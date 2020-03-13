The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

Are you ready for the weekend? We have you covered with Trixie Mattel taking the stage, getting your drink on during The Brides of March, and a local wrestling bash. As always, visit the Phoenix New Times' event calendar for more things to do.

Due to recent health concerns, event details may suddenly change. Please check with organizers for the latest updates.

EXPAND Are you ready to party hard? Benjamin Leatherman

Party Hard Wrestling

Party Hard Wrestling is unlike any other indie wrestling promotion in Arizona. Aspects such as violence, mayhem, and hyperbole common to the world of sports-entertainment are imbued with humor, shenanigans, and rowdy fun at PHW’s events. For proof, check out the title of Party Hard’s latest card, Bash at the Clash, which parodies pro wrestling’s penchant for naming its events after violent-laden phrases.

There’s also tongue-in-cheek humor at the event itself, which takes place on Friday, March 13, at the Nile Theater. The eight-match event will feature tag team action starring the Bayside Besties (a pair inspired by Saved By the Bell) and a five-way bout involving characters like Super Beetle and the Macho Mouse. PHW’s Champion of the Multiverse Mr. Classic faces off against Kikutaro in the main event. Bell time is 8 p.m. Tickets are $8 for kids 12 and under, $15 for adults. Benjamin Leatherman



Trixie Mattel is ready to be a grown up. New Times Archive



Trixie Mattel



Trixie Mattel is the Dean Martin of drag queens. She acts in film and TV, performs stand-up comedy nationwide, and writes and records music. (Not to mention she has a cosmetics line, so beat that, Dino.) She’s bringing every trick in her designer bag to the Valley as she presents her Grown Up variety show. The massive outing not only features comedy as well as song and dance routines but also “ambitious reveals, costume changes, and wigs on wigs on wigs.” You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll likely be amazed at how anyone does all that with a foot-tall bob of hair.

The show is set for 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13, at the Orpheum Theatre, 203 West Adams Street. Tickets run from $39.50 to $175, and include several VIP packages featuring a meet and greet, Trixie-themed swag, and autographed headshots. Chris Coplan UPDATE: This event has been postponed.

Mid-Century is My Muse

Writer and humorist Charles Phoenix is the Ambassador of Americana, having spent a career chronicling and celebrating the food, fashion, and lore of midcentury America. But why read about the past when Phoenix is bringing those retro vibes to life as part of his Mid-Century Is My Muse tour. This trip down memory lane is a nostalgic celebration of “classic and kitschy American life and style,” with Phoenix touching on everything from “space-age style” and car culture to roadside attractions and foods. It’s like traveling back to 1956, only without breaking the laws of physics or worrying about the Cold War.

Phoenix visits the Valley on Friday, March 13, at the Third Street Theater at the Phoenix Center for the Arts, 1202 North Third Street. “Dapper dress” is encouraged, but nothing with mustard stains should suffice. Tickets are $40. Chris Coplan

EXPAND Maybe keep the ostriches off the rides. Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival

Chandler Ostrich Festival

The music festival season is upon us, but that doesn’t mean you can’t mix it up a bit. Check out the first day of the three-day Chandler Ostrich Festival between 11 a.m. and midnight on Friday, March 13. It’s happening at Tumbleweed Park, 745 East Germann Road in Chandler. Start by checking out the ostrich exhibit, where you’ll learn all about the big birds’ longtime presence in Chandler.

The festival also features more than 40 rides, including classics like carousels and Ferris wheels, plus animal, art, science, and circus attractions. The band 98° perform on the main stage Friday night. Single-day tickets for adults are $15, and ride tickets are $1 each. Only service animals are allowed, so leave your pets at home. Lynn Trimble

Sneaker Con

Sneakerheads of the Valley rejoice. The Phoenix Convention Center, 100 North Third Street, will transform into a Mecca of fresh footwear on Saturday, March 14, during Sneaker Con. Hundreds of sellers and vendors offering a slew of stylish kicks await you, including an overabundance of Jordans, Yeezys, Air Force Ones, and Chuck Taylors. Rarities, variants, and vintage shoes will also be available for purchase, as will a variety of streetwear and accessories. Beat your feat down to the event, which runs from noon to 7 p.m. Admission is $20 per person. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND Here come the brides. Benjamin Leatherman

Brides of March

Picture this scene: a chaotic mass of men and women dressed in wedding gowns engaging in drunken antics, including singalongs, footraces, and playful banter. Is this a scene from the latest reality TV shitshow? Nope. Just a sample of the nuptial-themed bar crawl known as The Brides of March.

