Your Guide to the Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction 2022: Tickets, Biggest Cars, and More

Barrett-Jackson now spans nine days and attracts upwards of 250,000 motorheads to WestWorld of Scottsdale to witness more than 1,000 luxury and vintage cars being auctioned off to the highest bidder.
And the selection typically features a wide variety of rides, ranging from rare classics and high-end dream machines to automotive oddities and vehicles used in movies. (To wit: This year’s selection includes 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing, Pitbull’s custom 2022 Karma GS-6 EV 305 Edition, and a recreation of the Mystery Machine van from Scooby-Doo.)
Everything is absolutely gorgeous and astronomically priced, as the event is geared towards big spenders (last year's auction totaled close to $100 million in sales). But even if you don’t have a seven-figure salary to burn, there’s plenty of fun to be had just checking out all the cars or getting in some people-watching (you might even see a celebrity or two in the crowd).
The 2022 edition of Barrett-Jackson is happening from Saturday, January 22, to Sunday, January 30. Organizers will be celebrating the event's 50th anniversary and will reportedly have more than 1,800 up for auction. If you’re interested in attending, the following is a guide to the event featuring everything you need to know.
When and Where Is This Year’s Barrett-Jackson?This 2022 edition will run from Saturday, January 22, to Sunday, January 30, at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road.
What Are the Event Hours?Preview days will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, and from 8 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 23. Auctions will start taking place on Monday, January 24, with gates opening at 8 a.m. daily. Closing times will vary.
How Much Is Admission?Ticket prices will vary depending on the day, as prices will increase throughout the event’s run. (Basically, the preview days on January 22 and 23 will be the cheapest time to go and things get more expensive on the days leading up to the televised auctions). You can also save upwards of $30 or more by purchasing admission online at least a day before you plan to attend.
Advance admission prices range from $23 to $90 for adults; $20 to $75 for seniors 55 and older, students, and military members; and $14 to $40 for children 6 to 12. (Kids 5 and under are free.) An “all-event pass” is also available covering all eight days. Advance prices are $181 for adults; $146 for seniors, student, and military, and $76 for children.
Are there age limits?Nope. Barrett-Jackson is open to all ages (though you’ll want to be mindful of your kiddos around the cars).
Will There Be Any Other Discounts?Sorta. QT Family Day is on Saturday, January 22, and will offer free admission for kids 12 and under.
Where Can You Park?It will be completely free to park at WestWorld during the event, and plenty of spaces will be available.
What Are Barrett-Jackson’s COVID-19 Policies?Masks are not required to attend, nor are proof of vaccinations or a negative test result. That said, organizers “kindly request that all unvaccinated guests wear face coverings” at the event.
According to Barrett-Jackson’s website, WestWorld features “advanced filtration and air treatment technologies,” including bipolar ionization, ultraviolet lighting, and air exhaust systems that use outside air. Hand sanitizer dispensers will also be located throughout the venue.
Will Food and Drinks Be Available?
Yes. More than three-dozen vendors, restaurants, and eateries will have food and drink available for purchase. The list includes such options as Arizona Buffalo Company, Wetzel’s Pretzels, Black Rock Coffee Bar, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, Island Noodles & Poke Bowls, Macayo’s, Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers, Guac Girl, Can’t Stop Smokin’ BBQ, and Orange Place. (A complete rundown can be found here.)
What Are Some of the Most Notable Cars This Year?During any given year, Barrett-Jackson will have a number of noteworthy vehicles previously owned by celebrities up for sale. True to form, this year’s auction will feature a 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SE from Smokey and the Bandit that was once the property of Burt Reynolds. It’s scheduled to be sold on Saturday, January 29, and will include an autographed copy of the late actor’s autobiography.
That same day, you can also purchase David Spade's 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Custom Coupe, a 1968 Chevrolet Corvette 427 convertible owned by astronaut Alan Shepard, Buster Posey’s 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Tribute Edition, and 1966 Chevrolet Nova SS from the collection of NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace. A trio of muscle cars used in the Fast & Furious films, including a 1956 Ford Fairlane and a 1949 Chevrolet Fleetline will also be auctioned on January 29.
Fans of the original Scooby-Doo cartoon from the 1960s will want to stop by the auction on Wednesday, January 26, to check out two vintage vans that were customized to resemble the show's famed Mystery Machine.
Other highlights on the auction block this year will include rare gems like a 1970 Plymouth HEMI Superbird (which sports a ridiculously huge spoiler), a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing, and the final 1987 Buick Grand National ever made at GM’s now-defunct plant in Michigan.