Here's Your Guide to September Third Friday in Metro Phoenix

There’s a little something for everyone during September Third Friday, with exhibits that explore plastics, extreme geographies, Chicano culture, and more. We’ve put together a guide to help you navigate it all, starting with our must-see recommendations. But take note, because we’ve also included a couple art shows happening Thursday and Saturday nights.

Must-See Exhibits

“Tawny Kerr: Explorations”

See paintings and other works inspired by the coastal geographies of Antarctica, created by Eye Lounge artist Tawny Kerr, whose seeks to “push between the boundaries of the known and unknown.” Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Eye Lounge website.

See work by Tawny Kerr at Eye Lounge. Tawny Kerr

“Polyflora”

See mixed media works by Emily Ritter, which prompt reflection on “a possible future where plastics have fused with organic matter.” Ritter’s work was recently featured in the “2018 Arizona Biennial.” Third Friday hours at Modified Arts are 6 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the Modified Arts website.

“Cool, Cool!”

Ariztlan is presenting an invitational exhibition at the Icehouse, which is designed to “reflect the diversity of the Chicano culture.” Participating artists include Andres Giron, George Canchola, Jim Covarrubias, Michael Delgado, Pablo Luna, and Roman Reyes. Third Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND Detail of Martin Moreno's portrait by photographer Marilyn Szabo. Marilyn Szabo

“Toward Reconciliation, Away”

ASU Northlight Gallery is presenting photographic works by Wendy Babcox, Tom Kiefer, and Terri Warpinski. Third Friday hours from 6 to 10 p.m. include a 6:30 p.m. artist talk by Kiefer, whose work documents migrant journeys through the desert. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

“Neochicanismo”

Phoenix-based photographer Marilyn Szabo is showing works that “provide insight into the Chicano Arts Movement,” even as they help viewers get a better feel for the city’s history and cultural landscape. See her work inside a Xico shipping container gallery in Roosevelt Row. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Xico Arte y Cultura website.

EXPAND Detail of a Michael Viglietta painting previously exhibited at monOrchid. Michael Viglietta/Photo by Lynn Trimble

"Eroding Languages: People, Places and Things"

See mixed-media works by Michael Viglietta, a New York-born artist with a film and television background whose artworks comprise layers of acrylic paint, plaster, wax, and paper clippings, at monOrchid. Third Friday hours are 7 to 9 p.m. Get more information on the Facebook event page.

“Fragile Latitudes”

ASU Step Gallery is showing works in multiple media that highlight the geographies of the Sonoran Desert and the Svalbard Archipelago. Expect visual art, video, poetry, music, and more. Third Friday hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND See work by Just Idle Hands at {9} The Gallery. {9} The Gallery

More Third Friday Shows

“Coronado Art Show”

Explore works in various media by dozens of artists living in Phoenix’s Coronado Historic District, including Cleo van der Veen, Kathy Cano-Murillo, Maggie Keane, and Phil Freedom. Third Friday hours at The Hive are 7 to 10 p.m., and sound is by Ekoe. Find more information on The Hive website.

“A New Lens on Life”

The Found:RE Phoenix hotel is showing photographs by young artists, created through the Kids in Focus nonprofit that works with youth who’ve experienced poverty, homelessness, abuse, or neglect. Look for them between 6 and 10 p.m. inside and around the hotel lobby. Find details on the Kids in Focus Facebook page.

“Mass Deception”

See sculptural works at {9} The Gallery, where the project room features “Mass Deception: The Weightless World of Just Idle Hands.” The metalworker will be showing works in metal and wood meant to play with negative space and fluid forms. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on Facebook event page.

EXPAND See work by Colin B. Miller at The Mantle at MADE. Colin B. Miller

Colin B. Miller

The Mantle at MADE Art Boutique is showing works by Colin B. Miller, noting that he does primarily illustrations that elicit descriptions ranging from “whimsical” to “a little spooky.” He’ll be on hand during Third Friday hours, from 7 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

Lydia Quinones

The Cocoon Art Space in Roosevelt Row is showing persimmon paintings and ceramic rabbit sculptures by Lydia Quinones. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

“Isles of Styles”

See a solo exhibition of works by Steve Caballero at Sisao Gallery, located inside Oasis on Grand, where Third Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Get details on the artist's Facebook page.

EXPAND Detail of a Diana Calderon work you can see at Sagrado Galleria. Diana Calderon

Bonus Shows

“Migrant Stories”

See migration-inspired works by several artists at Sagrado Galleria. Participating artists include Diana Calderon, Edgar Fernandez, Lucinda Yrene, Rigo Flores, Sam Gomez, and more. The opening reception happens from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, September 20, when half of art sale proceeds will go towards food, shelter, and medical services for migrants and refugees. Get more information on the Sagrado Galleria website.

“Stay”

Megaphone PHX is hosting an interactive art exhibit created by Only Human, which is designed to raise suicide awareness and support global suicide prevention efforts. It’s happening from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, September 22. Learn more on the Only Human website.