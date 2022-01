Your Guide to the Barrett-Jackson Auto Auction 2022: Tickets, Biggest Cars, and More

When and Where Is This Year’s Barrett-Jackson?

What Are the Event Hours?

How Much Is Admission?

click to enlarge A 1968 Chevrolet Corvette 427 convertible owned by astronaut Alan Shepard, one of many celebrity-owned cars at this year's auction. Barrett-Jackson

Are there age limits?

Will There Be Any Other Discounts?

Where Can You Park?

What Are Barrett-Jackson’s COVID-19 Policies?

Will Food and Drinks Be Available?



click to enlarge Spoiler alert: A 1970 Plymouth HEMI Superbird available for purchase at this year's auction. Barrett-Jackson

What Are Some of the Most Notable Cars This Year?

click to enlarge Poison frontman Bret Michaels with his 2007 Bentley Continental GT, which will be sold at this year's event. Barrett-Jackson

What Celebrities Will Appear At This Year’s Auction?



What Else Is There to Do?

The Barrett-Jackson collector car auction has come a long way over the past 50 years. What started as a one-off event at a dirt lot next to Scottsdale’s now-defunct Safari Hotel in the early 1970s with only 150 vehicles and 3,000 people in attendance has since grown into one of the nation’s biggest annual events for discerning auto enthusiasts.Barrett-Jackson now spans nine days and attracts upwards of 250,000 motorheads to WestWorld of Scottsdale to witness more than 1,000 luxury and vintage cars being auctioned off to the highest bidder.And the selection typically features a wide variety of rides, ranging from rare classics and high-end dream machines to automotive oddities and vehicles used in movies. (To wit: This year’s selection includes 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing, Pitbull’s custom 2022 Karma GS-6 EV 305 Edition, and a recreation of the Mystery Machine van from.)Everything is absolutely gorgeous and astronomically priced, as the event is geared towards big spenders (last year's auction totaled close to $100 million in sales). But even if you don’t have a seven-figure salary to burn, there’s plenty of fun to be had just checking out all the cars or getting in some people-watching (you might even see a celebrity or two in the crowd).The 2022 edition of Barrett-Jackson is happening from Saturday, January 22, to Sunday, January 30. Organizers will be celebrating the event's 50th anniversary and will reportedly have more than 1,800 up for auction. If you’re interested in attending, the following is a guide to the event featuring everything you need to know.This 2022 edition will run from Saturday, January 22, to Sunday, January 30, at WestWorld of Scottsdale , 16601 North Pima Road.Preview days will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 22, and from 8 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 23. Auctions will start taking place on Monday, January 24, with gates opening at 8 a.m. daily. Closing times will vary.Ticket prices will vary depending on the day, as prices will increase throughout the event’s run. (Basically, the preview days on January 22 and 23 will be the cheapest time to go and things get more expensive on the days leading up to the televised auctions). You can also save upwards of $30 or more by purchasing admission online at least a day before you plan to attend.Advance admission prices range from $23 to $90 for adults; $20 to $75 for seniors 55 and older, students, and military members; and $14 to $40 for children 6 to 12. (Kids 5 and under are free.) An “all-event pass” is also available covering all eight days. Advance prices are $181 for adults; $146 for seniors, student, and military, and $76 for children.Nope. Barrett-Jackson is open to all ages (though you’ll want to be mindful of your kiddos around the cars).Sorta. QT Family Day is on Saturday, January 22, and will offer free admission for kids 12 and under.It will be completely free to park at WestWorld during the event, and plenty of spaces will be available.Masks are not required to attend, nor are proof of vaccinations or a negative test result. That said, organizers “kindly request that all unvaccinated guests wear face coverings” at the event.According to Barrett-Jackson’s website, WestWorld features “advanced filtration and air treatment technologies,” including bipolar ionization, ultraviolet lighting, and air exhaust systems that use outside air. Hand sanitizer dispensers will also be located throughout the venue.Yes. More than three-dozen vendors, restaurants, and eateries will have food and drink available for purchase. The list includes such options as Arizona Buffalo Company, Wetzel’s Pretzels, Black Rock Coffee Bar, Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, Island Noodles & Poke Bowls, Macayo’s, Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers, Guac Girl, Can’t Stop Smokin’ BBQ, and Orange Place. (A complete rundown can be found here .)During any given year, Barrett-Jackson will have a number of noteworthy vehicles previously owned by celebrities up for sale. True to form, this year’s auction will feature a 1977 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SE fromthat was once the property of Burt Reynolds. It’s scheduled to be sold on Saturday, January 29, and will include an autographed copy of the late actor’s autobiography.That same day, you can also purchase David Spade's 1968 Chevrolet Chevelle Custom Coupe , a 1968 Chevrolet Corvette 427 convertible owned by astronaut Alan Shepard, Buster Posey’s 1967 Ford Mustang Eleanor Tribute Edition , and 1966 Chevrolet Nova SS from the collection of NASCAR legend Rusty Wallace . A trio of muscle cars used in thefilms, including a 1956 Ford Fairlane and a 1949 Chevrolet Fleetline will also be auctioned on January 29.Fans of the originalcartoon from the 1960s will want to stop by the auction on Wednesday, January 26, to check out two vintage vans that were customized to resemble the show's famed Mystery Machine.Other highlights on the auction block this year will include rare gems like a 1970 Plymouth HEMI Superbird (which sports a ridiculously huge spoiler), a 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing , and the final 1987 Buick Grand National ever made at GM’s now-defunct plant in Michigan.Poison frontman and onetime Valley resident Bret Michaels is scheduled to be at Barrett-Jackson on Friday, January 28, when his 2007 Bentley Continental GT will be auctioned off for charity starting at 3:25 p.m. (A custom "Every Rose Has Its Thorn" guitar autographed by the rocker will also be included.) Rap star Pitbull will make an appearance on Saturday, January 29, to oversee the auction of his 2022 Karma GS-6 EV 305 Edition will be auctioned off at 6:30 p.m.If you need a break from gawking at high-end cars, the event will feature live music from local bands (read: rock and pop acts), a large vendor marketplace, various “automobilia” displays, interactive exhibits, STEM activities, and BMX exhibitions. Speed demons can hop into souped-up hot rods with professional drivers behind the wheel and go for heart-pounding rides around a performance track.