The City of Tempe Just Gave Out Its Largest Amount of Arts Grants Ever

July 25, 2022 6:00AM

The pedestrian bridge over Tempe Town Lake at sunset.
The pedestrian bridge over Tempe Town Lake at sunset. Paulann Egelhoff/Flickr


The city of Tempe announced last week the recipients of some of its arts grants, and it's the largest pool ever awarded.

Thirty-eight nonprofit organizations and artist collectives received $257,396 in this first round. Another $42,400 will be distributed through other grant categories in the fall.

"This fiscal year, the Tempe City Council supported a 50 percent increase in Community Arts grant funding, totaling $300,000," Brendan Ross, deputy community services director for arts and culture, said in a statement. "This new level of investment is significant to artists and organizations who have endured upheaval as a result of COVID-19, and will advance goals to ignite creative vibrancy, support capacity building, and grow community connections."

The city gave out Wavemaker arts grants, which are available to nonprofit organizations providing inclusive arts and culture programming for up to $10,000, and Vibrant City arts grants, which are given to artist collectives, cultural groups, LLCs, and nonprofit organizations providing inclusive arts and culture programming for up to $2,500.

The recipients are:

Wavemaker Arts Grant
Musician Enrichment Foundation
Lights Camera Discover
HeARTsy
ARCS Arizona
Phoenix Screenwriters Association
Cultural Coalition
CAFÉ Flutes
Phoenix Gay Men's Chorus
Rising Youth Theatre
Act One
Kids in Focus
United Sound
Broadmor PTA
The Ladies (Yes And Productions)
Desert Overture
Tetra String Quartet
Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival
Methods of Madness Dance Theater
Childsplay
Arizona Wind Symphony
CONDER/Dance
Focus Comic
Ballet Arizona
Grey Box Collective
ASU Film, Dance, Theater
International Jazz Day AZ Foundation
B3 Theater Inc.
Stray Cat Theatre
Downtown Tempe Foundation
Third Space Dance Project
Phoenix Boys Choir
The Be Kind People Project
Tempe Winds

Vibrant City Arts Grant
BoxTLunch
Little Something Press
Tempe Artists Guild
The Sacred G's
Vivrant

“We are so excited to receive a grant from the city of Tempe," says Tricia Beran, co-executive director of the Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival. "We plan to return to some in-person screenings in Tempe during our February 18 to March 5 film festival. We are grateful for the support of the city of Tempe to help us adapt to the new normal of in-person and virtual hybrid film festivals.”

For information on city of Tempe arts grants, and for more information on the grant winners, visit the city of Tempe's website.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

