Best Local Music Tradition

The talent found in the Phoenix music scene can be found on stages every single night in every corner of the Valley. But for a truly impressive display of creativity, make plans to attend next year's iteration of Phoenix Rock Lottery. Put on by local promoter Stephen Chilton's Pskyo Steve Presents, Rock Lottery starts early on the morning of the show, when about two dozen local musicians gather to be randomly placed in five groups. Each group is then responsible for choosing a band name, and throughout the day, writing three original tunes and preparing a cover song. Later that night, each group shows off the results of their hard work at a concert whose proceeds benefit a local charity (typically Rosie's House, which works to provide music education opportunities for disadvantaged children youth). We love seeing what some of the city's most talented musicians are able to put together in a matter of hours.