The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

We hope you're ready for an exciting weekend. This weekend, you can celebrate diversity at Phoenix Pride, strap on your bagpipes for Tartan Day, or find your kink at LUST. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Opening Day (for Phoenix, anyway) is finally here. Baseball fans can see the new lineup, including outfielder Adam Jones, in action. While there is hope and optimism about the Arizona Diamondbacks’ chances in the air, they have their work cut out for them right off the bat. The Boston Red Sox, last year’s World Series Champions, are coming into Chase Field swinging. A pregame fiesta starts things off. The first 40,000 fans receive a magnet with this season’s schedule.

The first pitch is thrown at 4:10 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at 401 East Jefferson Street. Tickets are $39 to $375. For more information, visit dbacks.com. Jason Keil



EXPAND The Dip Abi Kalkura

The Soul Shabang

Need some rhythm in your life? Head down to Crescent Ballroom for The Soul Shabang. The venue is closing down Second Avenue for two nights so you can move to the beat. The B-Side Players will pay tribute to the legendary Curtis Mayfield, while Louisiana’s own Rebirth Brass Band will blow their horns. The Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra headline Saturday night’s festivities along with Seattle’s own The Dip and Son Led from Havana, Cuba. A traditional New Orleans crawfish boil will feed your feet on Friday.

Get down at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, at 308 North Second Avenue. Tickets are $15 to 30 each night. For more information, visit crescentphx.com. Jason Keil



EXPAND Alejandra Luna as Rosalind and Brian Maticic as Orlando. Shelby Elise Maticic

As You Like It

Are you intimidated by Shakespeare? The Bard did write his fair share of lengthy head-scratchers, but he was equally adept at crafting crowd-pleasing comedies. If the title didn’t give it away, As You Like It falls into the latter category. Harassed by her uncle, Rosalind and her cousin escape to the Forest of Arden, where they encounter memorable characters who help them understand themselves. This evening of laughter is presented by the West Valley’s Brelby Theatre Company.

All the park is a stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 5, through Sunday, April 7, at Murphy Park at the E. Lowell Rogers Amphitheater, 5850 West Glendale Avenue in Glendale. This is a free event. For more information, visit brelby.com. Jason Keil



Marcus White will perform during DanceFest at Phoenix Art Museum. Carlos Funn

DanceFest

Dancers are bringing their best moves to Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 North Central Avenue, during First Friday in April. Museum admission is by voluntary donation starting at 6 p.m. on April 5, and the dance performances that kick off at 6:30 p.m. are free. Six professional artists or arts groups will be performing as part of DanceFest that night, including Rashawn Hart, Jasmine Nunn, and Marcus White. But the lineup also includes students from several local high school and colleges or universities, including Arizona School for the Arts, Metropolitan Arts Institute, New School for the Arts & Academics, Arizona State University, and many more. Shoutout to Julie Akerly, Carley Conders, Jordan Daniels, Liliana Gomez, Nicole Olson, and Angela Rosenkrans for putting it all together. Visit phxart.org. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Checking out Jake Early's work during a solo show at Practical Art. Lynn Trimble

Practical Art

Practical Art, 5070 North Central Avenue, is celebrating its 11th anniversary with an exhibit featuring prints by more than two dozen artists based in Arizona, from Annie Lopez to Brent Bond. The free artist reception happens from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 5. You’ve likely seen murals by several of these artists — including Carrie Marill, Jake Early, and the Fortoul Brothers — around town. Expect prints by longtime staples of the metro Phoenix arts scene, such as Christopher Jagmin and Mark McDowell, but also prints by emerging artists such as Merryn Alaka and Sam Fresquez. Odds are, you’ll see everything from landscapes to political art in this show. Visit practical-art.com. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Enjoying Phoenix Pride. Melissa Fossum

Phoenix Pride

It’s been a long and winding road for Phoenix Pride. Back in 1981, the annual LGBTQ event started out as a march by gay and lesbian activists through downtown Phoenix before becoming a festival-like event a decade or so later. Fast forward to today and Phoenix Pride has become a weekendlong experience featuring two days of entertainment, exhibitors, education, and activities — including an annual parade — in midtown Phoenix.

