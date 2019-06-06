The 11 Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

Good times are ahead. This weekend, you can check out some art at Summer Opening Party, reminisce with friends at Old School! ‘90s R&B and Hip-Hop Dance Party, or take your gardening to the next level at Vertical Vegetable Gardening. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

Natasha Leggero

It’s an achievement when any show that doesn’t star Daniel Tosh or Cartman runs longer than one season on Comedy Central. Natasha Leggero’s historical satire sitcom Another Period, which she also co-created, ran for three. The achievement is a testament to the comedian’s sharp sense of humor. Her keen comedic voice is also apparent in her stand-up, where she skewers our current reality-show loving culture by saying that TLC, the home of the shows Cake Boss and 19 Kids and Counting, stands for “toddlers, lunatics, and cake.”

Get ready to laugh at 7:30 and 9 p.m. on Friday, June 7, with additional shows on Saturday, June 8, at CB Live, 21001 North Tatum Boulevard. Tickets are $25. Jason Keil

First Friday Poetry Series

Changing Hands Tempe continues its First Friday Poetry series with readings by two magnificent poets. First up is Benjamin Aleshire, who uses his manual typewriter to compose stanzas for strangers. The troubadour will be reading from his book titled Currency. New Orleans native Skye Jackson will be reading from A Faster Grave, the latest collection of her work. If you’re ready to share your own work, there will be an open reading following the presentation.

Get taken by the rhythm at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at 6428 South McClintock Drive in Tempe. This is a free event. Jason Keil

EXPAND Art meets technology with MIZARU. Purring Tiger/SMoCA

Summer Opening Party

Be one of the first people to see the new “Mutual Reality: Art on the Edge of Technology” exhibit at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, 7374 East Second Street, when the museum holds its free Summer Opening Party at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 7. It’ll also be your first chance to see a site-specific installation called “Back Round by Aakash Nihalani” inside the SMoCA Lounge. The summer art lineup includes “southwestNET: Shizu Saldamando,” featuring portraits of people of color — including punks, queers, activists, and artists. There’s a new exhibition of contemporary glass art as well, which includes an exquisite, poignant work called The Weight of Lost Friendship, created by artist Charlotte Potter. Several of the artists, including Nihalani and Saldamando, will be on hand to discuss their work. And there will be a cash bar. Lynn Trimble

Old School! ‘90s R&B and Hip-Hop Dance Party

Remember back in the day when your partner broke your heart? It’s not the end of the road. Show that heartbreaker that you got your groove back at the return of Old School! ‘90s R&B and Hip-Hop Dance Party. DJs Slick 76 and Melo return to the turntables this summer to spin everything from “Return of the Mack” to Wu-Tang Clan. Get on the floor and let everyone know that you run the show.

Players and playettes, play on at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 7, at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue. Tickets are $3 to $5. Jason Keil

Exploring Taliesin West. Andrew Pielage/Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

Discovery Day

Head over to Frank Lloyd Wright’s winter home in Scottsdale, where you can help celebrate the famed architect’s birthday, and explore an intriguing mix of live music, film screenings, and creative activities. Discovery Day at Taliesin West, 12621 North Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, happens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 8. Register in advance if you want to join the fun, which includes interactive textile and design demonstrations, a display of projects made by Wright apprentices, a cyanotype photography workshop, a bridge-building activity, and an artisan market with jewelry, pottery, and other creative offerings. The 2017 film Frank Lloyd Wright: The Man Who Built America screens at 12:15 p.m. Last entry is 3 p.m. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND The First Friday After Party CleanUp starts at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Lynn Trimble

First Friday After CleanUp Party

Sometimes thousands of people descend on Roosevelt Row during First Friday art walks. Not everyone’s keeping it classy, which means there’s more than a little tidying up that needs to happen the morning after. That’s where volunteers come in, along with a Local First Arizona member called 850zip. The group has organized a First Friday After CleanUp Party along with Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, which is home to one of the area’s art galleries. If you’re 21 or older, you can help out between 8 and 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8. Just show up at the cathedral, 100 West Roosevelt Street, and be ready to work between First Avenue and Seventh Street from Garfield and Portland. Volunteers can head to nearby Bliss ReBar after they’re done to celebrate making a difference in their own little corner of the world. Visit 850zip on Facebook. Lynn Trimble

Arizona Rattlers

With the drama around the Arizona Cardinals finding a quarterback at the NFL Draft, you may not have noticed that there is a winning football team in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Rattlers are lighting things up in the Indoor Football League and are in a position to take home a championship this year. To keep the momentum going, the team will take on their in-state rivals, the Tucson Sugar Skulls.

Catch all the action at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street. Tickets are $5 to $145.25. Jason Keil

Big Gay Bingo

Ready your dauber, because someone is going to call your number. Pink Church PHX, a local LGBT-affirming Pentecostal organization, is putting on Big Gay Bingo. Stop by Stacy’s at Melrose for your chance to win some cash. If you don’t get to fill up your game card and call out “Bingo,” you can grab a slice of pizza and buy some raffle tickets for additional prizes.

Doors open at 1 p.m. and the balls start rolling at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at 4343 North Seventh Avenue. This is a free event. Jason Keil

Hot Import Nights

Are you looking to take your ride to the next level? The traveling automobile festival Hot Import Nights is stopping in Scottsdale. There will be top car crews, vendors, and hundreds of vehicles on display to help inspire your next project. There are more inside to rev your engine, including awards for the best car, a DJ competition, and a battle for the title of Miss Hot Import Nights Model.

Check out the fastest and most furious cars from 5 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road in Scottsdale. Tickets are $10 to $75. Jason Keil

EXPAND Gregory Ware knows the devil is in the details. Southwest Gardener

Hotter Than Hades Plant Sale

Hard-core gardeners aren’t discouraged by high temperatures this time of year. Instead, they rise to the challenge, by choosing plants that actually like the heat — then giving them all the water and other TLC necessary to weather the desert environment. If you’re eager to up your summer gardening game, but not sure how to do it, pop into the Hotter Than Hades Plant Sale, happening from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 9. Local grower Gregory Ware will be there, helping you make great choices, at Southwest Gardener, 300 West Camelback Road. They’ve got plenty of gardening supplies for sale, if you need a fresh pair of gloves or cheerful apron to help you get into that summer planting spirit. Lynn Trimble

Vertical Vegetable Gardening

So you’d like to develop a green thumb, only your minimal space at home doesn’t seem nearly big enough for a nice garden. There’s a lot you can do with just a small balcony or patio, however, especially if you’ve got a few vertical gardening tricks up your sleeve. Liz Lonetti is teaching a class called Vertical Vegetable Gardening from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 9, at Desert Botanical Garden, 1201 North Galvin Parkway. She’ll be talking about which vegetables do best in vertical garden, and sharing tips on garden design, soil selection, and more. The class costs $38, and it’s a great way to bring a bit more nature into your life. Lynn Trimble