Best Last- Minute Save

At the beginning of February, Eric and Lauren Dahl, the former owners of The Lost Leaf, made an announcement: The beloved bar and music venue would be shutting its doors in just six weeks. The pandemic — plus a rent hike — had left the couple with few choices but to let go of their longtime business. The news was a shock to the arts community. The Lost Leaf, which lives in a charming abode on Fifth Street in Roosevelt Row, is a longtime staple in the arts scene — hosting a neverending lineup of free shows, selling local brews, and giving funk bands and experimental DJs an audience and a stage. The reaction was swift. At one February show, a DJ led the crowd in a chant of "Save the Leaf." The slogan was graffitied and hashtagged for weeks — until, at last, in a truly cinematic save, local developer David Cameron announced he would buy the venue and keep its doors open. So far, The Lost Leaf has retained its familiar, quirky character, and a consistent slate of stellar artists.