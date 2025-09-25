Best Repeat Loser

Gov. Katie Hobbs is arguably more fortunate even than her likely rival in the 2026 general election campaign, Republican Rep. Andy Biggs. True, back in '93, Biggs won $10 million in the American Family Publishers Sweepstakes, thereby relieving him of the necessity of practicing law and allowing him to instead focus on a political career mired in paleo-conservatism, nativism, election denialism and conspiracy-mongering. Moneybags Biggs has long enjoyed the luxury of espousing extremist political positions, from being vehemently anti-abortion, anti-LBGTQ, anti-vaccine and anti-Medicaid to being slavishly pro-Trump, even to the point of backtracking on his prior commitments to a balanced budget and voting for Trump's budget-busting "One Big Beautiful Bill." He's also staked out bizarre, indefensible stances, like backing the Stop the Steal movement's drive to overthrow the 2020 election, blaming the Jan. 6 insurrection on "antifa" and taking positions at odds with the survivors of sexual abuse, such as voting against the release of the Epstein files. All but the last bit stands to play well in next year's GOP primary, giving Biggs the edge and then some over MAGA-wannabe Karrin Taylor Robson, whose conversion to Trumpism is about as authentic as an AI-authored Wikipedia post. But in a statewide general election, where moderation and common sense have an advantage, the baggage-laden Biggs is a likely loser, the claims of some recent polls notwithstanding. So as in 2022, when fate bestowed upon Hobbs an unelectable contender in the person of cuckoo-for-Cocoa-Puffs Kari Lake, so Dame Fortune is ready once more to smile on Hobbs and deliver a political nonstarter to her doorstep. The governor should really consider taking up craps. Lady's on a roll.