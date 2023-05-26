Navigation
Here's where to party over Memorial Day weekend 2023 in Phoenix

May 26, 2023 2:19PM

Drinks, dancing, and DJs await during Memorial Day weekend in the Valley.
Memorial Day weekend in the Valley this year will live up to it’s reputation as a three-day bender of drinks, dancing, and DJs. Over the next three days and nights, local party monsters can attend themed club nights and dance events at spots across the metro Phoenix area.

You can also dive into pool party season. Venues like Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort and Wild Horse Pass in Chandler will both launch their respective summertime pool party series with performances by DJ superstars.

What follows is a rundown of the best events happening over MDW around town from Friday, May 26, to Monday, May 28. Party on.


Boycott Bar

4301 North Seventh Avenue
The property currently housing Boycott Bar, which has been the home of various LGBTQ bars over the decades, has seen its fair share of wild Memorial Day weekends. This year will be no exception as the bar’s current proprietors will offer an ‘80s Day Party from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. DJs, dancing, and drink specials are planned and the soundtrack will feature plenty of ‘80s hits in the mix. Admission is free.

Cactus Jack's Ahwatukee Tavern

4747 East Elliot Road
Since barbecues are a Memorial Day weekend tradition, Cactus Jack’s will mark the occasion on Sunday, May 28, with a spread of ribs, brats, and other grilled selections. The Ahwatukee spot will also host poker games at 5 and 8 p.m. for prizes and bragging rights. Its free to play and drink specials will also be available. Call 480-753-4733 for more info.
click to enlarge
Partying poolside at The Clarendon.
Benjamin Leatherman

The Clarendon Hotel

401 West Clarendon Avenue
The Clarendon’s first Splash in the City pool party of the season will take place on Saturday, May 27, from noon until 6 p.m. Patrons can enjoy summer-themed cocktails and beats from our local DJs throughout the afternoon and early evening. Admission is $15 for the general public and $125 for a VIP cabana rental. Call 602-252-7363 for additional info.

Endgame

1233 South Alma School Drive, Mesa
More than 50 DJs and EDM artists are set to perform during the Red vs. Blue music festival on Saturday, May 27, which is inspired by both the “Halo” video game franchise and the hilarious Rooster Teeth web series that parodied it. The festival’s lineup — which includes Veniice, Luke Vader, Blvkheart, Badkitti, Not Your Shadow, DJ Rap Star, Jane Vanderbilt, and Baylienz — will spin either bass or house music. There will also be various “B2B” (or “back-to-back” for you filthy casuals) sets throughout the night, as well as stand-up comedians, ax throwing, and a “bikini foam laser squirt gun royale” in an inflatable sparring ring (because why not?). The music starts at 8 p.m. Admission is $30 to $50, VIP tickets are $100, and ASU students get half off at the door if they show ID (must be 21).

FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel

1100 North Central Avenue
The Memorial Day weekend festivities at the hotel will include a Red, White and Blue pool party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. DJs will be in the mix and a variety of food and drink specials (including $17 Lady Liberty cocktails and $18 sticky BBQ drumsticks) will be available. The party is free for hotel guests and $20 for the general public. Cabana and daybed rentals are available by call calling 602-875-8080.
click to enlarge
EDM sister act Nervo.
Chloe Paul

Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass

5040 Wild Horse Pass Boulevard, Chandler

Australian-born electronic dance music sister act Nervo headlines the season kickoff of the Oasis Pool Party at Wild Horse Pass on Saturday, May 27. Expect to hear plenty of bass-house bangers, as well as recent Nervo tracks like “Giving It All,” “Unbreakable,” and “Flames.” The 21-and-over event starts at 5 p.m. with opening sets from Aja Cruz, Shaysova, and DJ Colleen Shannon. General admission starts at $49 and VIP tickets (which include earlier entry, access to a private stage and bar, 10 complimentary drinks, and other perks) are $149. Cabana rentals are also available. Call 800-946-4452.

Maya

7333 East Indian Plaza, Scottsdale
Memorial Day weekend at the recently reimagined and remodeled Maya in Scottsdale will include daily pool parties headlined by EDM superstars. Paris native DJ Snake, the producer behind such phenomenal hits as “Turn Down For What” and “Get Low” will get things going on Saturday, May 27. Tickets are $100 per person. If you’ve still got some mojo left, you can catch DJ/producer Gryffin slinging tropical house and future bass on Sunday, May 28. Admission is $75. Gates open at noon both days and local DJs will provide opening sets.

Phoenicia Lounge

50 West Jefferson Street
Old-school tunes and retro thrills await at the I Love the ‘90s Party hosted by Rampage on Saturday, May 27, at this downtown Phoenix lounge. DJ Sir-Plus and DJ Tiggz will drop R&B, reggae, and classics throughout the evening. Throwback attire is recommended but not required. Admission is $10 in advance and VIP tables start at $60. Call 480-467-7187.
click to enlarge
EDM fans at Sunbar in Tempe.
Benjamin Leatherman

Sunbar

24 West Fifth Street, Tempe
British-born DJ/producer Flux Pavilion, the man behind such club hits as "I Can't Stop" and "Do or Die," will bring his bass-heavy sound to Tempe’s Sunbar on Sunday, May 28. Given his proclivity for dubstep, which dates back more than a decade, you can expect to hear plenty of wub-wub during the set, including his recent banger “Technicolour Psychic Vision.” The 21-and-over show starts at 9 p.m. and Dark Mark, Sed's Vortex, and Infimice open the evening. Tickets are $32 for general admission.

Talking Stick Resort

9800 East Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale
Legendary trance ensemble Above & Beyond, the founders of influential EDM label Anjunabeats and producers of dozens of high-energy tracks over the past 23 years, will kick off Talking Stick’s new Wave by Release summertime pool party series on Saturday, May 27. Openers will include local DJs like Brett Ortiz, Lujan, Materia Blu, and Yahra. Gates open at 1 p.m. and the party goes until 8 p.m. Tickets are $60 per person. Call 480-850-7777 for more details.
click to enlarge
The W's Cottontail Pool.
W Scottsdale

W Scottsdale

7277 East Camelback Road
The W will host Red, White and Pool Memorial Day pool parties for the 21-and-over crowd from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Friday, May 26, to Sunday, May 28. Local club DJs like Valentine, D-JR, Joey Tee, and Knick Knack will spin up hot sounds while the a summertime pop-up bar will serve cool signature cocktails. An upscale dress code will be enforced. Admission is free for hotel guests while the general public is encouraged to book a VIP cabana or table. Text 602-405-0099 or email [email protected]

Walter Where?House

702 North 21st Avenue
Walter Where?House will wrap up its spring season on Saturday, May 27, with an evening of bass, breaks, and deep house from Justin Martin, the San Francisco-born DJ and producer who’s released a few albums on Dirtybird Records. Come early for opening sets by Nood and MissFitz. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $27 on the day of the show.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman

