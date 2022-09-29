Best Long-Overdue Honor

It's hard to believe, but after 53 years of melting eardrums with their music, British heavy metal outfit Judas Priest is getting inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just this year, coming in under the Musical Excellence category, an award that "shall be given to artists, musicians, songwriters, and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music," according to the Hall of Fame's website. Why does this matter to Arizonans? In case you weren't aware, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has been a Valley resident for decades; he's resided in Paradise Valley since 1981. Which means that when Judas Priest is officially inducted in November, it's not just a long-overdue honor for one of the most popular metal bands of all time, it's well-deserved recognition for one of Phoenix's favorite adopted sons.