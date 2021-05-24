The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Yoga Flow

Is the stress of post-pandemic life getting you down? It might be time to grab a mat and some water and indulge in a yoga class. Relax against the backdrop of Camelback Mountain with a free-flow yoga class designed for all levels, which is happening from 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 24, on the lawn at Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale, 5445 East Lincoln Drive, Paradise Valley. The yoga session is free, but you should register online before attending, and make sure to get there early, as the lawn space fills up fast. Lynn Trimble

Instant Pot Tips

We can't get enough of our Instant Pot, but there's probably a lot of features we're not taking full advantage of yet. If you're in the same boat, you can up your Instant Pot cooking game with Mix Cooking School, 4995 South Alma School Road, #6, Chandler, where the next workshop happens from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25. Expect plenty of demonstrations, for a variety of foods including eggs, rice, meats, and sweets. The workshop is $50 and online registration is required. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Watch Tokyo Drifter in the sculpture garden at Phoenix Art Museum. Courtesy of Janus Films

Tokyo Drifter

No, it's not The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift. Phoenix Art Museum and FilmBar will be screening Tokyo Drifter, a classic work of Japanese cinema directed by Seijun Suzuki at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. This 1966 classic a “jazzy gangster film” filled with stylized violence and visual excess, shown in the museum’s sculpture garden. Tickets are $15 and advance purchase is recommended. Lynn Trimble

Arizona Diamondbacks The Arizona Diamondbacks aren’t having that great of a year thus far. As a matter of fact, they’ve been pretty lousy. After going 3-7 to start the season, wins have been hard to come by for the D-backs, who are near the bottom of the Major League Baseball standings and have been swept by multiple teams, including the Dodgers, Marlins, and Mets. Things might be just as frustrating this weekend when Arizona hosts the St. Louis Cardinals for a four-game stint at Chase Field, 401 East Jefferson Street, from Thursday, May 27, to Sunday, May 30. The Cardinals are currently perched atop the standings in the National League’s Central Division and will prove to be a formidable foe for the Diamondbacks. Anything can happen in baseball, though, and Arizona might be able to pull off an upset or two. The team will also be giving away tribal-style jerseys to the first 10,000 fans through the gates on Saturday and Sunday. Game times vary and tickets are $25 to $140. Visit the D-backs website for info. Benjamin Leatherman

Saturday Night Live veteran Jon Lovitz. Tempe Improv

Jon Lovitz Every comedian needs a schtick. In the case of onetime Saturday Night Live star Jon Lovitz, it’s playing arrogant jerks or misanthropes, ranging from Tommy Flanagan of the Pathological Liars Anonymous (an SNL favorite) to Jay Sherman on the short-lived animated show The Critic. Said schtick carries over to Lovitz’s stand up, where he dispenses offensive barbs as well as jokes about current events and his career. He’ll even yuk it up while playing the piano. This week, Lovitz bring his act to the Tempe Improv, 930 East University Drive, for a three-night stint from Friday, May 28, to Sunday, May 30. Tickets are $30 for general admission and $40 for VIP reserved seating (plus a two-drink minimum). Performance times vary. Call 480-921-9877 or visit the Tempe Improv’s website for more details. Benjamin Leatherman

'Nature & Structure'

The science and symbolism of the natural world are on view at Lisa Sette Gallery, 210 East Catalina Drive, where the “Nature & Structure” exhibition features photographic constructions by Marie Navarre, resin castings by Mayme Kratz, and steel vessels by Kim Cridler. Collectively, they speak to the present moment of “dramatic environmental and social change.” Gallery hours on Friday, May 28, are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Lynn Trimble

Feeling the letterpress love at Hazel & Violet on Grand Avenue. Hazel & Violet

Letterpress Printing

Indulge your letterpress love as Hazel & Violet presents a workshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, when you can print on various presses using wood and metal type plus images from their extensive collection. They’ll provide supplies for printing your own cards, coasters, posters, and more. The cost is $60 and you can register online.

Motorcycle Show

The Eleven10 Moto Garage is having a free motorcycle show from 11:10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 30. BYOM or just show up to explore a bit of motorcycle culture on Grand Avenue. There’s a 6:30 p.m. awards ceremony, and after-party (with location details to be revealed at the end of the event).

EXPAND Grave Digger and other monster trucks will roar through State Farm Stadium in Glendale this weekend. Alexandra Gaspar



Monster Jam The Arizona Cardinals might be in the middle of their off-season at the moment, but there’s still action-packed fun to be had at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive in Glendale, courtesy of Monster Jam. Drivers like Linsey Read, Bryce Kenny, and Krysten Anderson will roar through the venue in souped-up and decked out monster trucks with names like “Grave Digger” and “Jurrasic Attack” as they crush cars, pop wheelies, and pull off other stunts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 30. Tickets start at $23 and are available via the Monster Jam website. Benjamin Leatherman