art circles these days. Phoenix art venues are doing their part to add to important conversations about who is portrayed, how they’re portrayed, and who is putting forth the images. Most recently, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art has shown works by Shizu Saldamando, an artist whose work highlights marginalized communities.

Now, you can see photographic portraiture in the free “Person Perception Persona” exhibit at ASU Northlight Gallery at Grant Street Studios, 605 East Grant Street. Featured artists include Sama Alshaibi, Miguel A. Aragón, Richard Avedon, Kwame Brathwaite, Wendy Red Star, Stefan Ruiz, Andy Warhol, and Humanize the Numbers. The latter explores the personal experiences of those directly affected by mass incarceration. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, October 11. Visit ASU Northlight Gallery on Facebook. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Cheers! Alexandra Gaspar

Four Peaks Oktoberfest

Halloween isn’t the only occasion this month where one can don costumes and have fun. The various local Oktoberfest celebrations over the next few weeks will be populated by folks clad in lederhosen or other traditional German garb while partaking in a Bavarian bacchanal of beers and brats.

Case in point: the ultra-popular Four Peaks Oktoberfest, which takes over Tempe Beach Park, 80 West Rio Salado Parkway, and features three days of music, carnival rides, food vendors, and wiener dog races. A beer garden will serve 20 different German varietals and a mix of Four Peaks brews.

This year’s fest runs from Friday, October 11, to Sunday, October 13, at the park and will feature performances from Black Bottom Lighters, Wyves, Crosstown Players, Banana Gun, and others. Hours are 5 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND The Kill Team is part of the 2019 Peoria Film Fest lineup. Peoria Film Fest

Peoria Film Fest

Fall film festival season is upon us, with offerings that include the Peoria Film Fest, which runs from October 10 to 13 at Harkins Theatres Arrowhead Fountains 18, 16046 North Arrowhead Fountains Center Drive in Peoria. The lineup includes a trio of Cine Latino options, including The Chambermaid (La Camarista), a Spanish-language film with English subtitles that screens at 5 p.m. on Friday, October 11.

Friday’s lineup also includes The Cat and the Moon, Rwanda, and a collection of short films. Single tickets are $12, but you can snag a VIP pass for the full festival for $75. Lynn Trimble

It's going to be a good time. Courtesy of promoters

Latino Pride Fest

Already in its second year, the Latino Pride Fest is a unique celebration of this dynamic community (and a rare chance to travel to Laveen, it would seem). This year’s festivities are packed with performances and appearances by singer-actress Lorena Herrera, DJ Kane, Mariachi Herencia Mexicana, and the Pussycat Dolls’ Carmit, among others. Plus, there’ll be a kids’ corner, a dance tent, local food and drink vendors, and Latino arts and crafts.

The festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, at Corona Ranch and Rodeo Grounds, 7611 South 29th Avenue in Laveen. Tickets are just $15. Chris Coplan

League of Legends

Pro wrestling icon Mick Foley has done it all. He’s a WWE Hall of Famer, a four-time world champ, and a hardcore legend who’s wrestled as three different characters (Cactus Jack, Dude Love, and Mankind). He’s also a bestselling author, stand-up comedian, and one helluva nice guy.

Foley fans in the Valley have a chance to interact with him during a meet-and-greet on Saturday, October 12, at Sun Studios of Arizona, 1425 West 14th Street in Tempe. It’s part of Cactus League Wrestling’s League of Legends vent. Fans can pose for photos or get an autograph from the man they call Mankind.

The meet-and-greet is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and the wrestling action is from 6 to 10 p.m. It’s $20 for a photo with Foley, $30 for an autograph, or $40 for both. Tickets to the wrestling event are $15 to $20. An “Ultimate Fan V.I.P.” package is $69 and includes a photo op, autograph, and front-row seat. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND Checking out the detail in a Karolina Adams drawing. Lynn Trimble

‘Karolina Adams: Work in Progress’

Imagine your psychological musings laid bare before the public in a collection of drawings that reveal everything from your own self-doubt to your attempts at setting boundaries. That’s just what artist Karolina Adams has been doing for years, with works that playfully address both her inner thoughts and the shared humanity of all who question their thinking, feelings, and actions in the world.

See her exhibit titled “Karolina Adams: Work in Progress” at Vision Gallery, 10 East Chicago Street in Chandler. It’s filled with uncluttered drawings about the emotional challenges and triumphs that permeate everyday life, created using primarily black, white, red, and various shades of gray. The free opening reception takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 12. Lynn Trimble

Best. pet. ever. Courtesy of FilmBar

Tammy and the T-Rex

Before Paul Walker went on to fame with the Fast and the Furious franchise and Denise Richards’ career began its sharp tailspin, they made a film together (and reportedly dated). Tammy and the T-Rex tells the story of what happens when a girl (Richards) and boy (Walker) try to keep their young love a- burnin ’ after the latter’s brain is placed into an animatronic dino. It’s not exactly Oscar fare, but was the film’s 1994 release hurt by the fact it was neutered into a PG-13 mess? No. However, the “Gore Cut” promises to reinstate some bloody “dino-carnage” next to all that stomach-churning romance.