The annual event, organized by the Arizona Cacophony Society, sees males and females alike donning wedding regalia and touring the bars of midtown and downtown Phoenix. It pokes fun of bridal culture, and (like most Cacophony Society events) is an excuse to drink heavily.

Brides of March 2020 starts at noon on Saturday, March 14, when participants will gather at Charlie’s, 727 West Camelback Road, before boarding the light rail bound for other nearby bars. It’s free to join in the fun, although you’ll have to pay for the drinks and dress. Benjamin Leatherman



EXPAND Decisions, decisions. Downtown Mesa

Downtown Mesa Brew Fest

Maybe it’s been a while since you’ve been the main drag in Mesa. The Downtown Mesa Brew Fest is a perfect excuse to swing back that way so you can see all the ways it has evolved. Head to 1 North MacDonald Road on Saturday, March 14, if you want to explore Mesa’s emerging brewery scene, sample the food truck offerings, enjoy relaxing game time, and hear some live local music.

The festival runs from 1 to 6 p.m. It’s free, but tickets for 12-ounce pours are $5 each (cash only). Expect nonalcoholic drink options, too. The music lineup includes Jacob Morris, Some Dark Hollow, and Kyle Phelan, plus DJ My God Complex. While you’re there, scope the local art offerings from sculptures to murals. Lynn Trimble



EXPAND Irish eyes are smiling. Jacob Tyler Dunn



St. Patrick's Day Parade and Faire

It’ll be shamrocks galore during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Faire on Saturday, March 14. Head to Third and Sheridan streets if you want to watch the parade, complete with floats, bagpipers, and Irish dancers. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. and the faire runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 West Culver Street.

You can expect song and dance on three stages. There will also be Irish food, beverages, step dance classes, tea ceremonies, and plenty of activities for the wee ones. There’s even a book sale, craft beer tastings, and a bit of genealogy thrown into the mix. Faire admission is $12 for adults. Lynn Trimble



Ain't no palooza like an ArchiePalooza. Simeon Elson

ArchiePalooza



There’s little exaggeration in saying Archie Bradley is a local legend. As such, his friends, family, and teammates at the Arizona Diamondbacks are celebrating Bradley’s contributions by organizing the second annual ArchiePalooza. This all-day family-friendly event is described as a “street carnival feel with an Archie Bradley twist,” and features live music, tailgate games, and food and drinks. If you’re into competition, there will be golf, archery, and ax throwing contests. The only thing not fun about this event is that they didn’t call it Saint Bradley’s Day or Archie Gras.

Archie’s big day is set for 4 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at the Arizona Boardwalk, 9500 East Via de Ventura in Scottsdale. Tickets range from $10 to $100 VIP packages featuring drinks, meals, and a commemorative tee. Chris Coplan





Miss and Mister Phoenix Pride

Each year, the Valley’s LGBTQ community helps select Miss and Mister Phoenix Pride to serve as much-needed cultural ambassadors. But forget elections, or even a Hunger Games-style battle royale: The local royalty can only be chosen via the wonders of a pageant. There’ll be dancing, a little Q&A, some talent showcases, and, if we’re really lucky, at least some amount of R-rated puppetry. Plus, proceeds from the show help benefit the Phoenix Pride Scholarship Fund.

The pageant is set for 3 to 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, at the Doubletree by Hilton, 2100 South Priest Road in Tempe. There’ll be food and drink available (cash and credit are accepted). GA tickets are $15 or snag a VIP table for 10 for $200. Chris Coplan