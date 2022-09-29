Best Champion of Local Music

You can find her on the radio on weekday mornings, interviewing local musicians and playing their latest songs on independent radio station KWSS. You'll also spot her frequenting venues such as Crescent Ballroom and The Rebel Lounge, giving in-person support and encouragement to the acts she sends out on the airwaves. Wherever she is, odds are good that Dani Cutler is talking up the Phoenix music scene. She's been a DJ on KWSS for 15 years, meaning she's a got a deeper institutional knowledge of local music history than most (and by the way, that's a volunteer gig — between her morning show and the Dani's Diner afternoon program, she donates nearly two dozen hours of her time each week). When members of the Phoenix scene talk about its major contributors, Cutler's name comes up quickly. And now that KWSS has added another spot on the dial (it began broadcasting on 99.5 FM in September in addition to its original 93.9 address), we're able to tune in and hear what she has to say over a greater swath of the Valley.