This year’s edition takes place on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, at Steele Indian School Park, 300 East Indian School Road, and will offer an arts expo, hundreds of vendors, six stages of performances, drag artists, the adult-oriented “Erotic World” area, and more. The entertainment lineup will include sets by Taylor Dane, Kim Petras, Amara La Negra, Jojo, Ada Vox, Dumblonde, Nina West, and others.

Hours are from noon to 9 p.m. Daily general admission is $25 to $30 per day and $40 for the entire weekend. VIP tickets are $50 per day, $90 for both days, and include a variety of perks and amenities. See phoenixpride.org for full details and a complete schedule. Benjamin Leatherman



Music Business Summit 2019

The music industry is changing all the time. Fervor Records are adept at helping artists get music heard in a variety of ways, including television and film. The Sunnyslope-based label is presenting the Music Business Summit 2019 with a panel of industry experts from Phoenix, New York, and Los Angeles, including tour managers, music supervisors, and entertainment attorneys. If you’re a musician looking for great advice on how to market your work, bring your questions to this informative event.

Listen in from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at Glendale Public Library Main Library, 5959 West Brown Street in Glendale. This is a free event. For more information, visit fervormusicbizsummit.com. Jason Keil



Cheers! Four Peaks Brewing Co.

Tartan Day

If you are of Scottish descent, you’re probably strapping on your bagpipes to celebrate Tartan Day. If you don’t have the folk instrument around your house, then lace up your shoes and lose your breath at The Kilt Chaser 5K. Runners are encouraged to don their finest knee-length skirt (thigh burn be damned) and stride along the trails at scenic Papago Park. Like the Skirt Chaser Run that preceded this race, women will get a three-minute head start. The only thing the men will be pursuing is fun.

The starting gun goes off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, at 625 North Galvin Parkway. Registration is $40. For more information, visit fourpeaks.com. Jason Keil



EXPAND Where nature meets Tibetan singing bowls. Courtesy of Desert Botanical Garden

Tibetan Singing Bowl Class

All that relaxation that comes from being one with nature is about to get bumped up a notch, because Tibetan singing bowls are coming to Desert Botanical Garden 1201 North Galvin Parkway. Proponents hail the bowls for creating sounds that bring out the Theta brain wave state, helping you feel more peaceful and less tense. Give it a try during the Tibetan Singing Bowl class from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6. The $34 class includes garden admission, so you can stick around to stroll the trails or explore garden-inspired art made with found objects. Bring a blanket, pillow, or mat. Visit dbg.org. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Electrifying. Benjamin Leatherman

LUST

In case you haven’t heard, The Rogue Bar is closing its doors this month, taking with it the popular recurring fetish night, LUST. If you have ever seen one of our lurid slideshows and wondered what the fuss was about, this will be your final chance to experience it for yourself. Piercings and performance art will be on display along with industrial sounds from the Los Angeles goth band Dead Girls Corp.

Pull on your kinky boots at 8 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at 423 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. Admission is $10. For more information, visit theroguebar.com. Jason Keil



EXPAND A couple's fish bowl. Benjamin Leatherman

Soundwave

If there’s one constant to summertime in the Valley — other than all the soul-crushing, brain-melting, and skin-searing heat — it’s pool parties. They’re typically in abundance at local hotels, resorts, and any other venue with a pool over the next several months, much to the delight of any party monsters looking to enjoy some fun in the sun. That includes Maya Day & Nightclub, 7333 East Indian Plaza in Scottsdale, which boasts an enormous pool and hosts a variety of stylish swim soirees during the summer season.

Maya’s annual Soundwave pool party series kicks off this weekend and will feature a mix of drinks, dancing, poolside shenanigans, and guests DJ in the mix. The first event of the season takes place on Sunday, April 7, and will feature at set by European-born electronic dance music producer Cedric Gervais.

Gates open at noon. Admission is $10 per person. Call 480-625-0528 or see mayaclubaz.com. Benjamin Leatherman