Tammy and the T-Rex screens at 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, at FilmBar, 815 North Second Street. Chris Coplan

Arizona Cardinals

This year might not be the worst season ever for the Arizona Cardinals (since they had that tie game against Detroit), but, unlike the team itself, it’s definitely in the running. As of this writing, the Red Birds are a dismal 1-3-1, which surprisingly isn’t the worst record in the NFL season, thanks to Denver, Miami, Washington, and Cincinnati stinking up the standings.

That said, the Cardinals have the chance to bounce back, notch a few wins, get a little payback, and maybe even make a season of it. Over the next few weeks, Arizona will play teams that are as bad, if not worse, than they are, including facing off with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 13, at State Farm Stadium, 1 East Cardinals Drive in Glendale. ATL is currently 1-3 and has had just as tough as Larry Fitzgerald and company.

Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. Tickets start at $16. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND Look for Eternal Noir at the WitchCrafted market. Michelle Sasonov

WitchCrafted Full Moon Market

If your heart beats a little faster on nights you happen to catch the moon looking especially large and orange, mark your calendar for Sunday, October 13. That’s when the next Hunter’s Moon will stop you in your tracks, right about sunset. Head over to the Melrose neighborhood in Phoenix to shop for moon-inspired creations by several local makers and crafters who’ll be participating in the WitchCrafted Full Moon Market.

The free event runs from 5 to 10 p.m. on the backyard patio of Thunderbird Lounge, 710 West Montecito Avenue. Expect an eclectic assortment of objects made with diverse materials including leather, blown glass, metals, and more. Look for books, crystals, and candles, plus tarot readings and original works of art. Visit Thunderbird Lounge PHX on Facebook. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND IndigeDesign Collab co-founders. Danny Upshaw

‘RISE: Indigenous People’s Day Poster Show’

If you think art should do more than decorate walls, you’ll want to catch the “RISE: Indigenous People’s Day Poster Show” organized by indigenous designers working here in metro Phoenix. It’s a chance to see diverse works that elevate important conversations about cultural identity, place-keeping, decolonization, resilience, and missing and murdered indigenous women. The exhibit is one of several local events celebrating Indigenous People’s Day and one of many community events affiliated with Phoenix Design Week.

See the exhibit at Evolve Gallery, 918 North Second Street, located in the former Revolver Records building in Roosevelt Row. Exhibit hours are 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, October 14. The evening will include a dance performance by Lady Yazzie, live music by Randy Kemp, and a pop-up show by the H.E.R. Medicine Collective. Lynn Trimble

Batman Movie Trivia

Riddle me this: who knows their Batman movie trivia inside and out? If you think you’re the Caped Crusader of the cinematic canon, then test your skills alongside your friends and Batfamily. Did you know that Leonardo DiCaprio was almost cast as Robin over Chris O’Donnell in Batman Forever? Or, what about the poundage Christian Bale put on for Batman Begins? (An impressive 100 pounds). If absolutely nothing else, it’s a chance to wear a fake utility belt out in public without worrying about any bystanders.

The free trivia event happens at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, at Growler USA, 5415 East High Street. Chris Coplan

Rachael Ray

Perhaps you know Rachael Ray as “that chef who maybe possibly cooked her dog.” But she’s also quite the author, and not just of books featuring 30-minute “get real” meals (is that a “slice of reality” shepherd’s pie?) Described as hybrid memoir-cookbook, Rachael Ray 50 features various recipes alongside Ray’s musings on life. Is there a story of her first love paired with a nice stuffed chicken Valentino? Maybe her take on geopolitics and a mushroom florentine? You’d have to read the book find out, wouldn’t you?

Or, just see Ray in person at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15, at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 West Adams Street. Tickets are $39.75 for one ticket and one signed copy or bring your foodie friend for just $44.75. Chirs Coplan

Richard Dawkins is headed to Mesa. Mesa Arts Center

Richard Dawkins in Conversation with Amber Heard

Famed atheist and evolutionary biologist Richard Dawkins is taking his dual passion for science and secularism on the road with a tour that includes just a single stop in Arizona. He’ll be appearing at Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street in Mesa, along with Amber Heard, an actress whose activism is centered on LGBTQ rights and raising awareness about domestic and sexual violence. They’re all hot topics in the age of climate change denialists, the #MeToo movement, and the erosion of the separation between church and state.

Richard Dawkins in Conversation with Amber Heard starts at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16. It’s a 90-minute event that also includes a Q&A with audience members and book signing. Tickets are $28 to $53. For $253, you can get a VIP ticket that includes an opportunity to chat with the speakers and take a photograph with them. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Fruit meets mural art in Roosevelt Row. Lynn Trimble

Three Keys to Ultimate Fruit

Maybe you’re feeling a bit out of the loop when it comes to getting time with nature and your inner gardener. Agritopia Farm, 3000 East Ray Road in Gilbert, can help with that. They’re presenting a session that’s all about successfully growing fruit trees in your own backyard. The free Three Keys to Ultimate Fruit class will feature practical strategies and techniques shared by Greg Peterson of The Urban Farm.

You’ll be happy to know that topics he’ll cover include “how not to kill your trees.” Check it out from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16. Then race home and get ready to try making some of your favorite fruit-based recipes, using the harvest of your own hands. Lynn Trimble