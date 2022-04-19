Support Us

The Official Supernatural Convention Is Coming Back to Phoenix This Fall

April 19, 2022 8:01AM

An entire convention dedicated to Supernatural? Real.
It's been a year and a half since the cult favorite television series Supernatural went off the air, but the love for the adventures of Sam and Dean Winchester hasn't abated.

Convention production company Creation Entertainment announced recently that the official Supernatural con is returning to the Valley for the first time since 2017.

The Supernatural convention will be held November 11 through 13 at the Renaissance Phoenix Glendale Hotel & Spa, 9495 West Coyotes Boulevard, Glendale.

The biggest stars of the show — Jared Padalecki, who played Sam, and Jensen Ackles, who played Dean — will be on hand, as will Misha Collins (Castiel), Rob Benedict (Chuck/"God"), and Adam Fergus (Mick Davies).

The convention will offer the opportunity for guests to get pictures and autographs with their favorite actors (for a fee, of course). But there will also be plenty of extra activities, like a karaoke party, a cosplay contest, a trivia game, a vendor area, and more.

Right now, the only tickets on sale are the Gold Weekend Passes, but less-expensive package and ticket options will become available later.

For all the details, visit the Creation Entertainment website.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.

