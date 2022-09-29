Best Place to Drink Outside

Inside, Luckys feels like a vintage dive bar you went to once but can't remember. There's an antler chandelier when you walk in, the walls are paneled in wood, some barstools are red, and there's a pool table. Of course, plenty of details make it not your parents' dive bar, like how clean it is. But outside, there's a beautiful, expansive patio — and that's where the magic happens (or maybe it's just the Jell-O shots kicking in). The lights strung overhead are red, and the twilight glow makes it too easy to lose track of time when the weather is fine, and the company is good. Luckys has swings, long tables on a covered deck, bocce ball, a skyline view, and a food truck that says no more than "Hot Food." When it's midnight and you're six Cold Snacks in, you don't need more details than that. It also doesn't hurt that the Luckys patio is dog-friendly and the drinks are deceptively strong.