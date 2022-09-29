In the constantly evolving metro Phoenix nightlife scene, there's something comforting about walking into a bar that never changes. For as long as we've been bar-legal, Casey Moore's has been a go-to hangout. We love the building, a house built for the Moeur family in 1910 that's purported to be haunted (we're still waiting to see a ghost, though). We love the expansive patio area with its table and bar seating, twinkle lights, and shade trees. And we love the menu; the food side is stocked with tried-and-true dishes including the eponymous oysters and our favorite, the cajun cream linguine with chicken, while the drink side has everything we need for a raucous night with friends. Casey's has the unique ability to be familiar and comforting without succumbing to monotony. To that end, we hope it always stays the same.