Band That Deserves More Hype

Phoenix has such a huge, multifaceted local scene that it's often hard for any one act to rise above the rest. But if one band deserves to be on more folks' radars, it's No Lungs. The noise-pop project of local singer-songwriter Austin Cooper, No Lungs have been going more or less steady for the last few years (though Cooper has taken breaks over that span). It helps that there's a certain charm about Cooper: some slacker vibes and genuine wit that feel compelling in the frontman. And that the band's live show stands firmly in the realm of ramshackle punk while still feeling slightly playful and centered on the songs themselves. But more than anything, it's the actual music, most recently the band's excellent What You Didn't Want to Happen Is Happening Right Now. Here, Cooper blurs the line between alt, power-pop, punk, and indie rock — but more than any song witchcraft performed here, it all feels just utterly compelling and life-affirming. It's a feeling you won't find everywhere.