Best Place to Drink Underground

We fell in love with Valley Bar on our first visit. Because what's not to love? From the well-crafted cocktails named after Arizona politicians past and present, to the iconic shadow mobile telling the story of the infamous Phoenix Trunk Murders of the 1930s and the quirky vintage decor, Valley Bar continues to be an impossibly cool place to hang out. We recommend ordering a classic menu item like the Sandra Day Old Fashioned or a newer drink, the Ground Control to Captain Kelly, made from Singani 63, Giffard's Orgeat, John D. Taylor Velvet Falernum, Montenegro, passionfruit, and lemon. Once you've got a drink in hand, you can play some darts or some Skee-Ball, post up in one of the cozy booths, or head to the other side of the basement space to watch a concert. We also enjoy socializing in the bar's secret library. If you don't know where to find it, well... we're not going to tell you.