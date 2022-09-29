Best Local Music Tradition

We're way past the time when something like MTV is still valid. Without sounding too crotchety, the internet has taken over as the vessel for musical exploration. But curation is still a good thing, and even if it isn't as marketable on a global/national level, it's nice to have someone show you good music. In this case, it's Sam Means (of Hello Merch and The Format fame) who, with a team of collaborators, has created Wastoids. It's a one-stop local media conglomerate, doling out performance videos and podcasts from local and regional acts. So, whether you're looking for rap (like MC Magic), hardcore punk, or psych-jazz — not to mention visual arts — Wastoids delivers it in a delightfully DIY capacity. It's like stumbling on some music video program circa 1987 — if all the production was top-notch and the VJs knew their stuff like Greil Marcus. It's places like Wastoids that both promote and reflect the culture of the Valley, and demonstrate just how much great art happens in the city if you just pay attention. And, on the plus side, they're always on, direct from some extra kooky corner of the World Wide Web.