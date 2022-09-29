Best Music Video

Deliver us from rock 'n' rollers who take themselves too seriously. Isn't playing music supposed to be fun? Tempe power trio The Black Moods always seem to be having a good time, and no more so than in their recent music video for "Youth Is Wasted on the Young," a track off their 2022 album, Into the Night. Lead singer and guitarist Josh Kennedy, drummer Chico Diaz, and bassist Jordan Hoffman brought the party to Combs High School in San Tan Valley for the video shoot. All the members of the band play both faculty and students: Kennedy's a pigtailed blonde girl flirting with her classmates, Hoffman plays a gym teacher who gets pelted by dodgeballs, and Diaz portrays both an uptight Spanish teacher and the stoner kid who harasses him. The video culminates with the trio getting chased out of the school A Hard Day's Night style and performing for the students, showing the next generation of Black Moods fans just how much fun it is to be a rock star.