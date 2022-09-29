Best Jam Session

Head over to Crescent Ballroom in downtown Phoenix on select Saturdays and you'll find the Groove Theory, an hours-long, live jam session full — as its name promises — of straight grooves. Groove Theory is the creation of local musicians Zeedubb and Lord Kash of The Stakes, a seven-member hip-hop outfit known for grandiose live performances. Since 2019, the two musicians have hosted Groove Theory on Crescent's patio. Throughout the night, local musicians circle through, stopping by a microphone to rap a few bars or bust out some crazy jazz licks on a sax. Zeedubb and Lord Kash are experts at holding a groove, and are truly skilled at improv. Groove Theory masterfully avoids the easy pitfalls of jam sessions — which are sometimes overcrowded, discordant, full of clashing egos — and instead brings together a hodgepodge of brilliant jazz, funk, and hip-hop artists, allowing them a space to create grooves unplanned, out of thin air. The result is captivating.