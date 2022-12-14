Support Us

Tickets for Kevin Hart's Phoenix Comedy Shows Go on Sale Friday

December 14, 2022 2:54PM

Kevin Hart is coming to town.
Super Bowl weekend in metro Phoenix just keeps getting bigger and more packed with events.

Earlier this week, comedy star Kevin Hart added two Valley shows to his ongoing Reality Check Tour. He'll perform Friday, February 10, and Saturday, February 11, at Arizona Financial Theatre. It'll be the first time he's performed in town since 2018.

Hart’s Reality Check tour was recently ranked the highest-grossing comedy tour of the year on Billboard and he was awarded the People’s Choice Award for Comedy Act of 2022. His 2022 run tour included more than 80 shows, hitting cities such as Vancouver, Las Vegas, Montreal, Houston, Atlanta, Toronto, San Francisco, and many more.

Tickets for the shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Arizona time Friday, December 16, on Kevin Hart's official website.
Jennifer Goldberg is the culture editor and Best of Phoenix editor for Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Jennifer Goldberg

