Here's where to party over Memorial Day weekend 2023 in Phoenix

You can also dive into pool party season. Venues like Scottsdale's Talking Stick Resort and Wild Horse Pass in Chandler will both launch their respective summertime pool party series with performances by DJ superstars.
What follows is a rundown of the best events happening over MDW around town from Friday, May 26, to Monday, May 28. Party on.
Boycott Bar
4301 North Seventh AvenueThe property currently housing Boycott Bar, which has been the home of various LGBTQ bars over the decades, has seen its fair share of wild Memorial Day weekends. This year will be no exception as the bar’s current proprietors will offer an ‘80s Day Party from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. DJs, dancing, and drink specials are planned and the soundtrack will feature plenty of ‘80s hits in the mix. Admission is free.
Cactus Jack's Ahwatukee Tavern
4747 East Elliot RoadSince barbecues are a Memorial Day weekend tradition, Cactus Jack’s will mark the occasion on Sunday, May 28, with a spread of ribs, brats, and other grilled selections. The Ahwatukee spot will also host poker games at 5 and 8 p.m. for prizes and bragging rights. Its free to play and drink specials will also be available. Call 480-753-4733 for more info.
The Clarendon Hotel
401 West Clarendon AvenueThe Clarendon’s first Splash in the City pool party of the season will take place on Saturday, May 27, from noon until 6 p.m. Patrons can enjoy summer-themed cocktails and beats from our local DJs throughout the afternoon and early evening. Admission is $15 for the general public and $125 for a VIP cabana rental. Call 602-252-7363 for additional info.
Endgame
1233 South Alma School Drive, MesaMore than 50 DJs and EDM artists are set to perform during the Red vs. Blue music festival on Saturday, May 27, which is inspired by both the “Halo” video game franchise and the hilarious Rooster Teeth web series that parodied it. The festival’s lineup — which includes Veniice, Luke Vader, Blvkheart, Badkitti, Not Your Shadow, DJ Rap Star, Jane Vanderbilt, and Baylienz — will spin either bass or house music. There will also be various “B2B” (or “back-to-back” for you filthy casuals) sets throughout the night, as well as stand-up comedians, ax throwing, and a “bikini foam laser squirt gun royale” in an inflatable sparring ring (because why not?). The music starts at 8 p.m. Admission is $30 to $50, VIP tickets are $100, and ASU students get half off at the door if they show ID (must be 21).
FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel
1100 North Central AvenueThe Memorial Day weekend festivities at the hotel will include a Red, White and Blue pool party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. DJs will be in the mix and a variety of food and drink specials (including $17 Lady Liberty cocktails and $18 sticky BBQ drumsticks) will be available. The party is free for hotel guests and $20 for the general public. Cabana and daybed rentals are available by call calling 602-875-8080.
Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass
5040 Wild Horse Pass Boulevard, Chandler
Australian-born electronic dance music sister act Nervo headlines the season kickoff of the Oasis Pool Party at Wild Horse Pass on Saturday, May 27. Expect to hear plenty of bass-house bangers, as well as recent Nervo tracks like “Giving It All,” “Unbreakable,” and “Flames.” The 21-and-over event starts at 5 p.m. with opening sets from Aja Cruz, Shaysova, and DJ Colleen Shannon. General admission starts at $49 and VIP tickets (which include earlier entry, access to a private stage and bar, 10 complimentary drinks, and other perks) are $149. Cabana rentals are also available. Call 800-946-4452.