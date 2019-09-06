The Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Weekend

It's time to get some plans, Phoenix. This weekend, you can create new memories during Midnight Memories, join the celebration at Artivismo: Independencia, or thread your heart out at a Stitch-In. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times’ calendar.

EXPAND Find the poetry crowd here during September First Friday. Lynn Trimble

Underground Poetry Individual Championship

Creatives are mixing it up in Roosevelt Row again. They’re using the space Revolver Records once called home to present pop-up art happenings including slam poetry. Head to 918 North Second Street at 9 p.m. during First Friday on September 6 if you want to watch up to 16 poets compete for a $500 prize. It’s a stripped-down poetry slam competition without mic or scorecards, and judging is by audience applause. The Underground Poetry Individual Championship could run through midnight but get there early to see more wordsmiths battle it out. You can thank the fine folks at Lawn Gnome Publishing for this one. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Art created by an immigrant facing deportation. The Florence Project

‘Survive, Resist, Create: Art by Immigrants Facing Deportation’

Survive. Resist. Create. They’re more than buzzwords to immigrants facing deportation. They’ve been using art to express their dreams, fears, and ideas while working with the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project. The organization provides free legal and social services to immigrants in Arizona facing detention. And they’ve partnered with Practical Art, 5070 North Central Avenue, to present an exhibition of artwork by immigrants, which runs for the full month of September. The free opening reception for “Survive, Resist, Create: Art by Immigrants Facing Deportation” happens from 7 to 9 p.m. on First Friday, September 6. Lynn Trimble

Dance yourself out of this world. Paulann Egelhoff

Tekknoir

The living worlds shown in science-fiction movies are nothing short of amazing. Imagine chilling at the Mos Eisley Cantina without the impending danger of Greedo shooting first. Tekknoir will create an immersive world that feels like the clubs of Star Wars and Blade Runner coming together for its Cinematic Sci-Fi Dance Party at The Lunchbox on Friday, September 6, 2019.

The 21-and-over event runs 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and features drag performances, as well as techno, synthwave, and electro music from DJs Heretic, G, Dehga, Rad Dude, and more. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes.

Get intergalactic at 4132 East McDowell Road. Admission is $8. Melissa Fossum

EXPAND All kinds of adorable. Monica Wayne Photography

Ice Cream Social

Ice cream socials are a great blast from the past, but they’re even better when they’re vegan and benefit animals in need. Nami will host its third annual ice cream social on Friday, September 6, and attendees are in for a treat. The infamous Puppy Chow tSoynami makes its return, and the restaurant’s walls will be adorned a fresh photo installation called “Pups in Pajamas” by Monica Wayne Photography, which is all kinds of adorable. A portion of proceeds will benefit React AZ.

Cool down with a frozen treat at 2014 North Seventh Street from 6 to 9 p.m. This all-ages event is free. Melissa Fossum

EXPAND Photography meets cultural exchange. Brandon Sullivan

‘Through Each Other’s Eyes’

For nearly a decade, photographers in Phoenix and Hermosillo, Mexico, have been participating in a cultural exchange program called Through Each Other’s Eyes, traveling to each other’s cities to document the people and the environment. Four photographers are showing a selection of 20 of their images during the “Through Each Other’s Eyes” exhibit at Vision Gallery, 10 East Chicago Street, Chandler. The free opening reception runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 7. It’s a chance to meet the artists and learn more about the cultural exchange program that started back in 1988 as part of the Phoenix Sister Cities program. Participating photographers are Juan Casanova, Dionisio Corral, Brandon Sullivan, and Gina Santi. The free exhibit continues through October 5. Lynn Trimble

Phoenix Rising Football Club

Life’s pretty sweet right now if you’re a player for Phoenix Rising Football Club. They’re making mincemeat of other teams. As of this writing, the team still have the best record in the United Soccer League’s western conference and they’re a virtual lock for the playoffs in October. Plus, the Rising have a few other win streaks going, including being unbeaten for 16 straight games at Casino Arizona Field, 751 North McClintock Drive in Tempe.

Needless to say, the team will have loads of momentum going on Saturday, September 7, when they take on San Antonio FC at home. Despite their middling record, San Antonio is considered to be a scrappy team, which means the Rising will have to be on their guard. May the odds be in their favor.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $18-$40. Benjamin Leatherman

Attention, One Direction fans. The Van Buren

Midnight Memories

The British boy band One Direction celebrate their ninth anniversary this year, and Directioners will be able to celebrate with Club ’90s’ latest party titled Midnight Memories. On Saturday, September 7, sing and dance the night away to your favorite 1D hits and boy band anthems at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street. Doors open at 10 p.m.

