Best Mechanical Bull

In a city that keeps getting further from its Old West roots, Buffalo Chip Saloon up in Cave Creek is still an authentic Southwestern watering hole after more than 70 years. Whiskey and beers flow freely seven nights a week, especially during the live bull-riding sessions at the outdoor rodeo arena on Wednesdays and Fridays. You, as a civilian, probably shouldn't try to ride the real bulls, but you can try your hand at staying on the Chip's mechanical version, which is just one of the bar's entertaining features. The event calendar includes music by the house band, Pick o' the Litter, and free dance lessons. The Chip's sprawling compound boasts fire pits, lawn games, an outside stage area, and even a small church on the premises if you feel like your Saturday night fun warrants some Sunday morning repentance. (It's also a Green Bay Packers bar, for you cheeseheads.) Pretty much every honky-tonk has tall beers and twangy tunes, but Buffalo Chip has an authenticity a lively atmosphere that makes the trip to Cave Creek worth the drive.