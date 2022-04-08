You Can Preorder Discount 2022 Arizona State Fair Tickets Starting Next Week

The Arizona State Fair, held every fall at the west Phoenix Arizona State Fairgrounds, is one of the most popular events of the year.
Today, the Fair announced a new promotion: discount tickets for people who preorder months in advance.
General admission is $12 for adults, but under the new promotion, attendees can buy two tickets for $15 — almost a 40 percent discount.
A limited number of discount tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 15. There is a maximum of eight tickets per order. Tickets can be purchased here.
The 2022 Arizona State Fair will be held Wednesdays through Sundays, October 1 through 30. There's no word yet on whether concerts will return for this year's event (they were canceled last year due to budget restraints), but there's sure to be plenty of food, games, and rides.
And if you can't wait until October for some family fun, the Maricopa County Fair is going on this weekend at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 West McDowell Road. Visit the Maricopa County Fair website for tickets and more info.