The first 400 entrants will receive free giant 1D pins, and everyone is welcome to pose in the themed photo booth.

Feel beautiful at this 18-and-over event. Tickets are $10 to $20. Melissa Fossum

It's going to be a good time. Trans Queer Pueblo

Artivismo: Independencia

A series of Mexican patriotic holidays known as Fiestas Patrias is just around the corner. Trans Queer Pueblo will celebrate Central American and Mexican Independence through an artistic queer lens with Queer Artivismo: Independencia on Saturday, September 7 from 8 p.m. to midnight. The event celebrates trans and queer people of color in the art community through drag shows, poetry, theater, and visual art.

The event has a suggested donation of $5. Food and drink proceeds will benefit Trans Queer Pueblo.

Celebrate community and social justice at Trans Queer Pueblo, 1726 East Roosevelt Street. Melissa Fossum

EXPAND Stitching by Mac & Missy. Lynn Trimble

Stitch-In

It’s one thing to sit at home and relax with a bit of stitch work. But sometimes you want to hang out with other people who share your passion for needles and thread. Mark your calendar for 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, September 8. That’s when fellow stitching folk of all skill levels will be converging on Changing Hands Bookstore, 300 West Camelback Road, for a Stitch-In inspired by the Tiny Pricks Project, Sew Many Comments, and other projects that blend art with political activism. You can bring your stitching project or buy an embroidery kit at the event. Registration is free, but bring money if you want to buy a latte or mimosa at the First Draft Book Bar. Lynn Trimble

Arizona Cardinals

Hope always springs eternal for Arizona Cardinals fans at the dawn of every season, no matter what the eventual outcome might be. That’s especially true of this year, as the Red Birds have a lot going for them. There’s a new head coach (Kliff Kingsbury), a new rookie quarterback (first-round draft pick Kyler Murray), and new additions to the roster (offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert, linebacker Terrell Suggs, and Byron Murphy).

Arizona will put their abysmal record from last year (not to mention a so-so preseason) behind them as they take to the field at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Stadium in Glendale, against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 8, for their home opener.

Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. Tickets are $31 to $413. Benjamin Leatherman

Two Dykes and a Mic

Two Dykes and a Mic is a hilarious weekly podcast lead by comedians Rachel Scanlon and McKenzie Goodwin. The duo tackles hot topics like strap-ons, tantric sex, and pop culture news like the VMAs and Cara Delevingne.

The Two Dykes are on a whirlwind stand up comedy show. They stop by Stand Up Live on Sunday, September 8, at 7 p.m. for an 18-and-ver show full of laughter and sexual tension.

Explore LGBTQ issues, relationships, and a whole lot of hilarity at 50 West Jefferson Street. Tickets start at $10. Melissa Fossum

EXPAND Checking out Fantasia Crystals. Lynn Trimble

Paganism 101: Earth Based Spirituality For Today’s Modern World

For some, the words “into the woods” conjure thoughts of Stephen Sondheim’s fairy tale-filled musical. For others, it’s a call to embrace earth-based spirituality. If you’ve ever been even a little bit curious about pagan history, beliefs, and practices, there’s an easy way to learn more. The School of Magical Arts at Fantasia Crystals, 5108 North Seventh Street, is presenting a class called Paganism 101: Earth Based Spirituality For Today’s World, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 8. Facilitated by Michael Erwin, the class will explore both historical and contemporary paganism, review pagan terminology, and address common myths about the practice. The class is open to those 13 years old and up (youth need a parent’s permission). The class costs $15 and you should RSVP ahead of time. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Ready for takeoff. Courtesy of Drone Racing League

Drone Racing League

Drones aren’t just the domain of hobbyists, geeks, tech-bros, and budget-conscious filmmakers anymore. The phenomenally popular remote-controlled devices are being used for the sport of drone racing, and the competitions are both fun and intense.

Picture this: Illuminated drones zip through complex 3-D courses consisting of a series of glowing obstacles and gates above 90 mph. while their controllers use FPV goggles to navigate. It’s a mix of Star Wars-style pod racing with the aesthetic of Tron and the adrenaline-packed thrills of Formula 1 action and e-sports. It’s also a blast to watch.

Such a scene will unfold insider Chase Field, 401 East Jefferson Street, on Sunday, September 8, when the Drone Racing League, a pro-level circuit for elite pilots, brings the sport to downtown Phoenix for its first large-scale ticketed event in the U.S. A dozen pilots will compete at the event, which is part of the DRL Allianz World Championship Season.

Family-friendly activities will take place outside the stadium beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the drones start flying at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. Benjamin Leatherman