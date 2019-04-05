9 Earth Day Activities in the Phoenix Area This Month to Save the Planet

Taking care of the planet isn’t reserved for just one day out of the year. Earth Day lands on Monday, April 22, and Phoenix is combating global warming during the month with environmentally friendly activities – no green thumb required. You can celebrate Earth Day at the zoo, on a bike, cleaning a park, or taking a hike.

CycloMesa

Mesa Convention Center

263 North Center Street, Mesa

For one day only, Saturday, April 6, bikes take over the streets for “El Tour de Mesa,” a 100-kilometer bicycle race. Casual bikers can take historical bike tours of downtown Mesa, then sip on a cold beer in the Adult Fun Zone. Venture on over to the Adventure Zone to watch a BMX freestyle show or zip through the festival on a zip line. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free.

Celebrate Mesa

Pioneer Park

526 East Main Street, Mesa

Meander through the Living Green Village on Saturday, April 13, to explore the dozens of exhibitors showcasing the latest in conservation efforts. Local companies like Stardust Building Supplies will teach how to use reclaimed building materials while technology giant Apple will have an arts and crafts table. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free.



Earth Day and Arbor Day Celebration

Environmental Education Center at Veteran’s Oasis Park

4050 East Chandler Heights Road, Chandler

Visit with animals and participate in hands-on educational activities on Saturday, April 13, to discover more about conserving the world. Vendors will teach visitors about small actions they can take every day to help conserve resources. From 9 a.m. to noon. Free.

Related Stories 25 Arizona Landscapes to Admire for Earth Day

A tiger rests under a tree at the Phoenix Zoo. Martin Ely /Flickr

Phoenix Zoo

455 North Galvin Parkway

Swing with the monkeys and meet with top conservationists in the Valley while learning how to be eco-conscious on Saturday, April 13. ASU Life of Science booth will share information about bugs and SRP will host water games during this activity-packed event at the zoo. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Included with general zoo admission.

Cycle the Arts

Scottsdale Museum of the West

3830 North Marshall Way, Scottsdale

Grab a bike on Sunday, April 14, and get rolling around Scottsdale to take a look at some of the city’s finest art. Some of the artists might be located along the 10-mile path to share more about their art pieces. Bikers must RSVP to attend. From 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Free.

Earth and Arbor Day Celebration

McQueen Park Activity Center

510 North Horne Street, Gilbert

Witness a tree planting ceremony and encounter live animals in Gilbert on Wednesday, April 17.. Learn DIY tips and tricks using upcycled materials and create craft projects using eco-friendly supplies. Bring plastic grocery bags, which will be recycled into mutt mitts in Gilbert parks. From 10 a.m. to noon. Free.

SCA Earth Day

Papago Park

Join the Student Conservation Association to restore Papago Park on Saturday, April 20. Community volunteers will assist in trail restoration throughout the park while cleaning up the ponds. All the necessary tools will be provided, including gloves. From 9 a.m. to noon. Free.

Earth Day Festival

Frontier Town

6245 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek

Earth Day and the Wild West collide on Saturday, April 20, in Cave Creek with a lively festival featuring live music and food. Visitors can also participate in crafts and peruse the multiple vendors at the event. The festival is hosted by Tierra Madre Horse & Human Sanctuary, a nonprofit that heals abused horses, then uses them in healing programs for people. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

EXPAND Visitors can enter the Grand Canyon for free on Saturday, April 20. Courtesy of Grand Canyon National Park

Free Admission to National Parks

Kick off National Park Week by visiting one of Arizona’s national parks. On Saturday, April 20, the National Park Service will waive all entrance fees into the parks. Some of the top parks include the Grand Canyon, Petrified Forest, and Saguaro National Park.

Free.