The City of Tempe Just Gave Out Its Largest Amount of Arts Grants Ever

The city of Tempe announced last week the recipients of some of its arts grants, and it's the largest pool ever awarded.Thirty-eight nonprofit organizations and artist collectives received $257,396 in this first round. Another $42,400 will be distributed through other grant categories in the fall."This fiscal year, the Tempe City Council supported a 50 percent increase in Community Arts grant funding, totaling $300,000," Brendan Ross, deputy community services director for arts and culture, said in a statement. "This new level of investment is significant to artists and organizations who have endured upheaval as a result of COVID-19, and will advance goals to ignite creative vibrancy, support capacity building, and grow community connections."The city gave out Wavemaker arts grants, which are available to nonprofit organizations providing inclusive arts and culture programming for up to $10,000, and Vibrant City arts grants, which are given to artist collectives, cultural groups, LLCs, and nonprofit organizations providing inclusive arts and culture programming for up to $2,500.The recipients are:Musician Enrichment FoundationLights Camera DiscoverHeARTsyARCS ArizonaPhoenix Screenwriters AssociationCultural CoalitionCAFÉ FlutesPhoenix Gay Men's ChorusRising Youth TheatreAct OneKids in FocusUnited SoundBroadmor PTAThe Ladies (Yes And Productions)Desert OvertureTetra String QuartetGreater Phoenix Jewish Film FestivalMethods of Madness Dance TheaterChildsplayArizona Wind SymphonyCONDER/DanceFocus ComicBallet ArizonaGrey Box CollectiveASU Film, Dance, TheaterInternational Jazz Day AZ FoundationB3 Theater Inc.Stray Cat TheatreDowntown Tempe FoundationThird Space Dance ProjectPhoenix Boys ChoirThe Be Kind People ProjectTempe WindsBoxTLunchLittle Something PressTempe Artists GuildThe Sacred G'sVivrant“We are so excited to receive a grant from the city of Tempe," says Tricia Beran, co-executive director of the Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival. "We plan to return to some in-person screenings in Tempe during our February 18 to March 5 film festival. We are grateful for the support of the city of Tempe to help us adapt to the new normal of in-person and virtual hybrid film festivals.”For information on city of Tempe arts grants, and for more information on the grant winners, visit the city of Tempe's website